The Aurora Entertainment Park

Get set for family fun in the sun at the Aurora Entertainment Park!

100% Fun in the Sun



Aurora's grand Entertainment Park sprawls along the south side of Anguilla at the Tower at Aurora Anguilla. With a water park, activity center and concert venue, the Entertainment Park delivers on its promise to keep you entertained from sun up to well after the sun goes down.

Let's check in...

Reception Center



And dive in!...

Water Park

The Aurora Entertainment Park features a dazzling 600,000 gallon water park. Sparkling blue with water slides and even a lazy river, this aqua park will knock your socks off.

The Water Park



The fun begins at the enticing lagoon style pool. Built like a beach, this tropical pool features a sloped, gradual entrance and is surrounded by palm trees.

Oasis of Tranquility



It glistens and meanders throughout the water park, beckoning you in for a dip.

In the middle of the pool sits the swim up bar serving refreshing drinks.

Swim Up Bar



Prefer to hang out pool-side? There are plenty of comfy lounge chaises. If it's privacy you seek, there are chic cabanas for rent.

Now, let's talk water fun!

First up is the Splashpad. Adjacent to the pool, this area is perfect for younger children.

Welcome to the Splashpad



An arena of aqua entertainment, water spurts from the ground and falls from the sky with water fountains, water cannons and mini water slides.

Speaking of water slides, the Aurora Entertainment Park boasts not one, not two but three full-size water slides that take you on wild rides.

Wild Waterslides



Each slide has been engineered to deliver a specific thrill. Are you a beginner? There is a water slide for you. Do you enjoy a more windy ride? There is one for you, too. Are you a mega thrill seeker? Aurora has you covered!

After liquid thrills, it's time for a relaxing journey at the Lazy River...

Journey to the Lazy River



1,400 feet of glistening blue water winds through the park. Hop on your tube and float on and on and on...

Sit back, relax and let the current guide you to a place of total calm.

After building up an appetite in the sun, it's time to order some pool-side cuisine!

Gourmet Food Truck

The Aurora Entertainment Park features a gourmet food truck. Beachy eats can be ordered and enjoyed throughout the park, including pool-side at your lounge chaise.

These chicken nachos hit the spot every time!

Tasty Chicken Nachos



The menu also features buffalo wings, hot dogs, burgers, a number of salads and sweet treats.

Fully refueled, the fun continues into the afternoon...

Activity Center

Spanning the second half of the Aurora Entertainment Park is the Activity Center. This part of the park features tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball and bocce ball.

There is even an 18 hole mini golf course!

To really get your adrenaline pumping, don't miss the 28' climbing wall.

28' Climbing Wall



When your kids are ready to relax, there is something for every age group. The Teen Center is a popular spot for teenagers. The center features foosball...

Teen Center



Air hockey, a pool table and a video game lounge.

Have young children? Don't miss the Kids Club.

Kids Club at Aurora Anguilla



With supervised arts and crafts and plenty of games, the Kids Club bustles with activity.

After a long day of fun in the sun, Aurora keeps the good vibes alive with excellent entertainment into the night.

Aurora Amphitheater

Aurora Anguilla has built a one of a kind amphitheater for concerts, movie screenings and even magic shows. Open to the Caribbean night sky, with a cooling sea breeze blowing through, nights out at Aurora's grand stadium are pure delight.

The venue features their signature gourmet food truck (we really can't get enough of these nachos!) and even box seats.

You can expect fun concert screenings, movie screenings and live performances by widely loved music groups, such as The Rocket Man Show. These bands know how to entertain! From the music, to the crowd work, these visiting guests always impress.

From sun up to well after the sun goes down, the Aurora Entertainment Park serves up fun for the whole family!

Location & More Information

The Entertainment Park is located near The Tower at Aurora Anguilla.

The Entertainment Park is included for hotel guests. Tickets are available for outside guests based on availability.

For more, contact Aurora at: 264-498-2000 or visit them online.