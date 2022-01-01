Aurora Anguilla...

A Leading Luxury Resort

Our love affair with Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club began many moons ago.

Aurora Anguilla, Rendezvous Bay



Back when the property was CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, we fell in love with the hotel's warm team of staff, the five-star restaurants and the sumptuous suites.

Falling asleep to the sound of the sea, waking up to the views of Caribbean blue... it stole all of our hearts.

Aurora took over CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa in 2020-2021. Over the next fourteen months, big-scale renovations ensued. The whole Aurora team deserves a round of applause.

Today, re-imagined, re-vamped and re-opened as Aurora Anguilla, this luxury resort stands the test of time.

Press "play" below for a look inside Aurora Anguilla.

Inside Aurora Anguilla

As you approach Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club's familiar domes, a sense of calm washes over you.

Arriving at Aurora is like coming home. It is a credit to the Aurora family. Each person has been integral in the resort's transformation. With pure enthusiasm to assist and share the beauty of the re-imagined resort, at Aurora you are in loving hands.

Welcome to Aurora



The lobby itself has been completely re-designed. The motif is tropical, contemporary luxury. A discreet check-in area sits to your right with a plush sitting area to your left.

Ahead, the iconic and striking walkway leads you to...

The Pool Terrace

Spanning the width of the main house, Aurora's terrace is expansive. It is dotted with luxurious loungers, oh-so-comfortable and cute swinging egg chairs and private cabanas complete with billowing curtains.

It is the ultimate spot for a mid-morning snooze before diving into Aurora-blue.

Sparkling in a million shades of blue, the pool gazes out to the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin in the distance.

The main pool tiers into a second, shallower pool below. It wraps the main pool, complete with built-in bench seating. Steps lead out and to the hot tub, perfect for those who seek extra-heat.

The Second Pool



Tucked away from the pool is an area every kid can't get enough of...

The Play Ground



And...

The Splash Pad



Swings, slides and teeter totters are just the beginning. The Splash Pad takes the experience notches higher with a slide, a water mister and so much more. It's buckets of fun!

Five-Star Dining

When it comes to dining, we must give a nod to CuisinArt. CuisinArt was known for their dedication to excellent eating. They set the standard for resort dining region-wide.

Aurora carries that torch today with a host of exquisite restaurants. The property has even re-instated the beloved hydroponic gardens. Dining simply doesn't get fresher than at Aurora!

Whet your appetite with a cocktail at the hotel's lobby bar before popping over to Kitchen Table...

Kitchen Table



Open for breakfast and dinner, Kitchen Table boasts an elegant tropical atmosphere. The menu features a mix of Mediterranean and Caribbean dishes. Think: Crispy lemongrass chicken and blackened Mahi Mahi with a plantain ragout.

For lunch, Eventide awaits you on Rendezvous Bay. The famous circular beach bar serves up some of the most refreshing (and potent!) frozen cocktails!

Welcome to Eventide



Aurora has transformed this area into a lofty beach restaurant.

Cocktails & The Anguillian Lobster



A large terrace stretches out over Rendezvous Bay. Caribbean specialties are the flavor of the day. Menu favorites include the St. Louis BBQ baby back ribs and the fresh-caught Anguillian lobster with roasted garlic and thyme butter sauce.

Eventide is the spot for an indulgent beach day.

Naturally, this is barely scratching the surface. Aurora also offers...

Tokyo Bay for top notch Japanese cuisine

The Club House for high-end golf club fare

D'Richards for juicy steaks in a posh setting

Breezes at "The Tower" (formerly The Reef) for luxurious lunches

Marella at "The Tower" for exquisite seafood

Stay tuned for more coming soon on these dining experiences.

Sumptuous Suites & Beachfront Rooms

When it is time to rest your head, Aurora's sumptuous suites answer.

True Beachfront Suites



Aurora features a number of suites...

Villa Suites

Resort View Suites

Beachfront Suites

Villa Suites boast extraordinary space and extra privacy. The Seaview Suites have exceptional views. And the Beachfront Suites? Those are our personal favorites.

The beachfront buildings sit right on the sweep of Rendezvous Bay. Here, the sights and sounds of the Caribbean Sea surround you.

There are three types of beachfront suites...

Beachfront Junior Suite

Beachfront Junior Suite Double

Beachfront One Bedroom Suite

One Bedroom Beachfront Suite Living Room



Junior suites are located on the first and second floors of the beachfront buildings.

One Bedroom Beachfront Terrace Views



The double junior suites are set on the third floor, along with the one bedroom suites. Running from 920 square feet to 2800 square feet, the suites are spacious.

One Bedroom Beachfront Living Area



They are the brightest hotel room suites in Anguilla with the most breathtaking views. The rooms catch the sun, filling them with natural light and endless views of Caribbean blue.

All the while, central air conditioning keeps you cool. (I recommend, though, leaving the doors open to hear the soothing sounds of the sea.)

Picture-Perfect



Aurora's design enhances that celestial feel. Surrounded by white walls, and with billowing curtains, each suite is a slice of heaven. The free-standing king beds, your cloud...

Your Tropical Cloud in The One Bedroom Master Suite



Suites are adorned with warm touches of gold and wood throughout, enhancing the resort's elegant tropical contemporary feel.

Your room is complete with large walk-in closet, outdoor lounge chairs and dining table, WIFI, flatscreen TV, Nespresso machine and one of the most impressive mini bars we have seen to date.

Suites are stocked with a full bar of high-end liqueurs and wine, hefty cocktail glasses, elegant wine glasses and cocktail shakers.

Beach Bag & In-Suite Cocktails



The special touches don't end there. We can't get enough of the resort's woven beach bags with leather name tags. The most stylish way to carry your beach towel :-)

Before moving on, we must point out the bathrooms. These are the most luxurious ensuites.

Master Ensuite Sink Tub



Oversized, the master suites feature deep sink tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. The one bedroom's ensuites expand into an outdoor shower with solarium.

Simply, heavenly.

The Best Beach in the Caribbean: Rendezvous Bay

Back outside, it is all easy access to Rendezvous Bay.

Rendezvous Bay



Rendezvous Bay has been voted the Caribbean's #1 beach time and time again. A half mile stretch of powdery-fine white sand gives way to the turquoise Caribbean Sea.

Luscious Caribbean Seas



This beach's point of view is most unique, gazing out to the majestic mountains of St. Martin. Aurora takes full advantage of this location.

Laze the day away on your lounge chair (cocktails are served to your beach chair and water is complimentary) or on Aurora's floating sun deck.

Floating on Blue



To kick things up a notch? Water trampolines, sailing and snorkeling are all available.

If it is entertainment you seek, Aurora is in good company. Two of Anguilla's most popular beach bars are just a short beach stroll away, The Sunshine Shack and Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve.

How can it get better than that? Aurora answers in three more ways...

World-Class Golf

First, Aurora is home to the best golf course in the Caribbean. A Greg Norman design, it is a challenging course thanks to the tradewinds that blow through the fairways.

The golf experience doesn't end on the course. Aurora boasts a world-class golf club, D'Richards. Posh and elegant, it is complete with stunning views of the 18th hole.

By day enjoy golf club fare in an elegant environment. By night chow down on one of the juiciest steaks on the island. Come night fall, D'Richards becomes the island's premiere steakhouse.

Award-Winning Spa & Fitness Center

Next, Sorana Spa. This area of zen has been totally overhauled. Now boasting a contemporary and calming look and feel...

You could easily spend all day lounging in the chic locker room, or the heavenly Relaxation Lounge, or the therapeutic Thalasso pool.

With amenities like that, is it any surprise that this spa is award-winning?

One of a kind in the Caribbean, Sorana Spa touts thorough treatments, specialized services and even hydrotherapy experiences.

Beyond the spa, Aurora features a full fitness center with the latest technology. Yoga and water fitness classes, including water kickboxing are all available.

The Merrywing Bay Side

Last but not least, Aurora's second beach is calling our names. Aurora features two sides: The Rendezvous Bay side and the Merrywing Bay side.

The Merrywing Bay side is home to familiar favorite, Breezes Restaurant as well as a variety of villa suites and the "The Tower" (formerly The Reef).

What does this mean for guests of Aurora? Two Anguilla beach experiences for the price of one :-)

More to come on this part of Aurora soon.

Final Thoughts on Aurora Anguilla

A huge congratulations are in order for the Aurora Anguilla team. They have done an impressive job, modernizing and re-imagining one of Anguilla's most important resorts.

As you move through the property, you can feel the sense of accomplishment. Old time friends and familiar faces wave hello, smiling from ear to ear, excited to share the Aurora experience.

They aren't the only ones beaming. We are over the moon happy to see our "favorite" glistening again, upgraded, overhauled and exuding a sophisticated feel of tropical zen.

One of Anguilla's most grand settings, Aurora Anguilla surpasses expectations.