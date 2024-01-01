Le Bleu...

Your Luxurious Caribbean Escape

Le Bleu: At A Glance A crown jewel among the trio of luxury villas at Little Harbour Estates, Le Bleu is a masterpiece of seclusion and grandeur. The premier property is famous for its location, set on 2.5 acres of pristine oceanfront with a peaceful sandy cove. 11 exquisitely appointed suites and multiple expansive living areas perfectly capture the panoramic vistas of Caribbean blue. The villa's design exemplifies Caribbean elegance fused with contemporary elements and unique, artistic touches. From the masterfully crafted infinity pool that seems to spill into the sea, to the luxurious deep sink tubs crafted from elegant stonework... Le Bleu's design is noteworthy. Beyond design and layout, Le Bleu is famous for its attentive service and exclusive amenities. Beachfront yoga sessions are available on the property, while the culinary experience is elevated by the renowned Executive Chef Sweets, Le Bleu's exclusive chef. As one of Anguilla's top chefs, Executive Chef Sweets crafts unforgettable meals served right on the property's sandy beach, set against the enchanting backdrop of a starlit sky. From sun up to sun down, Le Bleu offers an unparalleled experience where luxury, service and amenities converge to create magical Caribbean escapes. More on Le Bleu, below... Visit Le Bleu's website... More on Little Harbour Estates...

By: Louise Fayet

Set on 2.5 acres of serene oceanfront in Little Harbour, Le Bleu Villa promises an unmatched blend of elegance, comfort, and Caribbean charm.

Welcome to Le Bleu Villa



With its private beach, picturesque infinity pool, expansive living spaces, and exceptional amenities, it offers the ultimate Caribbean getaway.

Join us for a tour of this magnificent villa, showcasing its spacious design and 11 luxurious bedrooms. One of the Caribbean's most stunning villas, it is a perfect choice for large families looking to unwind and reconnect.

Arriving at Le Bleu Villa

Upon arriving at Le Bleu Villa, you are immediately impressed with the vastness and tropical gardens.

Bird's Eye View of Le Bleu



Petite Le Bleu, a charming and intimate addition to the property, sits to the left as you make your way toward the main villa.

Le Bleu Main House



As you approach the villa, you are welcomed by the villa's attentive staff, offering cool towels and refreshing cocktails to help you relax after your journey.

A Warm Welcome From the Team



The main entrance leads into a bright, open-plan living area with sweeping views of the pool deck, turquoise ocean, and neighboring St. Martin.

The design of Le Bleu Villa is centered around blending indoor and outdoor living, inviting the beauty of the Caribbean right into the heart of the villa.

The spacious living area is perfect for family time, offering ample seating for guests to enjoy the beautiful surroundings or watch a movie on the large flat-screen TV.

Living Room at Le Bleu



Adjacent to the living area is a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, thoughtfully designed with Le Bleu's passionate private chef in mind.

Kitchen at Le Bleu



Also adjacent to the living area is...

The Formal Dining Room



A spacious table for 22 is framed by glass sliding doors that open to breathtaking sea views, making it perfect for both formal dinners and casual family meals.

The open-plan design of Le Bleu creates a seamless flow from the living room to the outdoor spaces. The glass doors open directly onto the pool terrace where the infinity pool seamlessly blends into the blue horizon of the Caribbean Sea.

The surrounding deck features comfortable loungers, perfect for soaking up the sun or relaxing with a good book. With the sound of waves in the background and the sea breeze in the air, this area is a private oasis designed for ultimate relaxation.

Next, let's explore the villa's stunning bedrooms.

Special Tip: Visit Le Bleu's official website for full villa details, including floorplan and full list of amenities.

Master Suites at Le Bleu and Petite Le Bleu

Le Bleu Villa boasts two magnificent master suites located upstairs of the main house - master suites Sky and Sea. Both rooms offer privacy and comfort, with expansive ocean views and luxurious amenities.

Bright and airy, the Sky suite features a plush king-sized bed, vaulted ceilings, and soft neutral tones accented with ocean-inspired decor. The design evokes a sense of serenity and space.

Sky Master Suite



Large glass doors open to reveal breathtaking views of the sea, filling the room with natural light and a sweet ocean breeze. Every detail in the Sky suite has been thoughtfully curated to ensure comfort.

The spacious ensuite bathroom is equally impressive, with a soaking tub along with a rain shower and double vanity.

The second suite is across the pool deck. With a similar layout but different decor is...

The Sea Mater Suite



The Sea suite is equally impressive. Decorated with coastal charm in mind, the soothing white and blue palette are inspired by the surrounding Caribbean waters.

The room features a walk-in closet and the ensuite bathroom with a rain shower and double vanities and a soaking tub.

Sea Master Bathroom



Downstairs you will find 6 more bedrooms. Let's step inside the Indigo suite.

The Heart of the Lower Level - Indigo Suite



The room has a large king-sized bed and is complemented by soft, neutral tones and fine linens, creating a serene atmosphere.

We also love that Indigo is just a few steps away from the beach.

5 more bedrooms are found on the ground floor, all are uniquely decorated with special touches that give you a relaxing Caribbean feel.

Petite Le Bleu is a charming annex to the main villa, offering additional space and privacy for guests.

Petite Le Bleu



Here you have two more bedrooms, Periwinkle and Cornflower.

Cornflower at Petite Le Bleu



Cornflower's ensuite bathroom is especially spacious with rainfall shower and most special of all, the stone carved outdoor bathtub.

Petite Le Bleu is perfect for teenagers to have their own space, offering privacy and comfort. There is also a game room, a full kitchen, and its own private pool.

Things To Do & Luxurious Common Areas

The property has an outdoor hot tub, private cinema, a gym, beach volleyball, basketball nets, soccer nets, floodlit tennis court, pickleball...

And most important, the beach to relax and soak up the Caribbean sunshine!

The beach cabana, set up just steps from the water, offers a shaded spot to relax with a book or sip a tropical drink. For those feeling more adventurous, kayaks, paddle-boards and snorkel gear are available for exploring the serene coastline.

Whether you prefer to lounge on the sand or take part in the villa's water activities, the beach at Le Bleu is the ultimate tropical retreat.

Another popular activity at the villa for those who like to stay active is...

Private Yoga Sessions



The villa's sea side deck may be the most peaceful space to practice mindfulness and relaxation as it is surrounded by nature's beauty. Whether you are an experienced yogi or just looking to disconnect, the peaceful atmosphere at Le Bleu will enhance your practice.

The staff at Le Bleu can also arrange for a gym trainer, masseuse, or even a babysitter - anything can be done with the help of the dedicated guest relations manager.

A stay at Le Bleu offers countless highlights, but the magical dinners are truly unforgettable.

A Caribbean Feast: Dinner at Le Bleu Villa

Full-time and exclusive to Le Bleu, Executive Chef Sweets is a local culinary legend. Together with his talented team, he crafts some of the most memorable dining experiences in Anguilla.

The most popular of these is the villa's signature beach BBQ…

The team transforms the beach into a magical setting, complete with tiki torches and a candlelit table under the stars.

Executive Chef Sweets curates personalized menus that showcase the best of Anguilla's vibrant cuisine. Imagine grilled lobster drizzled with passion fruit butter, BBQ jerk chicken topped with mango salsa, creamy truffle mac 'n cheese, grilled corn on the cob slathered in chipotle butter, and decadent desserts to satisfy any sweet tooth.

As you dine, the twinkling lights of St. Martin shimmer in the distance, creating a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. Meanwhile, the soft glow of Le Bleu Villa itself adds an enchanting touch, blending beautifully with the starry night sky.

This warm and inviting setting is perfect for large families, providing an unforgettable gathering space for all.

Le Bleu Villa effortlessly upholds its status as one of Anguilla's most sought-after luxury retreats.

With its spacious accommodations, world-class amenities, and breathtaking surroundings, it's the ultimate destination for families seeking an extraordinary Caribbean vacation.