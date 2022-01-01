best caribbean islands

|
Anguilla will always win our vote for the best of all Caribbean islands.
This Caribbean island gets a 10/10. Idyllic weather, the best Caribbean beaches, some of the top dining worldwide...
Living in Anguilla is not too tough to get used to! ;-)
One of the most exciting parts of life on the island is the easy access to other Caribbean islands. There is something magical about taking the Anguilla ferry to St. Maarten, looking at the flight boards and seeing boarding times for such exotic locations... Curaçao, Montserrat, even Port au Prince.
You wait in the WinAir gate. They call your flight and a few other people stand up with you. Together you board the bus, and take a quick ride. A walk across the tarmac to your tiny WinAir plane comes next.
The pilot tells you to put on your seat belt. The engines rev, the propellers spin.
And Then, You're Airborne!
What an exhilarating sensation!
Caribbean islands are picture perfect from the sky. Soaring high above, I always think, "This isn't reality, this must be some kind of movie magic!" It's unreal.
And once you are there?
Caribbean Dreaming
Prepare for an interesting adventure that will vary from the Caribbean island you were visiting before, in its people's character, its terrain, climate, food, traditions and, of course, culture.
Breathtaking St. Barth Blues
Island hopping is an exciting way to travel! Caribbean islands inspire such amazing imagery and are so intriguing. There is so much to discover and experience!
The cost factor is also attractive: prices for flights, hotels and dining don't have to be outrageous if you do it right. And travel time between Caribbean islands tends to be pretty speedy.
(Of course it depends on the island, some are more expensive than others, ie. St. Barth!)
We are working on putting more Caribbean stamps in the passport. He he!
If you have any recommendations on traveling to other Caribbean islands please click here to share your stories. We would love to hear all about your trips. We are always looking for travel tips and information about different islands!
Here are the islands we have visited so far...
St. Barth's Best Beaches
We just can't get enough of this island paradise! Louise and I return to St. Barth for shopping, eats and of course, discovering the best beaches.
St. Martin and St. Maarten
Sint Maarten is the second Caribbean island my family visited, after Anguilla. This half French, half Dutch island is full of beautiful, mountainous scenery and mouthwatering restaurants. It makes for a wonderful getaway and for a delightful day trip when on an Anguilla vacation.
St. Martin Restaurants (French Side)
St. Maarten Restaurants (Dutch Side)
St. Martin Hotels & Activities
St. Martin - 2003-2017 Trips
Puerto Rico - 2012 Trip
When visiting Anguilla, most people think of Puerto Rico as a necessary stop along the way, using Puerto Rico's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport as a regional hub. However, at a flight time of only 40 minutes from St. Maarten, Puerto Rico can also be an excellent weekend trip for the unique experience of Old San Juan and surfing in Rincón.
Tortola, BVI - 2012 Trip
Barbados Vacation - 2006 Trip
Barbados is an island we know well, but only secondhand. Many friends and family have been visiting the island for years. It was finally time for the Evoy family to experience the British-influenced, bustling Windward island, the Caribbean's most Easterly point.
St. Lucia - 2006 Trip
This alluring Windward island has long been in on our must-visit Caribbean island list. What is more captivating than the mysterious Pitons? The picture-perfect crescent moon sandy beaches? This volcanic island had sat on our list for too long. Finally, we climbed aboard LIAT to experience St. Lucia.
Saba - 2008 Trip
I heard about Saba before I knew about Anguilla. It always struck me as being an enigmatic island, a volcanic rock, hiding in the clouds, in the middle of the sea. Despite it's mysterious nature it is only 15 miles from St. Maarten, and inexpensive, too. Curiosity got the better of me, and I took a trip with a friend.
St. Barts - 2008 Trip
Ok, ok. So this wasn't a daytrip, it was a three-day-trip! But many people do go over just for the afternoon. If you have the time, a trip to the land of luxury is well worth it!
A Special St. Barths Story
Held annually in St. Barths, the West Indies Regatta is indeed picturesque. We spent a few days in St. Barths with some of the most historic boats in the Caribbean, including Anguilla's very own, Tradition! The West Indies Regatta in St. Barths
I am so curious about other Caribbean islands. They seem so mysterious and intriguing...
I would love to hear all about your travels to other islands and tips about where to eat, stay, what to do and how to get there!
