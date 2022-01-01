Alina Restaurant



By: Louise Fayet

As huge sushi lovers, we had to find a spot to satisfy our cravings during our visits to Sint Maarten. Luckily for us, Sint Maarten is home to one of the best Asian restaurants in the entire region!

Welcome to Alina



Authentic Asian Cuisine

You may recognize the owner and operator of Alina, Chef Ken Lin. Chef Ken is famous in Anguilla. He is the man who first introduced the island to authentic Asian cuisine with his previous restaurant, Cha Cha San. He won over all of our hearts with his cooking.

Louise & Chef Ken



Ken Lin's name is practically synonymous with Japanese cuisine! Chef Ken began his journey in Taipei before moving to top restaurants in Tokyo and then London, Moscow and even Mauritius.

Buckle up because the food has only gotten better since Cha Cha San!

Cocktails & Appetizers at Alina

First things first, an evening at Alina calls for cocktails. Alina's bartender, Amy whips up the craziest cocktails. My favorite has to be her Bozzy Mojito. Oh so refreshing, it is a must try!

Mojito & Lychee Martini



Drinks in-hand, let's tackle Alina's enticing menu...

The menu opens up to the appetizers, cold and hot. Choices include Szechuan hamachi sashimi, tartare of the day, sea scallop carpaccio, yellowfin tuna tataki, ceviche of the day, seared salmon sashimi and...

Wakame Seaweed Salad



Fresh lettuce and wakame seaweed served in a ponzu sauce.

From the Hot section, choose from spicy edamame, miso soups, steamed bao buns, stir-fry calamari, beef teriyaki, hamachi kama and one of our go to appetizers...

Confit Duck Gyoza



Four pieces of pan fried gyoza are stuffed with confit duck and drizzled with teriyaki sauce. These are perfect for sharing and always delicious!

One more duck dish that we love...

Confit Duck Bao Buns



Two fluffy bao buns are filled with confit duck, pickles, plum sauce and garnished with fresh herbs.

Now for the appetizer to beat...

Wasabi Prawn Tempura



Hands down, these are my FAVORITE! I have never visited Alina and not ordered the wasabi prawn dish. From the moment I enter the restaurant, before I even place my order, my waitress knows to bring me out the wasabi prawns!

Sizable prawns and pumpkin chunks are fried in an addictively light and crispy batter and tossed in a wasabi aioli. Just writing about it makes my mouth water.

Another great sharing plate...

Lobster & Cheese Spring Rolls



Fried spring rolls are filled with lobster and cheese and served with a sweet chili sauce.

Chef's seafood starters don't end there!...

Alina Spicy Fish Tacos



Tuna ceviche is layered with avocado slices and sprinkled with tobiko and fresh herbs. Add a squeeze of lime for a zestier bite!

Finally...

Sweet Corn "Ribs"



A heap of corn bits are doused in a garlic and lime, shichimi chili and brown butter sauce. The mix of flavors will have your tastebuds humming!

Next up? Alina Sushi Rolls. This section might be the hardest to choose from, everything is just SO good.

Alina's Specialty Sushi Rolls

This is where Chef Ken really shines! Chef has all of the classics, like the California roll, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Tuna Avocado, Salmon Avocado, Smoked Salmon & Cheese, Happy Dragon and...

Lobster Tempura & Salmon Tartare



Salmon tartare with crispy garlic lobster is popped on top of a roll of avocado, cheese and cucumber. An impressive arrangement, it is as divine as it looks.

Next...

Jalapeno Scallop



I will be saying this a lot... but this is another favorite! Shrimp tempura and avocado are rolled inside and then topped with sliced jalapeno, scallops and a delightful ginger ponzu sauce.

Confit Duck & Foie Gras



As you can probably tell by now, we are confit duck lovers!

Chef rolls avocado and duck together, and tops it with confit pineapple, tuna tartare and the extra-indulgent touch, seared foie gras. The duck confit and seared foie gras are a match made in heaven.

Now, let's check out Chef's classic rolls...

Rainbow Bridge Roll



This roll features salmon, tuna and avocado outside and crispy shrimp tempura and cucumber inside.

Love shrimp tempura? Don't miss...

Shrimp Tempura Roll



Chef dresses up this roll with crispy rice on the roll's exterior!

One of Chef's most extravagant rolls...

Wagyu Beef & Morels



A shrimp tempura roll is topped with wagyu beef and seasonal Morel mushrooms. The decadent roll is served with a perfectly cooked poached egg.

Can't decide on just one sushi roll? Have Chef whip you up a whole boat!

Sushi Boat



Also, be sure to ask for Chef's special of the day. Chef Ken always has extra-unique creations daily.

Uni & Gold Leaf



Also up for grabs is a host of ultra-fresh and expertly sliced sashimi and nigiri. Choices include yellowfin tuna, bluefin toro, king salmon, seared salmon belly, hamachi, kanpachi, local snapper, scallops, uni sea urchin, ama ebi and unagi eel.

Hot Food

Next on the menu are a variety of hot dishes including the Rice & Noodles section of the menu with beef bao bun salad, shrimp or chicken pad thai, a variety of ramen, fried rice dishes and tuna and salmon bowls.

This part of the dinner menu also features a Teriyaki Grill section. Choose from angus ribeye steak, salmon steak, vegan stir-fry, miso black cod and...

Mediterranean Octopus & Sea Scallops



A beautiful octopus tentacle and succulent sea scallops are grilled to perfection and served with jasmine rice and stir fried vegetables.

Dining With Chef Ken at The Bar

One of the most special ways to enjoy dinner at Alina? Sit up at the bar and watch Chef Ken at work!

Eating with Chef Ken



Enjoy his signature nigiri pieces and rolls while he prepares them right in front of you. Don't know what to order? Tell Chef what you like and let him take the wheel. He will place a scrumptious bite on your plate all night long.

Here is just one example of a special creation Chef whipped up for us while we were sitting at the bar...

Fresh Ceviche



Sweet Treats & Evening Drinks at Alina

Last but not least, our favorite section of every menu, dessert!

End the evening with the mochi rice cakes, mochi ice cream, Japanese cheesecake, chocolate mousse and...

Chocolate Cake



Chef pairs this moist chocolate cake with homemade sesame ice cream and thin and crunchy banana spring rolls.

For a lighter bite try...

Lychee Tiramisu



This airy tiramisu is served with fresh mango, chunks of pineapple and slices of strawberry.

After dinner, head upstairs to Alina's open air Mimosa Skylounge.

Let's Party at Mimosa Skylounge!



This chic rooftop bar serves up cocktails and a small menu of street food. It's the perfect spot for a light dinner bite or an after dinner drink.

Cheers to Alina and Chef Ken!

A huge congratulations to our friend Chef Ken! Cha Cha San will always have a special place in our hearts, however, Alina really takes home the trophy for fantastic Asian Cuisine. If you are visiting Sint Maarten, this restaurant has to be on your bucket list! Tell Chef hello from us :-).

See you again soon, Alina!

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 5PM – 11PM Sunday: Closed

Tel & Email: +1-721-587-8858