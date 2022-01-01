Anguilla Real Estate

Unlike well-known Caribbean islands, Anguilla is still relatively undiscovered. The result? Breathtaking oceanfront and oceanview property for a fraction of the price that you would pay on other Caribbean islands.

Anguilla real estate went through a boom period during 2005-2008 but prices have come back down over the years. The island is ripe with excellent real estate opportunities!

Anguilla Real Estate Tips

Sandy waterfront cannot be owned by foreigners. Long-time Caribbean home-owners will tell you, though, that "sand is great for vacations, not so great when you own."

Take the following into consideration when buying Anguilla real estate...

Be central. It's useful to be only a minute or two from the Valley and equally distant from both ends of the island.

Be breezy. Higher locations (away from the beach but with magnificent vistas) or beachfront on the southern shore (especially the eastern half of the island) provide excellent tradewinds.



Many areas are "heat sinks" shielded from the trades. But when you find a breezy locale, it can be brutally hot, but you'll be comfortable at home without turning on the A/C.

If you like the idea of sandy beachfront, try to buy a rocky oceanfront lot that borders on a sandy beach. They are rare, though, and do sell at a considerable premium.

In today's economy, "asking price" is exactly that. Negotiate.

How We Found Ours

We fell in love with Anguilla and decided to live here. We researched Anguilla real estate in detail (as you'll see below, with some beautiful pictures, too!) Our most important tip? Find a great real estate agent -- we love and highly recommends Jackie Pascher (contact information below).

To find your "perfect spot," you will need a highly detailed map showing every dirt road and foot path.

We swear by this Anguilla map.

Armed with our map, we started searching. We found a wide variety of "I'd love to live here" Anguilla real estate. Here are some special areas.

One more thing... as you look at these pictures, I think you'll see why Anguilla's slogan is "Tranquility Wrapped in Blue". Actually, it's more like turquoise.

Anguilla Real Estate Opportunities

If you explore the island with an eye to owning, even living, here, you see matters differently. Different place resonate in different ways.

Little Harbor is a small, sheltered bay. The water is so calm and quiet, hardly any waves, so smooth a baby could swim in it. A few minutes west are some amazing cliffs with an open view of the roaring sea!

Little Harbour





Shoal Bay East is recognized as the most beautiful beach in the Caribbean, some say in the world. The picture below shows the stretch of sand East of the tip, beyond which you can see land, some of which is for sale. Wow!

Shoal Bay East





Sandy Point is close to the ferry to St. Martin. Sandy Point is a perfect "little beach." See the tip of sand in the photo below? Land is for sale just past that point. The shining sun, the blue sea, and the soft sand, what more could you ask for?...

Sandy Point Beach





It's a long and bumpy road to get to Limestone bay. All the twists and turns, and ups and downs, but it's worth the ride. Look at that shade of turquoise! I remember the days when there was no electricity on Limestone Bay, and you would have needed solar power. Today, there are big villas on the shores. There still may be property available on the beach's Western shores.

Limestone Bay





Sea Feather Bay is a more developed community of well-to-do foreigners and Anguillians. Ronald Webster, father of Anguilla, owns a house in the area. And land there is plenty of land and villas -- and the snorkeling is excellent!

Sea Feather's Bay





Do you know why they call Island Harbour, "Island Harbour"? Because it has its own little island, Scilly Cay. You can hop on a boat, go over to Scilly Cay and have a fabulous seafood meal. You know it's fresh, because the fishermen are right here. Some prime Anguilla real estate is available higher up, on Captain's Ridge.

Island Harbour





Long Bay's most impressive feature is its wide, white perfect-sandy beach. The sun seems especially intense and water a special shade of turquoise. And, from the hills overlooking the ocean, you have a view of the most perfect little tropical island... Sandy Island.

Long Bay Beach





Crocus bay, a cozy little beach, with one of our favorite restaurants for a laid-back beach day or an elegant dinner, DaVida. Anguilla real estate here? Yes, available on the cliffs that surround the beach.

Crocus Bay





Sherrick's Bay is really, really, really, remote! If you can find Sherrick's Bay through the maze of dirt and sand and bumpy roads, congratulations! You have really explored the island! You may have to do some digging at the Lands and Survey office. There must be some Anguilla real estate here, as there is only one villa on the beach.

Sherrick's Bay





What Do You Do After You Find

Your Own Perfect Piece Of Anguillian Paradise?

Mark the location on your map, and go to the Land and Survey office. You'll be able to find out who owns the property.

Or you could ask Jackie Pascher to keep an eye open for you. Jackie is a hard-working Anguilla real estate agent who's totally plugged in. To reach Jackie, send her an e-mail...



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

She finds out about great new Anguilla properties that are about to become available and she knows all the ins and outs of Anguilla's laws about foreigners owning land and building. Give her a call and tell her we sent you. She'll treat you extra-special.

For more on Anguilla real estate, keep reading.

Anguilla Real Estate Updates and Articles...

1. Round-the-island Anguilla real estate tour

2. Try Anguilla condos if real estate is getting too pricey.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla, luxury Anguilla condos on Meads Bay Beach is a spectacular development. Ian "Sugar George" Edwards' latest development, Tranquility Beach's first phase brings 15 modern one, two and three bedroom residences to Meads Bay, complete with the amenities of an upscale boutique hotel. More on Tranquility Beach Anguilla.

3. Our story of buying and building in Anguilla. Our villa is currently for sale. Details below.

For Sale By Owner - $1.38 Million Unobstructed views of Caribbean Sea, St. Barths and St. Martin

6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space

Eco-friendly, high quality construction

Anguillian stone under-foot

2 bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms

A variety of unique-to-island and best-of-breed features Step inside.

1. Anguilla Land Update 2005... Price of land increases.

2. Anguilla Land Update 2006... It skyrockets!

3. Anguilla Land Update 2009-2011... Costs drop!

4. Discovering Sotheby's Anguilla International Properties, and the man behind it... a legend, Scott Hauser.

5. RealEstate.ai... Good friend, Vince Cate is taking Anguilla real estate online! With a new way of doing real estate in Anguilla, his site RealEstate.ai features several listings, including many affordable raw land parcels and modest homes, properties not listed anywhere else online.

6. Click to see this special eco-friendly, sub-$1,000,000 villa with magnificent, sweeping vistas.