Anguilla Blog

Belmond Cap Juluca's Uchu is an iconic spot overlooking Maunday's Bay. Home to the island's only Peruvian restaurant and a rich sunset tradition, a champagne sunset at Uchu is a must on every visit to Anguilla.
Four Seasons Anguilla impresses on every account. With an unmatched reputation for excellence, the sophisticated five-star resort is one of the Caribbean's best luxury hotels.
Little Bay is one of Anguilla's most remote and rewarding beaches. It is a special spot for relaxing, snorkeling and more adventurous pursuits too, like rock-diving!
Orient Beach is St. Martin's most popular beach. The perfect spot for relaxing, dining and doingwatersports of all kind, it's not hard to see why this big beach is loved by all.
Looking for cheap Anguilla restaurants? One of the best is also a local institution when it comes to Anguilla restaurants... Uncle Ernies.
Anguilla island is known for many superlatives, but not for Anguilla shopping. Of course, there are a few superb galleries and shops. My favorites?...
Sandy Ground beach truly captures the essence of Anguilla... From the history and island flavor, the bustle of boats, the tasty eateries, local bars, and nightlife, Sandy Ground is one of the best Anguilla beaches.
A vibrant spot, teaming with home and heart, Chef Lowell Hodge (formerly of Blanchards) WOWs with five-star cuisine at a fraction of the price.
Set on the western edge of Maunday's Bay, Cap Shack is a tranquil reprieve on a warm Anguilla day. A luxurious barefoot destination, Cap Shack serves up refreshing cocktails and gourmet lunch eats - prepared in the resort's uber stylish vintage food truck.
Anguilla's Festival del Mar in Island Harbour is one of our favorite festivals on the island. A celebration of the sea, this event is always held around Easter. Grilled lobsters and fresh fish, live music and dancing, boat races, soldier crab races and of course, the fishing competition... it is two days of pure happiness and fun! Don't miss this if you're in Anguilla.
Elvis' Beach Bar is the #1 beach bar in the Caribbean. Celebrities, tourists, and locals all love this best beach bar on the best island in the Caribbean, Anguilla!
How would you like to visit three European countries in one day... without leaving the Caribbean?! Here's how (Hint: St. Maarten)...
Mexican Anguilla restaurants? Yes, please. We love Picante!
If you love the ocean, you will love Ocean Echo. There are so many reasons to love this family run restaurant on the shores of Meads Bay. Home to the best rum punch in Anguilla, tasty beach eats, terrific service, a relaxing vibe... one visit and you will surely find yourself part of the Ocean Echo Lovers tribe!
The Blanchards' second Anguilla restaurant success... Blanchards Beach Shack, the original barefoot beach bar they intended on creating decades ago. Serving ideal beach fare, this spot is perfect for the idyllic beach day on Meads Bay.
Mango's Seaside Grill is an excellent lunch choice if you are looking for a calm, quiet beach-and-lunch experience, tasty beach eats and drinks, and good company.
We are so excited to announce that Menus.ai is back!
Explore Anguilla’s restaurants and menus, from five-star dining rooms with gourmet cuisine to affordable BBQ spots.
Each restaurant listing includes restaurant menus, opening hours, telephone numbers and a review with food photos.
Home to Four Seasons Anguilla's private villas, Mango's Seaside Grill, a number of luxurious villas and more moderately priced accommodations, ArBron, Barnes Bay is a tranquil, upscale beach escape.
Prickly Pear Bar & Restaurant is simply peerless. Long-established, this charming restaurant on off-island cay, Prickly Pear serves up one of the tastiest and most reasonably priced Caribbean lunches. With natural and unspoiled surroundings, a visit to Prickly Pear is a must on every Anguilla vacation.
Finding this West End Anguilla restaurant was a lot like finding true love... Trattoria Tramonto, we love you!
Finally, the way to Anguilla's most hard to find and most rewarding beach, Captain's Bay. Come take a walk on one of Anguilla's most notorious yet spectacular beaches, home to strong rip currents, beautiful wave formations and even whales!
Looking for an Anguilla bar in the sand with a cool and laid back vibe? Garvey's Sunshine Shack is a favorite of many visitors to Anguilla, loved for its refreshing cocktails, tasty BBQ, location on Rendezvous Bay and the friendly host himself, Garvey.
Take a walk down the lesser-known but loyally-loved Shoal Bay West, cousin to the ever popular Shoal Bay East.
Four Seasons Resort's gem of a spot tucked away on Barnes Bay, welcome to Half Shell Beach Bar.
Tradition is an authentic and historic vessel true to its name. Today, it is a first class Anguilla sailing charter. Aboard such a unique ship, hosts Captain Laurie Gumbs and Deborah Vos deliver an experience that is blissfully calm, so indulgent and truly five-star.
