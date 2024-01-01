Best BBQ in Anguilla



By: Louise Fayet

Anguilla is celebrated not only for its pristine beaches and turquoise waters but also for its exquisite cuisine.

One of Anguilla's culinary highlights is its exceptional barbecue scene. From smoky ribs to zesty grilled seafood, here are some of our favorite Anguilla BBQ spots that will leave you craving more...

Top BBQ Restaurants in Anguilla

Starting with my top 7 favorite BBQ spots, at number one, Sunshine Shack...

Located on the powdery sands of Rendezvous Bay, the sunshine beams from Garvey and his Sunshine Shack. This iconic shack, run by the charismatic Garvey, is renowned for its mouthwatering BBQ dishes and stunning ocean views.

Picture yourself lounging under colorful umbrellas while savoring freshly grilled lobster, chicken, or tender ribs—all cooked to perfection on an open grill.

My tip? Order the chicken & rib combo. Garvey's BBQ is unlike any other BBQ we have had yet! The tender meat is loaded with smokey, charcoal flavor. The best part? It literally slides off the bone. There is magic in Garvey's BBQ.

The welcoming atmosphere, friendly service, and irresistible aromas make Sunshine Shack a must-visit spot for an authentic Caribbean BBQ experience.

My 2nd favorite BBQ spot...

In the heart of the Valley, Ken's BBQ is a beloved local BBQ spot, known for its no-frills approach to delicious BBQ.

Ken's BBQ



Step into this casual roadside joint and prepare to be greeted by the enticing scent of flavorful ribs and juicy chicken.

The menu at Ken's BBQ is simple, featuring his tasty BBQ meats seasoned with Ken's secret spice blend and sides.

My go to is the "Chicken Food". The combo meal comes with chicken and traditional Anguillian sides like rice and peas, scalloped potatoes, pasta salad, cole slaw or green salad.

To get the full experience, try the crunchy garlic bread and johnny cakes. Dipped in the BBQ sauce, you will be in love!

Garlic Bread and BBQ Chicken



Ken's welcoming ambiance and affordable prices make it a popular spot for both locals and visitors seeking authentic Anguilla BBQ meals.

Next up...

Number 3 on my list is Palm Grove

Oh, Palm Grove... where to even begin? Our love affair with this sandy beach shack runs deep.

Nestled along the serene shores of Savannah Bay, Palm Grove offers a special dining experience...

From locally caught fish to the island's BEST Johnny Cakes, everything at Palm Grove is bursting with island flavors.

Then there is Nat's juicy BBQ ribs, these are finger-licking good!

As you dine, the sounds of swaying palm trees and gentle waves of Savannah Bay ensure that you have a relaxing beach BBQ experience.

On to number 4!

Valley Roadside BBQ

A hidden gem in South Hill, this Roadside BBQ beckons with its enticing smell of smoky meats billowing from the grill.

Valley Roadside BBQ

This unassuming spot delivers big on flavor, serving up generous portions of ribs, chicken, and fish grilled to perfection.

Next...

At number 5, don’t miss Eat Slow Feed Long!

If you're searching for an authentic family-owned BBQ experience, look no further than Eat Slow Feed Long. Located in North Hill, this beloved vendor specializes in dishes bursting with local flavors, including their famous cracked conch, fried fish, fish cakes, and barbecue.

We are in love with their fall-off-the-bone ribs with rice and scalloped potatoes—true comfort food, and the tender meat is full of smoky goodness.

Ribs Meal



We also can't resist a plate of their fish cakes. They make for such a satisfying meal.

Fish Cakes with Sides



But the real star at Eat Slow Feed Long is their cracked conch, a dish that has become famous across the island. Whether you're a fan of seafood or BBQ, this spot delivers the best of both worlds with friendly service and generous portions.

#6 Paper's BBQ

Paper's in East End



You’ll find Paper Vanterpool set up in front of the old East End School, right across from the large salt pond. It’s hard to miss—just look for the big tent and the mouthwatering billows of BBQ smoke wafting through the air.

Paper is famous for his tender, juicy BBQ and delicious johnny cakes. It’s a must-try when you're in the East End of Anguilla!

At #7 B&D's BBQ

B&D's BBQ, a family-run business, has long been a popular spot in West End because of their warm hospitality, delicious food, and reasonable prices. The casual setup, with lawn furniture and drinks chilling in a cooler, add to the welcoming neighborhood vibe.





The flavorful, tender chicken and the exceptional johnny cakes make for a delightful BBQ dinner. B&D's BBQ is a perfect spot for a leisurely meal with friends or take-out, offering great grilled food at competitive prices.

Pull up a chair at one of the picnic tables, chat with friendly locals, and savor the true taste of Anguilla.

Speaking of BBQ...

What is BBQ without a johnny cake? It’s a must! For our top picks of the tastiest, golden, crispy cakes, watch our video below...

Happy eating!