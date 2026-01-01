Luxury Anguilla Hotels & Resorts

Anguilla resorts and hotels start with so many unfair advantages...

1) Idyllic beaches that are consistently voted "best in world"

2) Naturally friendly Anguillians (you never feel that the staff is trying to please, it's real)

3) A Caribbean island that has set the bar on elegant, beachside dining.

In short, this little island is 5-Star all the way.

Each luxury Anguilla resort builds upon those world-class advantages

Each tries to outdo the next with lavish suites that you never want to leave and pampering spas that melt away the tensions of "the real world". Restaurants run the gamut from cool beachside bars to elegant French or Italian offerings in magnificent settings.

To show you what I mean, here is a full video tour inside one of Anguilla's five-star resorts, Aurora Anguilla...

In Short...

Anguilla attracts people who want the very best. Its luxury accommodations are famous for delivering exactly that.

No surprise, then, that such a tiny island like Anguilla would feature so many extraordinary hotels and resorts.

(Affordable Anguilla hotels? Click here for our favorites.)

Quiet Confidence, Friendly Opulence

Anguilla resorts and hotels do not tower over the landscape, jarring your eyesight. They blend with confidence into their surroundings, "at one" with magnificent beaches. They quietly whisper, "relax, you're home." You will find that it's quite a home.

Iconic Pool at Aurora Anguilla



You never forget the sheer luxury of the hotels, the lush grounds, and the discipline and attentiveness of hotel personnel (and the genuine, big smiles).

Four Seasons Anguilla



And of course the room rates reflect what you get. Each does, in its own way, more than justify the price tag.

In these quieter times in Anguilla, be sure to ask if there are any special rates available. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Manoah Boutique Hotel



An Expanded List Of Anguilla's Most Elegant Hotels

Aurora Anguilla With a prime location on Rendezvous Bay, luxurious hotel rooms and suites, world-class dining, award-winning spa and golf, and a family of staff who always makes you feel at home, Aurora exceeds expectations at every turn.

The Manoah Boutique Hotel brings 31 Caribbean-chic rooms to Shoal Bay East. With striking blue views and easy beach access (it offers beachfront rooms and rooms with a view - which are only 30 seconds to the beach), it is an excellent option on the sands of one of Anguilla's best beaches. Rates are more competitive than other luxury Anguilla hotels.

Four Seasons Anguilla is the island's first large-scale luxury brand resort. Sophisticated. Elegant. Refined. And, with exceptional service. This is the Four Seasons experience, Anguilla-style. Four Seasons Anguilla is also the island's largest hotel. It touches both the largest and beautiful Meads and the more secluded and tranquil Barnes Bay, with over 180 rooms, 3 restaurants and 3 pools.

Quintessence Hotel introduces a brand new level of luxury to Anguilla. A boutique property with nine opulent suites, this grand topical mansion is a first of its kind and the island's only Relais & Châteaux.

Belmond Cap Juluca, the crown jewel of Anguilla luxury. Long regarded as the #1 resort on Anguilla... even in the entire Caribbean. The perfect group for the job, Belmond overhauled and re-opened the property in late 2018. One of the world's most stylish brands, there is no better fit than Belmond and Cap Juluca. Belmond has restored Cap Juluca to its rightful spot as one of the region's very best.

Frangipani Beach Club, the "Hollywood-Anguilla Hotel," this family-run boutique resort has a special, intimate style. With excellent amenities, too, and its immediate proximity to Meads Bay and Straw Hat Restaurant (breakfast, lunch and supper are all superb), it may fit your desires perfectly.

Zemi Beach House, Shoal Bay East's first and only luxury Anguilla resort. Blending contemporary-cool with Caribbean-warmth and with a concept that embraces Anguilla's ancient heritage, Zemi Beach House has a thoughtful concept and delivers a five-star luxury experience.

CeBlue Luxury Boutique Hotel This "boutique" property is made up of 8 luxury villas with a historic Caribbean-modern Asian design, and has endless views.

Our First Anguilla Luxury Hotel... CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa

CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa was one of Anguilla's biggest and most luxurious resorts. Set on the smooth sands of Rendezvous Bay, its location was any beach lover's dream.

Doesn't that water just make you want to dive right into the monitor? Or go for a walk down the beach?

The suites were heavenly. Beautiful, bright and full of light, there was no beating their view.

Drinks at the beach bar, made fresh from the hotel's hydroponic gardens was a favorite way to relax during the day.

Come night fall? Executive Chef Jasper Schneider had an imaginative menu and unmatched wine cellar. Dining with him was always an indulgent treat.

The pool-side restaurant had the best breakfast on the island.

But our absolute favorite feature was enjoying breakfast in the morning from our room's terrace.

Peaceful, quiet, the family together, enjoying the morning with the friendly Bananakeets. We miss those special days.

CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa sold in 2020 and became Aurora Anguilla. For fourteen months the crew worked hard, renovating, re-imagining and breathing new life into the property.

The verdict? This pace-setting property stands the test of time. Aurora deserves a huge round of applause. More on Aurora Anguilla.

Share Your

Favorite Anguilla Hotel Have you had a delightful experience at an Anguilla hotel or an Anguilla resort? Which is your favorite?

Inxpensive Hotels

While Anguilla is famous for its expensive resorts, villas and restaurants, the truth is that you can vacation here quite cheaply. Excellent meals at local restaurants, generally inland off the beach, will run about $10-$15 per person. And the hotels?

There are numerous cheap inns, guest houses and hotels, some even right on the beach. Carimar Beach Club, Shoal Bay Villas, Paradise Cove and others all offer top value. Many of them make for excellent conference hotels, too, including La Vue and Paradise Cove. For more information and our top recommendations...

Cheap Anguilla hotels.

ARCHIVED Articles: Anguilla Hotels & Resorts

1. Covecastles Anguilla Villa Resort, a favorite for many long-term visitors to Anguilla. Guests fall captive to the Shoal Bay West and St. Martin views, immediate beach access, and love the privacy afforded here. Built in the 80s, this villa resort also has a unique architectural elegance. That said, the resort does need to update its facilities and improve service quality. For many, though, those details don't matter.

2. Cap Juluca Archives

3. CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa

4. Viceroy Anguilla was the island's first high-end "chain" hotel. It was loved for its modern-luxury flair and its wide selection of dining and activities. (Viceroy's Sunset Lounge was one of our favorite spots for a light dinner and drinks.) It opened in 2009 and became a top luxury hotel for the jetset. In summer 2016, Four Seasons Anguilla assumed management of the property.

5. Malliouhana, a look at the property pre-renovations.

6. Royale Caribbean: Anguilla Conference and Trade Show Tourism More on Anguilla convention and trade show tourism and Anguilla Conferences.

Wrapping up on Anguilla Resorts and Hotels

How can Anguilla, a tiny island of 15,000 people, play host to so many 5-star resorts and hotels? Even more curious is how they blend perfectly, almost invisibly, into the landscape, how celebrities from around the world come to these resorts and villas and go with little fanfare.

How does Anguilla pull this off? Magic.