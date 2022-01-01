Sheriva...

Luxurious Anguilla Villas

Stepping foot into Sheriva is stepping into luxury.

Infinity Villa at Sheriva



Sheriva is made up of three ultra-luxury villas: Villa Mystique, Harmony and Infinity. Set 30 seconds from Maunday's Bay, their location is exceptional, their concept unique. The property blends the best of luxury Anguilla villa living with upscale hotel amenities. The result? A "luxury Anguilla villa hotel."

It is no surprise that Sheriva has built a reputation for excellence. Its guests return year upon year.

Jeannine, the property's General Manager, is a big part of why Sheriva is so loyally loved. Down to earth, warm and fun, and graciously kind, she makes every experience unforgettable.

Let's step inside Sheriva with Jeannine...

Inside Sheriva Villa: Infinity

Inside the grand white walls and across the strong, beautiful tiles, the first thought that comes to mind is now this is spacious.

Sheriva's villas are grand. In fact, Sheriva's villas are the largest on island by square footage!

Main Floor

Infinity is 14,000 square feet with three floors, multiple pools, master suites and ensuites, kitchens and dining and living areas.

The main floor is the villa's largest, with one pool, three bedrooms, an office, living space, a dining room and kitchen.

The living area, tiered down by a few steps, is impressive. Comfortable, colorful, Caribbean-like couches offer views out to St. Martin, the sea and the stunning pool area. If you prefer to switch your gaze to the television, a huge flatscreen is there, too.

The View From the Living Area



With the pool just beyond the living area, the space is optimized for indoor-outdoor living. During the day, you have the conveniences of the kitchen and television just steps away from the pool...

At night, the trades blow through, keeping you cool. Or, you can seal it all up and turn on the a/c.

Gourmet Kitchen & Dining Room

A gourmet kitchen, with all modern appliances, is located behind the living space. You can also hire a private chef to prepare meals. I particularly love the island in the center of the kitchen, complete with barstools. The set up is ideal for whipping up tasty appetizers and wining and dining together.

For more formal dining, the dining room is located just in front of the kitchen. It also opens up onto the deck, complete with those stunning views of St. Martin.

We followed Jeannine west through the villa to the crown jewel of Infinity...

The Master Bedroom

With the finest linens and views out to sea, it is indeed luxurious!

Jeannine smiled as we oohed and ahhed, "The best is yet to come..."

THE Bathroom

She was right. The master bedroom has a master bathroom. This bathroom beats any I have ever seen. From its spaciousness, to its amenities, to its finishings, it is luxurious in every way.

Let me give you an example...

The Bathtub and Vanity



This isn't any regular bathtub. This is a negative edge tub, with marble finishings and jet streams!

The bathroom also features a walk-in shower, huge soak tub and a cozy rattan chaise for keeping that utterly relaxed feeling going long after your shower/bath...

And, of course, the bathroom's view of the Caribbean Sea only adds to that tranquil state of mind!

The experience doesn't end there. Just beyond the bathroom? Closet space and dressing room, with plenty of seating and glass skylights that allow sunshine to pour in.

The Bedrooms

On the same floor, two additional bedrooms are located in the east wing of the house. This includes rooms with full beds and twin beds...

The vaulted ceilings lend an extra-spacious and Caribbean flavor to the rooms. These rooms open onto the large outdoor deck as well.

There are two additional bathrooms adjacent to the bedrooms.

Also set in the villa's eastern wing is the office area. With high-speed internet you can conduct business from the comfort of your villa. Very convenient!

Loft Suite on Upper Floor

After exploring every nook and cranny of the expansive main floor, Jeannine brought us to the top floor where the views are wide and expansive...

Infinity Villa & Its Pools Below!



Which islands can you see from the villa's huge upstairs deck?

The Caribbean Sea and Maunday's Bay in the Distance



First, St. Martin. We always say that here in Anguilla, we have the better side of the deal when it comes to scenery. Gazing out to the majestic mountains of the French half of St. Martin inspires dreams of far-reaching, exotic travels.

Second, Saba. One of the perks to staying out on the west end of Anguilla is the view of Saba, an island in the middle of the sea that is pure volcanic rock.

Back inside, a large, junior-suite style bedroom takes full advantage of this setting.

In addition to having its own spacious bathroom and sitting area, there is a small kitchen with microwave, coffee maker, sink, counter space and a mini-fridge!

The most jaw dropping views can be found in the master bathroom...

Can you believe the view from the shower?

This top-floor bedroom makes for a great escape for parents, aunts/uncles, grandparents or couples (if traveling with multiple couples/friends).

You can enjoy being together in the main areas of the villa before retreating to your own, private space.

Ground Floor

Lastly, Jeannine brought us to Infinity's ground floor, which opens onto the villa's main pool with a jacuzzi.

As we made our way downstairs, I had to laugh. "It would be easy to get lost in a villa like this!" It really is that big.

Living, Dining, Kitchen

The ground floor features a kitchen and living room all its own, complete with a dining space. There are also four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an entertainment room.

If you are traveling with kids, this will indeed be their favorite room in the house. I could picture my sister, the video game and TV addict in the family, locked in here for hours.

A small kitchen is conveniently located inside the home theater, too. Snacks are never out of reach.

Ground Floor Bedrooms

The ground floor bedrooms are complete with their own ensuite bathrooms. They open into the living/dining areas.

Ultra-private and separate from the rest of the villa, the ground floor king bedroom is often enjoyed by those who seek total solitude. The room features its own small kitchen space, living area and a luxurious bathroom with large closet space.

Infinite Beauty



Just when you think your expectations have been topped, Sheriva exceeds them all over again!...

Jeannine explained, "Infinity is identical to Harmony (another one of Sheriva's three villas). Mystique is the third in Sheriva's villas, and it boasts 21,000 square feet."

"21,000 square feet?" I replied incredulously. "Yep, in fact, it's so big that it has its own junior suite! Let me show you..."

Mystique Villa



Inside Mystique Villa's Junior Suite

The entrance to Mystique is indeed majestic!

There is even a parking lot for your golf carts (which the villa provides for you to drive down to Maunday's Bay whenever you wish)!

Mystique lays out similarly to Infinity. The key differences?

First, the Junior Suite inside Mystique. Practically a villa in and of itself, it is located on the bottom floor and completely locks off from the rest of the villa. It even has its own separate entrance.

In classic Sheriva fashion, the finishings are flawless, utterly spacious and Caribbean-comfortable.

You have everything you need here, including a plush queen bed, a dining area, living area and access to the outdoor pool.

Gym Facilities

An extra perk to Mystique? The gym...

With every type of equipment, and complete with air conditioning, keeping your figure fit and slim on vacation is never a problem at Mystique. ;-)

Amenities, Service and Lots of Sheriva Love!

While Sheriva is defined by its extraordinary villas and breathtaking views, it's known for so providing so much more than a (very luxe!) pillow to rest your head...

What else is included?

Access to the game room (located in their office pavilion ... a favorite for kids on vacation)

Golf carts (to drive down to the beach at Maunday's Bay, 2 minutes away)

Daily continental breakfast

Laundry

Concierge services

Most unique of all?

As a guest of Sheriva you have all of the perks and privileges of staying at Cap Juluca! You can sign for meals, drinks, spa treatments, water sports, and tennis lessons. You can also use the resort's gym, beach chairs, and umbrellas all with bottled water daily.

Beautiful Beach Day on Maunday's Bay



Beyond the added amenities, you can't think Sheriva without thinking quality service. Warm, friendly, professional and around the clock, the experience Sheriva delivers is full of love and care. From meeting you at your point of arrival in Anguilla, to daily housekeeping, to final good-byes.

It's no wonder Sheriva has a long list of repeat guests who have fallen in love with this villa hotel, their luxurious home away from home.