Anguilla Villa Rentals

This listing of Anguilla villa rentals shows you each villa available to rent, beach by beach, price by price. The key to a wonderful vacation is choosing the right Anguilla villa rental on the right beach, at the right price.

Since there are "only" 33 beaches (even less that have Anguilla villa rentals gracing their shores!) and many more villas, it's easier to choose where you want to stay, and then choose your Anguilla rental villa.

The Beach House on Meads Bay



On the other hand, if you do not know which beach you want to stay on, but you do know how much you want to spend, you can search the listings by price, too.

From cozy, one-bedroom cottages, to large and lavish five-star private villas, you will find them here! Be sure to check this Anguilla villa rental guide before booking accommodations on your next stay in Anguilla.

How To Use The Anguilla Villa Rental Guide

Step 1) Decide if you want to search by price bracket or location.

Step 2) Click here to browse by location, or here to browse by price.

A Note on Searching By Price: Dollar signs represent rates in the high season (not including the two week holiday period between Christmas and New Years). Room rates, size, amenities, minimum night stay, mimimum rooms rented, and location vary for each villa.

$: less than $200

less than $200 $$: $200 - 500

$200 - 500 $$$: $500 - 1,000

$500 - 1,000 $$$$: $1,000 - 2,000

$1,000 - 2,000 $$$$$: $2,000 - 3,000

$2,000 - 3,000 $$$$$$: $3,000 - 9,000+

On each individual villa review, click the dollar sign for updated villa rates. If villa rates are not currently available, the $ link will take you to a page to contact villa management for updated rates.

Insider Tip: Villa prices can be almost double the price during the "Holiday Season," which generally lasts from mid-December to the first week of January. On the other hand, villa prices are significantly reduced during the "Slow Season," which starts close to the end of April/May and lasts through August. Villa rental deals can be found in late October and early November too.

Step 3) Evaluate the information we provide on each villa.

Size The number of bedrooms in each villa. (Pssst!... Insider Tip: The average villa rental in Anguilla has 4 bedrooms. Generally, you are still able to rent these villas if you only need 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms, and at a lower price point.)

The number of bedrooms in each villa. (Pssst!... Insider Tip: The average villa rental in Anguilla has 4 bedrooms. Generally, you are still able to rent these villas if you only need 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms, and at a lower price point.) Location Proximity to the villa's nearest beach.

Proximity to the villa's nearest beach. Description Highlights of the villa.

Size, description and location in relation to the beach, are all villa specifications that make or break a vacation. Whether you are planning a laid back vacation in an economical villa or planning to live in the lap of luxury, this listing of Anguilla villa rentals help you find the right villa.

Ready? Let's get looking!

Anguilla Villa Rentals By Location

South Shore (Facing the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin)

Savannah Bay | Mimi Bay | Sea Feather Bay | Long Pond Bay |

Forest Bay | Corito Bay | Little Harbour | Round Rock Bay | Blowing Point |

Rendezvous Bay | Cove Bay | Maunday's Bay | Shoal Bay West | Sherricks Bay

North Shore (Facing the Open Atlantic Ocean)

West End Bay | Barnes Bay | Meads Bay | Long Bay | Isaac's Cliff

Sandy Ground (Road Bay) | Crocus Bay | Little Bay | Limestone Bay

Blackgarden Bay | Shoal Bay East | Island Harbour | Captain's Bay



Anguilla Villa Rentals By Price

$ (<$200)

Elleamau Residence

Arawak Villa



$$ ($200-500)

Arawak Villa | Almond Tree Villa | Villa Hibernia | Mainstay Villa |

Quixotic Villas |

By The Sea Villa | Cedars | Thye Cottage I & II | Coquina Villa

Patrick's Bay Villa |

$$$ ($500-1000)

Vista Villa | Quixotic Villas | Fletch's Cove |

Villa Soleil | Songbird/Seabird |

Spyglass Villa | Topaz Villa | Sand Castle Pointe | Indigo Reef Villas | Oceana Villa |

Grand Outlook Villa overlooking Crocus Bay



$$$$ ($1000-2000)

Grand Outlook Castle | Twin Palms | Jasmine Villa | Villa Nirvana | Ambrosia Villa | Indigo Reef Villas | Ocassa Villas | Beaches Edge Villas | Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House

Villa Soleil |

Beach Escape |

$$$$$ ($2000-3000)

Champagne Shores: The Villa | Shutters on the Beach | Alegria Villa | Villa Paradise | Amarilla Villa | Sandcastle Villa | Coyaba Villa | Tequila Sunrise Villa

Rum Punch Villa | Three Dolphins

Zenaida Beach & Tennis Estate | B on the Sea

BeachCourt Villa



Beach Escape Villa on Sandy Point



$$$$$$ ($3000-9000+)

Beach Escape Villa | Indigo Villa | Le Bleu | Nevaeh Villa | Villa Kishti | Modena Villa | Sheriva Villas Ani Villas

Long Bay Villas | Kamique Villas | Bird of Paradise | Ultimacy Villa | Altamer Villas

Santosha Villa Estate