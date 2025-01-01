Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Limestone Bay

The red pin (below) is Limestone Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Limestone Bay

Limestone Bay has long been known as a secret, secluded oasis.

Back in the day, whenever we would visit Limestone Bay's beautiful, unspoiled shores, we were always alone.

Actually, that's not true.

We would occasionally see a local Anguillian family peacefully fishing off the rocky shores that surround the smooth sandy beach.

Today, that calm, secluded feeling is very much intact. The only change? Now, you can call this beach "home" thanks to two Anguilla villa rentals that rest on Limestone Bay's sandy shores...

Sandcastle Villa

Size: 5 bedrooms

Location: Step directly out of the gated home onto the sandy shores of Limestone Bay.

Description: This five bedroom villa is big on outdoor living space. It makes sense when you think of the location... Right on the beach! BBQs, a large pool area, outdoor seating, and each bedroom has a balcony.

This villa is made to soak up the sun!

Inside, each plush bedroom features luxurious linens and each bedroom has its own television. There is also a dedicated entertainment area. Cooking can be done inside in Sandcastle's fully equipped kitchen (state of the art appliances and granite counter tops).

The style of villa is Mediterranean, embracing warm tones. More on Sandcastle Villa.

Price: $$$

Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: Right on the sands of Limestone Bay.

Description: Sister property to Sancastle Villa, The Beach House is one of the coolest villas to grace Anguilla's shores!

It is directly on the sands of Limestone Bay, and included in the rental price is plenty of activities to enjoy the great outdoors. Think: Kayaks, paddleboards, fishing rods and even a dingy and Jeep Wrangler.

Inside, the villa boasts a 2400 square foot great room with media area, luxurious kitchen and three plush bedrooms with ensuite.

More on Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House.

Price: $$