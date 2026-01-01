Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House...

Modern & Chic Beachfront Anguilla Villa Living

Welcome to what just may be one of the coolest villas in Anguilla!

Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House



Modern and sleek, with activities of all kind included, this villa's history is as cool as its look and feel.

Do you remember the old Limstone Bay Cafe? A concrete building in the middle of Limestone Bay's sands, it was built around 2005. It had gone unused for many years until its rebirth began in the summer of 2018.

Five months later? She is an Anguilla beachfront villa beauty!

The Great Room

Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House opens into a jaw-dropping 2,400 square foot great room with vaulted-ceilings.

Windows To The Sea



Wrap around, sliding windows provide panoramic views of Limestone Bay ahead. Those windows transport you to the sea. It feels like you are sitting on the ocean. Simply, a breathtaking effect.

Living Room



The great room features a fully equipped kitchen, with an oversized island and bar seating.

Kitchen



The kitchen spills over into a sizable dining area.

The stylish wooden table is set for 10. It has one of the best locations in the great room, right next to the sliding doors that open onto the villa's terrace.

Dining Table



The dining area backs onto the living area. This space is complete with "everything entertainment." It features a 65" TV with high speed WiFi, shuffleboard table and surround SONOS sound speakers throughout the room.

The villa features four king bedrooms, each designed as a private retreat.

Master Bedroom



The bedrooms have a retro-chic feel with many modern touches. Each bedroom has a king bed, Amazon Echo, Siri, air conditioning and 42" flatscreen TV.

Each bedroom also has its own ensuite. Bathrooms feature beautiful walk-in rain showers with textured tiled finishings.

Bathroom



Downstairs, you can find the studio suite. With a king bed...

Studio Suite



Living area, mini-fridge, coffee maker, unobstructed ocean views and ensuite bathroom.

Outside, Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House impresses all over again.

Beach Living, Amenities & Events

A two floor villa, the main part of the villa lays out over the second floor. Its second floor terrace provides sweet views of Limestone Bay's rich blues. With a BBQ and beautiful blue pool, there is no better place to dine and lounge the day away.

Pool & Deck



The oceanfront pool and Jacuzzi overlook the turquoise waters of Limestone Bay, while the expansive deck invites long, relaxed days in the sun.

Jacuzzi



If you prefer the beach to the pool? Beach chairs and dining areas dot the sand. Solar lights twinkle in the trees come night fall.

Beachfront Living



Evenings here are just as special, whether gathered around the fire pit or dining under the stars.

Fire Pit



For those who love staying active, the villa includes kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling gear, fishing rods and beach toys, along with beach chairs and umbrellas set up daily.

Inside and out, Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House is designed for effortless living, with high-speed WiFi, full air conditioning and a fully equipped kitchen stocked upon arrival.

Daily housekeeping and personal laundry are included, along with turn-down service, a dedicated house man and 24/7 concierge to assist with every detail of your stay.

Additional services such as private chef experiences, spa treatments, grocery stocking and airport transfers can be arranged upon request.

It is the getaway for getting outside and enjoying Anguilla's natural beauty.

Truly one of the coolest villas to grace Anguilla's shores, it's a "must-do" for those who want to venture out into Anguilla blue!

Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House can be rented together with its sister property, Sandcastle Villa to accommodate larger parties and events.

Sandcastle Villa: The Beach House is available at competitive rates. Save 10% more on your booking when you use your Anguilla Card to book!

Location & How to Book

Location: Limestone Bay

Website: Click here.

Tel.: 264-476-2981 OR 702-353-0278