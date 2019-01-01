Tranquility Beach...

Coming January 2020 to Meads Bay

Tranquility Beach At A Glance Set on a one of a kind piece of Caribbean beachfront real estate, Tranquility Beach brings chic, modern living to Anguilla's grand jewel... Meads Bay Beach. Tranquility Beach is the latest residential development by internationally recognized Property Developer and Architectural Designer, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards and a man with over 30 years in finance and real estate, Neil Freeman of Aries Capital. The development's first phase, Signature Suites, includes 15 luxury residences set in three modern beach villas. Residences come complete with all of the amenities of an upscale boutique resort. The residences are available for sale and the property will open as a Boutique Hotel January 2020. A project of passion, let's step foot on Tranquility Beach. More on Tranquility Beach, below... Visit Tranquility Beach's Website...

Anguilla's north shore beauty known as Meads is a Caribbean "best." It is one of the few beaches world-wide whose white sand sea-floor (no reef) stretches for miles in an infinite gradient of blue.

Meads Bay's Infinite Blue Hue



"Magic" is the word often used to describe the feeling that overwhelms you as you watch the warm Anguillian sun illuminate the bay's waves. One dip inside, and Meads makes you a believer. An undeniable magic lies within these pure azure waters.

For years, this beauty has captured the imagination of Anguilla Architectural Designer, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards. His latest development is a culmination of decades of experience, knowledge, expertise and a deep appreciation for Meads.

Today, he and partner, Neil Freeman bring something special to this Anguilla beach...

Welcome to Tranquility Beach, Meads Bay, Anguilla

Tranquility Beach is one of the last pieces of Anguilla real estate of its kind. It is one of Anguilla's best.

Set in the middle of Meads Bay's expansive curve, Tranquility Beach's unobstructable views are vast. Here, Meads' entire crystal-clear bay stretches before your eyes.

The "Tranquility Beach" View



The location is tucked away from the beach's bigger hotels and chaise-lined strips of sand. Only the surf's gentle lapping surrounds you. Tranquility Beach is true to its name. It is undeniably peaceful. When you want a bit of action? You are in good company.

Four Seasons Anguilla and Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort, book-end the beach. Some of Anguilla's best restaurants, including the famous Blanchards, Straw Hat and Jacala (a favorite of Martha Stewart and Roman Abramovich), line its shores. One of the island's top grocery stores is a one minute drive from your residence.

Mega Yacht, "A" in Meads Bay, Anguilla



Living is luxuriously calm, with all conveniences within easy reach at Tranquil Beach.

With Meads Bay setting a grand stage set, I met with Sugar George to see the "Tranquil Beach" side of Meads Bay...

A Sunset Homes & Aries Capital Development

"Tranquility Beach has been eight years in the making," Sugar George explained as he and I walked its expanse of raw land that spans the beach (see red markers on Google Map below for exact location).

A sophisticated man with a passion for his craft, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards (better known as simply "Sugar George") has a proven track record for architecture, design and property development.

With Ian Edwards AKA "Sugar George"



His award-winning company, Sunset Homes boasts an impressive list of clients, having developed Le Bleu, Indigo Villa, Meads Bay Beach Villas, Tequila Sunrise Villa, Spyglass Hill Villa and, Sugar George's jewel, The Beach House...

The Beach House, Meads Bay, Anguilla



An architectural masterpiece, International Property Awards bestowed the prestigious acclaim of "Best Single Residence Architecture" on Sugar George for this immaculately designed villa. It attracts the most discerning clients and celebrities who enjoy quality family time in this magnificent space.

One door down from The Beach House lies Sugar George's next project. Tranquility Beach promises to be his greatest development yet together with long-term Anguilla lover and homeowner (Villa Alegria), Neil Freeman of Chicago's Aries Capital.

Let's see what Neil and Sugar George have in store on Tranquility Beach...

Tranquility Beach: Phase 1

Tranquility Beach's first phase, Signature Suites, begins three doors down from five-star restaurant, Jacala and two doors down from the acclaimed villa, The Beach House.

Phase one brings a total of 15 residences in 3 sharp luxury villas to Meads Bay.

Tranquility Beach



Each villa has 3 floors (Ground Floor, Floor One and Floor Two). The Ground Floor and Floor One each house 2 residences. They are well-separated by a spacious hallway. Floor Two houses 1 penthouse residence.

Hallway With a View



In-line with its neighbors, Tranquility Beach boasts an ultra-modern, clean line design. And, each villa is mere steps from the beach.

"Villa A" is right on the sands of Meads Bay...

"Villa A" on the Beach



It sits in front of "Villa B," "Villa B" in front of "Villa C."

Signature Suites' Residences

Residences are available as three bedroom penthouse units or one bedroom units (with the option to merge two one bedroom units into a two bedroom unit on the First Floor).

The three bedroom penthouse residences boast 1,793 square feet of interior space (2,322 total square footage). Each bedroom comes complete with an en-suite bathroom. The master bedroom and kitchen, dining, living area open onto the residence's private terrace.

Three Bedroom Penthouse Residence



All penthouse residences are equipped with two private plunge pools. There is also the option of a rooftop terrace.

The one bedroom residences feature a living and kitchen area (with breakfast bar), and bathroom with walk-in shower and sink tub. The interior living space ranges from 700-1,020 square feet.

Ground Floor Patio of "Villa A"



All one bedroom units have private patios and plunge pools. Exterior living space runs from 160-200 square feet.

The rendering below shows "Villa A's" two one bedroom residences side-by-side.

"Villa A's" One Bedroom Residences



The one bedroom residences in Villas "B" and "C" layout similarly to those of "Villa A."

There is flexibility if you wish to purchase an entire floor. You can merge two one bedroom units on the First Floor, making a two bedroom unit of 1,720 square feet. See rendering below for a sample two bedroom unit.

Two Bedroom Floor Plan at Tranquility Beach



Interior space is made up of two bedrooms (each with their own private bathroom) and an open concept kitchen, living and dining area.

The second bedroom faces the ocean and an extra kitchenette is located in the back of the unit. The layout lends itself well to multi-generational families and families with older children. (The entire right part of the residence can stand alone.)

Open Concept Kitchen, Living and Dining



Outside, your private balcony (with plunge pool) gazes out to Meads Bay. Residences are complete with state of the art furnishings.

These condos are turnkey, ready for you to move in and rent out when you are off-island. And on that note...

Why Live in Anguilla?

There is something to Anguilla's blue hues, the genuine warmth of its people and the laidback vibe that makes you feel truly free. If you have been to Anguilla, you know that from visit #1, you are hooked.

I so remember our family's early vacation days in Anguilla, when the "number of days left" would fly by too fast. As Steven Seligman of Anguilla's BeachCourt Villa puts it...

"There is, alas, a difference between “vacationing” and “living” somewhere: “living”—at least in Anguilla—is as good as it gets. When you are “vacationing,” you must dole-out your most precious commodity….time. “Where are we going for lunch, where are we going for dinner….do we have time to snorkel before that”?

When you “live” on Anguilla, you are truly “alive”: you have time to spend, to get beyond Anguilla being a “place” and to have it be your “home.”

Island Harbour, Anguilla



“Home” is joining a civic organization or a church, volunteering at a school or with a youth sports team….participating, knowledgeably, in a political discussion or just “liming,” watching the sun go down over Island Harbour as the fishing boats return with their abundant catches.

I thought that I knew Anguilla well, but when we starting “living” here, I realized that—as much as I thought I loved Anguilla—I discovered it anew and loved it all the more."

Melinda Goddard shares that love for Anguilla and her journey in her brand new book One Way Ticket.

"Anguilla seems to be the only place on earth where you can sincerely live the mantra that "friends become our chosen family" every day. It is an egalitarian society of confident, engaged, and sophisticated people, no matter one's work or formal education (though most everyone is well traveled and holds a degree).

Truth still matters here, and mutual respect is fundamental - along with courteous greetings and acknowledgement of one another, even if not yet acquainted. I hope you will hear these strong, welcoming voices when reading "One Way Ticket: From America to Anguilla" about the winding path we took to building our villa and a new life.

Indeed, there is something very special about this place. Yes, it is beautiful, has sensuous beaches, spas, and endless culinary delights, but the people of Anguilla have made it our home."

That feeling of "home" is felt through and through, also echoed by home owner Loren Pearson.

"We are so thankful for the special "family" ties we have developed here. This is a caring, friendly island. It didn't take us long to decide we wanted a home here. As life long "beach people", Anguilla beaches are the best in the world.

Fun In The Sun on Meads Bay



The island is clean and safe but perhaps the strongest tie is the opportunity to interact within a thriving, passionate, active community. Besides being welcome at the many community activities and events, there is the open invitation to share our time, talents and knowledge.

For these few reasons and many more, when we are home on Anguilla we feel "here is the perfect place to be"."

Anguilla is a most special place to call home. Tranquility Beach makes that "move" a breeze.

Tranquility Beach View



Life is Sweet at Tranquility Beach

In addition to its chic and modern design, Tranquility Beach's property management takes care of all maintenance. And, the boutique property's residences are part of a rental pool, which are professionally managed and marketed for you.

The property offers all of the top-tier amenities of an upscale boutique resort, including...

Fitness Center



Professional management and vacation rentals

Indoor gym

Security

Parking

Daily housekeeping

Front desk with concierge and reservations services

Beach service

WiFi

Generator that powers on automatically. This is an especially smart feature on an island where power outages can be frequent. Uninterrupted electricity makes a world of difference when living in Anguilla.

No need to furnish, no need to worry about upkeep, no need to handle your own rentals.

Life is blissfully sweet at Tranquility Beach...

The majestic Meads Bay project will be opening as a boutique hotel with vacation rentals and ownership opportunities this winter. Tranquility Beach Anguilla is now accepting reservations for January 2020!

Tranquility Beach's first phase, Signature Suites broke ground early last year. In September 2018, we stepped inside the luxury development with its award-winning architect and developer, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards of Sunset Homes.

We've been blown away by the progress. See the Phase 1 video tour with Sugar George, below...

Since then? Tranquility Beach Anguilla has impressed us all over again. Today, walls have been poured, lighting is in and...

Now, Tranquility Beach Anguilla is accepting reservations for Jan. 2020!

Tranquility Beach Anguilla

Opening January 2020



Let's take a sneak peek inside...

Tranquility rules supreme at Tranquility Beach Anguilla. You are immediately struck by commanding views and soothing sounds of Anguilla's most coveted beach. Mere steps to Meads Bay's waterline, the property's location is unmatched.

The Tranquility View

(Ground Floor Unit)

The property's beachfront villa boasts 3 floors and 5 luxurious units. The Ground Floor features two one bedroom suites, separated by walkway. The First Floor has two units, which can be joined together. The top floor is home to the grand Penthouse Suite. No matter the floor, your access to or view of Meads Bay is completely uninterrupted.

The setting goes hand in hand with superior design. Sugar George blends modern-cool with tropical-warmth. Outside, wood ceilings contrast elegantly against strong pillars, stone tile and a white color scheme.

Meads Bay at Your Doorstep



Inside, a wave of tranquility envelops you yet again. Through oversized windows, you are wrapped in Meads Bay blue.

The Great Room

(Inside The Penthouse Suite)



That feeling of sumptuous calm carries through each room, from luxurious ensuites...

Luxurious Ensuite With a View



... to modern kitchens.

Modern Kitchen



The spacious bedrooms have been immaculately designed, each with its own flair. From chic white and navy color schemes with tropical touches of bamboo and wood...

Cozy in Cobalt



A Meads Bay View



To tropical greens, baby blues and stylish, airy curtains...

Chic Master Suite



Sunny Bedroom Suites



The interior designer has done a flawless job marrying Caribbean warmth with modern elegance. For a complete video tour inside Tranquility Beach Anguilla's Penthouse Suite, click here.

Location, design and furnishings all combine to create a state of the art Meads Bay property.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla delivers on its promise amidst Anguilla's top tier resorts and villas. Tranquility Beach Anguilla will be the epicenter of the epicenter of Caribbean luxury living.

Welcome to

Tranquility Beach, Meads Bay, Anguilla



A huge congratulations to Sugar George and his partner Neil Freeman and their team! A labor of love, Tranquility Beach Anguilla is on track for its grand opening.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla will be opening as a boutique hotel - January 2020.

Tranquility Beach Anguilla is now accepting reservations. To book your stay at Tranquility Beach Anguilla, click here.

For sales details, see below.

Residence Sales

There are a total of 15 units available for purchase across Villas A, B and C.

Ground Floor Two 1 Bedroom Suites @ 901 total square feet (each)

First Floor One 1 Bedroom Suite @ 901 total square feet One 1 Bedroom Premium Suite @ 1,349 total square feet

Second Floor The 3 Bedroom Penthouse Suite @ 2,322 total square feet



Pricing begins at $650,000. (NOTE: There is still the option to combine two 1 Bedroom Suites into a 2 Bedroom Suite and own the entire floor on the First Floor.)

All suites are sold turnkey.

Each suite is fully furnished, complete with a full kitchen. They also each boast a private terrace with private plunge pool facing Meads Bay. The penthouse features an optional additional terrace, a rooftop terrace.

Tranquility Beach is designed by award-winning architectural designer, Sugar George. Sugar George has designed some of the Caribbean's most luxurious and exclusive properties. One of his most well-known is The Beach House, which won International Property Awards' most prestigious award, "Best Single Residence Architecture."

Here at Tranquility Beach, Sugar George's classic and coveted clean line design rules supreme. With luxurious finishings, Signature Suites' design emphasizes Meads Bay's natural beauty.

In addition to being sold turn-key, everything is taken care of for you. Electricity, water, WiFi and maintenance are all handled. All units are placed into a rental pool and are professionally managed.

Tranquility Beach's first phase, Signature Suites will open January 2020.

Contact

Tranquility Beach is a rare opportunity to own on a beach as grand as Meads Bay.

A white sand beach that drops off into an infinite gradient of blue, Anguilla's Meads is a Caribbean "best." To call Meads Bay home is to dream…

To make dreaming a reality, you can reach Tranquility Beach via...