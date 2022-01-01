Arawak Beach Club...

Ultra High Value Stay By The Caribbean Sea

Arawak Beach Club At A Glance Set at the water's edge in scenic Island Harbour, Arawak Beach Club is one of Anguilla's most iconic hotels. Painted tropical colors that catch the eye, the hotel's cheerful atmosphere has always been one of our family's favorites. With a warm, inviting atmosphere, we have so many fond memories of meals and days at the Arawak. We breathed a heavy sigh when Arawak closed its doors in 2017. Fast forward to today and we are overjoyed to announce that... Arawak Beach Club is back! New owners, Judd & Mindie Burdon have restored the historic property and are pushing it levels higher. From top-to-bottom room renovations, adding a brand new bar, and with a host of excellent amenities... Arawak Beach Club is once again delivering ultra-high value Anguilla accommodations! Let's see what Judd & Mindie have in store.

More on Arawak Beach Club, below... Visit Arawak Beach Club's Website...

Since "day one," Arawak Beach Club has been a favorite spot in Anguilla. Back in 2002, when we first visited the island, we had countless lunches and dinners in the warm company of the Arawak family. Friendly and welcoming, Arawak has always felt like home.

Since those early Arawak days, this resilient property closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. We all breathed a heavy sigh. The Arawak would be missed.

Fast forward and we are delighted to say...

Arawak is back!

New owners, Judd and Mindie Burdon, are breathing new life into the property. From top-to-bottom room renovations, to adding a brand new bar, not only have they restored the spirit of Arawak Beach Club, they are taking the property to new heights.

Click "play" below for a full look inside Arawak Beach Club...

Step Inside Arawak Beach Club

Painted tropical colors that tickle the spirit, the hotel's cheerful exterior matches its scenic setting overlooking Island Harbour.

The "heart of Anguilla," Island Harbour is a charming fishing village home to some of the island's "bests"...

Best bakery: Le Bon Pain

Best pizza: Artisan

Best crayfish: Nat's Palm Grove (10 minutes away by car)

Best beaches: Scilly Cay and Shoal Bay (just a 10 minute drive)

Best hike: Windward Point

Best offshore cay for exploring: Scrub Island

Less developed than other parts of the island, Island Harbour is a true blue slice of paradise!

Scenic Island Harbour



Arawak Beach Club takes full advantage of its picture-perfect setting, with multiple areas for lounging and soaking up the Caribbean scenery.

Lush, aromatic gardens weave between the hotel's communal areas. Aloe plants, papaya trees, orchids, sea grape trees and swaying palms all please the eye as you move from the comfortable lounge area in the sand to the waterfront terrace with outdoor dining tables.

When it's time to quench your thirst? The hotel's breezy beach bar with a view of Island Harbour blue calls!

Picture-perfect, you have it made in the shade underneath the natural palapa-style roof. This breezy bar is the spot for a refreshing drink as you gaze on at the fishing boats bobbing in the harbor.

The bar will expand into a full restaurant, and it will be home to Arawak's brand new, sparkling, infinity-edge pool.

With a setting like this, you can shore see Judd & Mindie's vision!

Now, let's take a look at Arawak's rooms...

Ultra High Value Anguilla Hotel

Arawak is known for its high value accommodations. Their rates are a steal! Starting at $150 and up per night depending on the time of year, you cannot get better bang for your buck.

The owners have been renovating, upgrading and totally re-doing these rooms at a steady pace. In total there will be 17 rooms when renovations are complete.

The property is made up of two story wooden buildings with apartment-style units. All units have kitchenettes, making them an attractive option for long-term stays.

The garden path leads the way to Arawak's row of iconic colorful buildings.

Meandering down the lush garden path, you have to stop to snap a photo of Scilly Cay. Picturesque, resting in the middle of the bay, it is pure paradise. Scilly Cay is known for its afternoons of peaceful sunning, snoozing and dining on crayfish, all washed down with their excellent rum punch. It is a real beach treat having this island paradise right at your finger tips when staying at Arawak Beach Club!

The Honeymooner

First up on our Arawak hotel tour? The Honeymooner.

In the front door, and you are immediately impressed. Bright and big, these renovated rooms are fresh and so inviting!

Spacious Honeymooner Suite



The Honeymooner features a luxurious California King bed, flatscreen TV, ensuite bathroom with shower and a full kitchen. The window to the sea above the sink is an especially nice touch.

Full Kitchen



The full kitchen, with stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster oven and full-sized fridge, makes this unit an excellent choice for long-term stays. (Tip: Arawak offers special pricing for long-term stays.)

When it comes to dining areas, this studio suite has the best of both worlds. Dine at your picture-perfect breakfast nook or out on your private patio!

Click here to book The Honeymooner Suite

Sunshine Suite: The 2 Bedroom Unit

Next up, the Sunshine Suite! Painted summery yellow, the Sunshine building houses the property's two bedroom suite, a terrific rental for families.

The Sunshine Building



The bottom floor exudes calm sophistication with immaculate crown moldings and overhead lighting.

The suite features flatscreen TV, outdoor terrace and large kitchen with stove top and microwave. It is complete with dining area, desk and a huge walk-in closet with safe.

First Floor Suite



Its en-suite is equally impressive with an over-sized walk-in shower with built-in bench seating.

Luxurious Ensuite



Upstairs, the unit's second airy, spacious suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom.

The bathroom is especially luxurious with a rain shower and a window to the sea. There's nothing like taking in that ocean scenery while showering off from a beach day!

Second Floor Suite



Now, let's check out the view...

View From The Top



You will fall in love with the Sunshine Suite's huge wrap-around terrace. One of the most picturesque settings at Arawak Beach Club, its uninterrupted view of Island Harbour, the fishing boats and the swaying palm trees puts you at ease.

Click here to book The Sunshine Suite

On "Cloud 9" in Unit 9

Last but not least, Arawak's building right at the water's edge houses Unit 8 and Unit 9. Arawak's Unit 9 will have you on "Cloud 9"...

Welcome to "Cloud 9"



This room is a dream!

A perch in the sky, you are surrounded by natural beauty. The suite's extra-spacious wrap around terrace boasts a 210° view of Island Harbour beauty.

A gentle, cooling sea breeze always blows through this part of the island. With that tropical breeze and the sound of the waves rolling in, you are in heaven.

The 210° View



From out on the terrace to inside the suite, there is no better view to wake up to...

The suite is complete with a small kitchenette with sink and mini fridge, flat screen TV and a dining area.

The spacious ensuite features a shower tub with rain shower head and a window looking out to Scilly Cay.

Arawak's most popular suite, it's not hard to sea why!

Click here to book Unit 9

Breezy Blue Hues in "Blue Units" 4 and 5

This beautiful pastel blue villa is centrally located on the property...

Eye-Catching Topaz Blues



Set on the building's upper-level, Unit 5 boasts some of the most breathtaking vistas of Island Harbour's colorful port and Northern Atlantic waters...

Breathtaking Views to The West



... And to The East



Inside, the cozy studio-style unit is breezy and charming.

The room is outfitted with a kitchenette, en-suite bathroom, 36" flatscreen TV and dining area.

Lofty Ceilings & Airy Open Planning



The king size bed is perfectly situated, opposite the balcony. Laying down on this plush mattress you have direct views of the peaceful rolling waves just yards away.

Comfy & Inviting



The room is outfitted with a high powered ceiling-fan to keep the sea breeze wafting through. A state-of-the-art air conditioning unit comes in handy for those warm Anguilla days.

Dreamy Views of The Ocean



The kitchenette is fully equipped with an induction oven and all of the modern appliances you need for preparing meals in.

Perfect For Meals In



Last but not least, we love the ocean-themed bathroom that matches Arawak's surrounding sea-nery.

The En-Suite



Click here to book Unit 5

Moving Downstairs To Unit 4

Just downstairs, Unit 4 offers a pleasant patio with a garden view.

The garden stretches out to the edge of Island Harbour's bay and catches the soothing tradewinds. The cool sea breeze is always freshly blowing through the air. It's one of our favorite aspects to Arawak.

Breezy Patio Views



A gorgeous view of the property's manicured grounds is front and center from virtually every angle of this chic beach bungalow.

Your Beach Home-Away-From-Home



The mini studio-style beach apartment features a fully equipped kitchenette, en-suite bathroom and views of the calm ocean front just a few steps outside.

The Ocean Front & Garden Just A Few Steps Away



Note: These bungalows are a bit smaller than Units 6-9. With that being said, Judd and Mindie maximize space, functionality and design.

A noteworthy touch is the walk-in shower. Its floor is sanded limestone!

Chic Bathroom



It brings the beach into the bathroom :-)

Both Units 4 and 5 are a testament to Judd and Mindie's knack for reinvention. Both bungalows exude an aura of airy, Anguilla calm, all refitted with top of the line amenities.

Click here to book Unit 4

Moving on to the final unit...

Idyllic Garden Views in Unit 2

Unit 2 sits among the hedges of sweet, aromatic hibiscus.

Its pale, natural green tones blend with the surrounding lush garden.

Unit 2 Blends Right In



The view from the patio is a property best!

A wide open panorama of the Arawak lawn and vantage point of Island Harbour awaits you.

Pretty Panoramas



The room lays out with a king size bed, kitchenette and en-suite bathroom similar to Unit 4.

Inside Unit 2



Neatly decorated, it, too, carries the iconic beachy theme that extends through the entire property.

A Doorway to Paradise!



Click here to book Unit 2

Amenities & Activities

Arawak Beach Club's offerings don't end there. Judd & Mindie have thought of every last detail. The property also features...

High-speed dedicated fiber optic internet (speed = 40 up and 100 down)

On-site laundry (perfect for long-term stays)

Complimentary use of SUPs and kayaks

Complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas for your off-site use

Weekly activities including hiking excursions and trips to Scrub Island

Coming soon: Restaurant and pool

One of Anguilla's most historic and iconic hotels, we are overjoyed to see Arawak Beach Club back in action!

Judd & Mindie are doing justice to a property that is so near and dear to all of our hearts. Lush, green and sparkling pristine, Arawak Beach Club is, once again, one of the most high-value Anguilla hotels.

With so much more to come, stay tuned for updates. Until then, Arawak Beach Club is open and accepting reservations. To book your stay...