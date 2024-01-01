The Villa at Arawak Beach Club...

Your Affordable Caribbean Getaway

Set within picturesque Arawak Beach Club, the Arawak Villa is a true gem right by the Caribbean Sea.

The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom oceanfront villa features a private pool, fully equipped kitchen and spacious living room right in the heart of Island Harbour.

Let's step inside your home away from home...

Arawak Villa



Click "play" above for a video look inside Arawak Villa!

As you approach the villa, its pastel yellow exterior immediately catches your eye. Painted in tropical yellows and blues, the villa blends perfectly with the lush gardens on property.

Here you are just steps away from Island Harbour's shore.

There is plenty of space to enjoy the villa's vistas of Island Harbour and Scilly Cay from the large private pool deck.

The views from the patio are especially breathtaking and breezy.

Inside Arawak Villa

Stepping through the front door, you are welcomed into a spacious living area adorned with Caribbean-inspired decor.

Comfortable couches look out to the ocean through the glass sliding doors. These doors let in natural light making the space bright and refreshing.

I mean, would you ever get tired of those views?

Comfortable Living Room



Every glance outside reveals a postcard-perfect scene.

A full-sized dining table is set across from the living area.

Dining Table



Natural light pours into the dinging area via the French-style doors that lead out onto the pool deck.

The open-plan layout allows for a bar area with high stools, perfect for entertaining. It goes hand in hand with the dining area, located just next to the big wooden table.

Bar Area



The bar backs onto the modern kitchen. It is stocked with everything from a coffee machine to full-size appliances including microwave, dishwasher, fridge, oven and stove.

You will be impressed by the amount of counter space in this kitchen.

Not only is there a large wrap around counter, there is also a huge central island, ideal for preparing family meals or calling in a private chef.

Plush Suites

On the main floor you will find the first bedroom and bathroom.

The downstairs suite features a king-sized bed and a bunk bed. This room can sleep up to four people, making it perfect for families traveling with children or groups of friends.

Children will delight in having their own cozy nook, complete with a foosball table.

Up the stairs to the second floor is the very comfortable master bedroom. The master bedroom features a plush king-sized bed, ensuring a restful night's sleep amid the sounds of the sea.

Master Bedroom



The bedroom is spacious with big flatscreen TV and a large ensuite...

Master Bathroom



It is complete with a beautiful walk-in rain shower. The bathroom also has windows that gaze out to Island Harbour. What a special touch!

We can't mention the master suite without talking about its private balcony. Don't you love those sweeping Island Harbour views?

Private Terrace



Ideal for enjoying one-of-a-kind sunrises over Island Harbour!

Relaxing Outdoor Living

The villa's private pool will be a highlight of your stay. Unwind with a refreshing dip in the pool while soaking in the Caribbean ambiance...

Private Pool Deck



Prefer to heat things up? The villa is complete with a hot tub!

Owners Judd & Mindie's renovations have done justice to this property that is so near and dear to all of our hearts.

Without a doubt, this villa boasts a whole lot of value.

There isn't a better deal to be found when it comes to affordable rentals in Anguilla.