Air Travel to Anguilla

Planning a trip to Anguilla? There are two main ways to get here...

1) Fly to St. Maarten and ferry over to Anguilla,

2) Air travel to Anguilla direct from Miami, St. Maarten or San Juan.

From the west coast and east coast of the US and Canada, we have made the trek to Anguilla both ways.

We love the Anguilla airport. Arriving there has its own special Caribbean charm.

And flying into St. Maarten and taking the ferry over is a fast and cheap way to get to Anguilla. It has become a favorite way to "get here."

Hopefully, you'll find these two ways to be most useful, too.

Before we begin...

A Favorite Way To Travel to Anguilla

If you live in Paris, getting to Anguilla through air travel is a breeze (on a breeze, actually). Why?

Anguilla From The Air



Because St. Martin is a french Caribbean island that lies just a few miles south of Anguilla. France flies jumbo jets, loaded with tourists, so you can get some great discount air fares to St. Martin.

Air France Landing at The Famous Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM)





Those jets are also packed with french wine, foie gras and all kinds of other french goodies, which is why St. Martin is our favorite day trip from Anguilla.

So, if you're coming to Anguilla from Europe, the best way is air travel through Paris (or Amsterdam, as you will see on this region-by-region explanation of the best ways to fly to Anguilla). Then simply ride your plane tickets non-stop into St. Martin.

From there, we highly recommend an Anguilla ferry to get to Anguilla.

What If You Are Flying to Anguilla from North America

There are three routes to explore.

Route #1: Fly to Anguilla via Miami

American Airlines flies direct from Miami to Anguilla in-season. Check rates and connection times. This is the most direct option.

Route #2: Fly to St. Maarten

Our favorite option, based on convenience and affordability.

Catch a direct flight from your nearest major airport to Princess Juliana Airport in "St. Maarten" (the Dutch side). Many airlines fly direct into "SXM" daily and weekly. It's the best way to travel to Anguilla from the east coast of the US and Canada.

Just 1 flight to St. Maarten, and then 1 ferry over to Anguilla. Easy, done.

More here on catching the Anguilla ferry once you get to SXM (St. Maarten).

Approaching Princess Juliana International Airport





Route #3: Fly to San Juan

Another option to explore is flying into Puerto Rico's Caribbean hub, San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Most major US airlines fly into San Juan daily. It is the best way to travel to Anguilla from the west coast of Canada and the US. It can also be a convenient option if you are flying from the east coast, depending on your city of departure.

Departing San Juan



From San Juan, Anguilla is a direct flight away. Silver Airways, Cape Air and Tradewind Aviation fly from San Juan to Anguilla weekly.

NOTE: The San Juan-Anguilla leg is often a close connection. Generally, these airlines leave San Juan too early to connect on to Anguilla in the same day. An overnight in San Juan is often required.

The exception? Tradewind Aviation.

Flying Into Anguilla Aboard Tradewind Aviation



Tradewind's schedule times with the arrival of major airlines into San Juan. Not only are its times convenient, the luxury airline provides a host of other perks. For example, when you book with United, you can book all the way through to Anguilla on major booking engines like Expedia (use Anguilla's airport code = AXA).

Your ticket also includes access to Tradewind's private San Juan lounge...

Tradewind's Lounge in San Juan



... snacks and light in-flight fare all roundout the Tradewind experience. How to make the luxurious flight more affordable? Read below.

How to Fly to Anguilla From San Juan & Save 10%

With Tradewind Aviation Tradewind Aviation flies between San Juan and Anguilla December through April. Inside Tradewind's Pilatus PC-12



Photo courtesy of Tradewind The ultimate in comfort, Tradewind's modern Pilatus PC-12 aircraft (flown by two pilots) is pressurized and completely air conditioned. The flights include complimentary drinks (including wine and beer) and snacks. The cherry on top? You even have access to their private lounge in San Juan! Inside Tradewind's Pilatus PC-12



Air Travel to Anguilla Airport Direct

When you arrive at Anguilla's airport? Prepare to relax.

Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd airport is a different story to St. Maarten and San Juan. No 747s or other jumbos land here.

Here's why...

That is the entire airport. It's a picture-perfect, charming little Caribbean airport, the kind you see in movies. Friendly. Cozy.

If you spend a while watching the comings and goings, you will notice that most flights to and from AXA are prop planes. Exotic-sounding Caribbean airlines raise romantic images of Caribbean island hopping.

More Options For Air Travel to Anguilla

There are other ways to access Anguilla directly via the air. Other Caribbean islands, like St. Thomas have flights into AXA directly weekly.

Travellers coming from the UK often choose to fly through Antigua and St. Maarten.

Update 2023: Flying through Antigua will be an attractive option come November 2023 when Anguilla Air Services will be launching weekly Antigua service. Flights will be Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. If you are traveling from the UK, be sure to check out this option.

Most visitors (American and European) choose to fly into St. Maarten (SXM), and then either take a boat across, or fly directly into Anguilla's airport (8 minutes).

Taxiing at Clayton J. Lloyd Airport



Otherwise, air travel directly to Anguilla is through Miami and Puerto Rico.

Today, it is Tradewind Aviation, Cape Air and Silver Airlines who fly to Anguilla regularly, with Silver being the most affordable option from San Juan and Tradewind being the most convenient (made more affordable when use your Anguilla Card to book). Many North American tourists choose to access Anguilla via this route, the last flight of which is via San Juan (an 60 minute flight).

Otherwise, if you live in the northeast U.S. or in Montreal or Toronto, seasonal charters to St. Martin are popular. You won't find any charters into Anguilla, but do check for flights in your area to SXM. Charter flights often run at deep discount air fares.

It's The Extra Hop That Makes Anguilla Special

Yes, it can be a hassle to get to Anguilla. It's also the "barrier" that keeps Anguilla so special. No "package tour" jumbos or "mass market beaches." No cruise ships, casinos, or fast-food chains.

In short, Anguilla is still an authentic Caribbean island.

It's worth that little bit of extra bother when...

you can have even the most popular beach in Anguilla (the best beaches in the Caribbean at that) almost all to yourself

you have a friendly chat with the genuine and warm Anguillian people

your children love Ken's ribs instead of wanting more McDonald's

everywhere you go is still "the real deal."

Closer and Cheaper Than You Realize

Air travel to Anguilla is very rarely a one-step process. Many Anguillians think there should be a major international airport and big jumbo jets should start flying into the island.

But a major airport in Anguilla would spoil the island. Anguilla would lose all the little things that make it the special magical place that it is. We have always been more than happy to take that extra flight to Anguilla.

In fact, St. Maarten's major airport (SXM) serves Anguilla admirably well. It's as close to Anguilla as your own international airport is to your home.

Approaching Anguilla





Special Tip: Travel Direct with Aurora Anguilla

Special tip for those traveling from the east coast of the United States!

Another direct and easy option is traveling with Aurora Anguilla. The iconic five-star hotel has its very own fleet of jets that fly direct to the island from White Plains, NY and Fort Lauderdale, FL.



Photos: Aurora Anguilla

It doesn't get easier than this!

More on Aurora's flights to Anguilla here.

More Anguilla Airport and Travel Information

1) The Best Way to Fly to Anguilla

Traveling to Anguilla? Don't fly into Anguilla directly (airport code AXA)! Here is the best way to fly to Anguilla...

2) How To Get To Anguilla, Fastest and Cheapest

Region-by-region detailed tips to get to Anguilla, including routes that can save your hundreds of dollars, several hours and even overnight stops.

3) Anguilla Airport Update

July 4 2010 marks a significant change in Anguilla airport history. The Anguilla airport has changed its official name. "Wallblake Airport" is no more. Today, Anguilla's airport is the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport.

4) Flights to Anguilla From St. Maarten: Climbing aboard Anguilla Air Services

Captain Carl Thomas and his airline, Anguilla Air Services, helped my Mom and Dad out of a tight spot. This flight from Anguilla to St. Maarten (and St. Maarten to Anguilla) has become their favorite way of air travel to Anguilla.

Anguilla Air Services depature times vary according to the season and day of the week. The earliest flight usually departs Anguilla at 10:30-11AM (morning flight) with second and third flights of the day at 12-1PM and around 2PM. Return flights from St. Maarten to Anguilla begin around 1PM with final flight around 3:30-4:40PM. Check their webpage for up-to-date information.

5) Anguilla Flights: Anguilla Air Services

Captain Carl Thomas ensures your safety and security aboard his well maintained aircrafts. He flies to many different islands in the Caribbean, but our favorite Anguilla flight? The aerial tour of Anguilla! It's a must-do on every Anguilla vacation.

6) Trans Anguilla Airways: Getting to St. Barths

The only British-certified airline on the island, Trans Anguilla Airways is as safe and professional as they come. They offer a variety of services, including a more affordable flight to St. Barths that runs a few days per week. Now, getting to the ever-cool St. Barths is easier than ever!

7) Tradewind Aviation

With regularly-scheduled flights direct from San Juan (SJU) to Anguilla (AXA), Tradewind brings you to Anguilla in style in their luxurious 8 seater planes, complete with beverages and light fare on board.

8) Seaborne Airlines

Another option to fly from San Juan to Anguilla, Seaborne is an affordable alternative. Visit their website for their most up to date schedule.

9) Use The Cheapest Flight-to-Anguilla Finder To find your best route to Anguilla, use the Cheapest Flight-to-Anguilla Finder! It compares flights from your starting airport to both Anguilla's airport and to St. Maarten's airport. From there? Book the cheapest, quickest route. Find convenient and cheap flights to Anguilla here. Happy flying!

For Those Who Prefer Boats Or Saving Approx. $20... Anguilla Ferry & Charters

After landing in Princess Juliana International Airport in SXM, take a cab to Marigot. Then catch the regularly scheduled, public Anguilla ferry. Or, book an Anguilla charter from St. Maarten's Dutch side, from the pier right near the airport.

