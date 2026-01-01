Anguilla Flights...

See Anguilla From The Sky

Like most travelers to Anguilla, we love criss crossing the island in our Jeep, exploring every dirt path, and lava-rock trail.

If we are not scorching under the sun in a truck, touring the island by sea is the next best thing (or even better!).

Touring Anguilla by land and sea are old family favorite ways to learn about Anguilla. But, leave it to my Dad to shake things up!

One afternoon he thought, "How about something new?... How about Anguilla from the air?"

Why had we not thought of that before? Then we found...

Anguilla Air Services

Meet Carl and Nanette Thomas.

Anguilla Air Services - Photo in 2016



Carl Thomas has a passion for planes.

By the age of 18 he was already flying for one of the Caribbean's most popular airlines at the time, Tyden Air. At a young age, and on his own, he traveled from Anguilla to St. Thomas to study. He worked hard and studied hard. His efforts paid off, and in 1986 he got his pilot's license.

He sure was a young pilot impatient to pursue his passion! "I had women walking off the plane saying I was too young, asking me if my mother knew where I was," he laughed.

He flew with different airlines, and helped form different flight companies over the years, until finally starting his own Anguilla flights company... Anguilla Air Services.

Carl's stories of Anguilla flight adventures don't end there! He also picked up the turbocharged aircraft in Maine, and flew it all the way down the East coast to Anguilla. Captain Thomas isn't a man who scares easily, but he also isn't a man who takes chances or challenges safety.

He believes in careful and diligent routine maintenance...

Maintenance & Safety

This Anguilla airline adheres to the strictest international maintenance requirements. Of all the flights to Anguilla or within the Caribbean for that matter, you are never so safe as you are aboard one of Captain Thomas' planes.

I was curious about how planes are kept in perfect shape. Lucky us! One of his aircrafts was in maintenance the day we dropped by for an aerial tour of Anguilla Air Services.

Maintenance of Planes - Photo in 2016



Carl and his crew take apart the planes piece by piece, inspecting every gear, every nut, every bolt. Once they have taken the plane apart, inspected it thoroughly, it all gets put back together again with a fine attention to detail.

Carl ensures that the planes are safe, but so do Caribbean flight regulations. "They may be even more rigorous than the FAA," he joked. The planes have to be in top working order according to strict outlines, and the pilots must undergo regular physical and flight examinations.

Anguilla Air Services - Photo in 2016



Safety is not a joking matter. "I have a family, the people I fly have families... It's our top priority," Carl said.

Regional Routes & Charters

Anguilla Air Services connects Anguilla with key Caribbean destinations including St. Maarten, St. Barts, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Saba and beyond.

Private charters are available throughout the Eastern Caribbean, and direct inter-island transfers eliminate unnecessary layovers.

For current schedules and rates, travelers should contact Anguilla Air Services directly.

Touring Anguilla by Sky

Now, we wanted to see Anguilla from the sky.

Tip For Photographers: If there are photographers in your group make you sure you get the top wing planes. Sit in the co-pilot seat (on the right side of the plane) and ask your captain to go west, so you are on the beach side to capture the best photos. We didn't think about that on our tour. We were on the right side of the plane, ready to snap away, but we headed east first, so our cameras had better views of St. Maarten and the open sea.

Within minutes of takeoff, we were cruising comfortably above the island. From the sky, Anguilla’s beaches glow in brilliant shades of blue, its coves appear even more secluded, and the surrounding cays feel like scattered jewels in the sea.

Little Harbour. The East End. Little Bay and Crocus Bay. Rendezvous Bay. Maundays Bay. Sandy Island. Prickly Pear. Dog Island. Scrub Island.

Anguilla by Air - Photo in 2016



Seeing Anguilla from way up high in the sky provided a unique perspective.

Watching the waves roll in, seeing the sea shine a cocktail-cool shade of blue that looks like it would go down smooth, reminded me how truly beautiful Anguilla is.

It's not that I forgot of course, but the birds eye view brought a new found appreciation.

Throughout the Anguilla flight we noticed all of Anguilla's pretty coves and hidden bays.

Especially, Scrub Island. We visited Scrub Island once before, but never made it right around the island to the hidden beaches that you can't see from Anguilla. They are truly spectacular, so secluded...

For more on Scrub Island...

By the time we touched back down at the Anguilla airport we had a long list of "must visits" and "must visit agains."

A smooth landing, a quick taxiing back to the tarmac, and our aerial tour was, sadly, over. We thanked Captain France dearly for the wonderful tour.

Anguilla Air Services Team - Photo in 2016



We met Captain Thomas back on the tarmac and expressed our deep gratitude.

The air tour of Anguilla rounds out our Anguilla tours...

We have seen the whole island by sea and by land, and now we have seen all of Anguilla from the sky, too.

An aerial tour of Anguilla is a must-do on any Anguilla vacation... A magnificent perspective and quite a unique adventure riding in the small Caribbean plane, and for an affordable price too.

Carl Thomas' company, Anguilla Air Services, completes the whole experience. Knowing his passion for planes and his desire to deliver a wonderful Anguilla flight, I was completely at ease, able to sit back, relax and enjoy the sights. And, once you are in the sky, you share Carl's passion too, developing a flavor for flying in these fun planes, marveling at the beauty below.

As we were saying our good-byes and getting ready to head home, we caught Captain France taking off once again to pick up the Anguilla-bound in St. Barts and Saba.

The Sky's The Limit!



Anguilla Air Services is going strong. Carl Thomas' vision is coming true with all of his hard work and dedication, and of course with the help of his lovely wife Nanette.

More on Anguilla Air Services...

Interested in an Anguilla air tour or a charter to another island? Contact Captain Carl Thomas directly by filling in the form below...