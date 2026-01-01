Anguilla Flights:

Regional Transfers & Private Charters

While many travelers fly directly into Anguilla (AXA) or arrive via St. Maarten (SXM) by ferry, regional flights remain one of the fastest and most convenient ways to transfer between islands.

Flying Over Anguilla



The short flight between Princess Juliana International Airport and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport takes approximately 8 - 10 minutes, offering a quick and scenic connection.

Why Choose the Flight Over the Ferry?

8 - 10 minute travel time

Direct airport-to-airport transfer

Ideal for tight international connections

Operates even when sea conditions affect ferry schedules

Scenic aerial views of Anguilla and St. Maarten

Flights Between SXM and AXA

Several regional carriers operate scheduled and charter service between St. Maarten and Anguilla.

Carl Thomas, Anguilla Air Services'

Founder and Trust Pilot!



Anguilla Air Services operates daily scheduled flights between Anguilla and St. Maarten and the neighboring islands, along with private charter services. The short hop offers an efficient airport-to-airport transfer, ideal for travelers connecting to international flights.

Click here to reach Anguilla Air Services online

Reach Anguilla Air Services by Phone: (264) 498 5922

Trans Anguilla Airways

Trans Anguilla Airways provides both scheduled transfers and private charter flights. In addition to St. Maarten connections, they serve a number of regional destinations including St. Barths, St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, Tortola, and other nearby islands.

Island Hopping with Trans Anguilla



Click here to reach Trans Anguilla online

Connecting to Anguilla

Travelers arriving in St. Maarten from major carriers such as Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Air France, KLM, and United Airlines can easily connect to Anguilla by regional flight.

When planning your trip, compare flight schedules, connection timing, luggage policies, and seasonal availability to determine whether ferry or regional air transfer is the best option for your itinerary.

Click here for more on how to fly to Anguilla, saving time and money.