While many travelers fly directly into Anguilla (AXA) or arrive via St. Maarten (SXM) by ferry, regional flights remain one of the fastest and most convenient ways to transfer between islands.
Flying Over Anguilla
The short flight between Princess Juliana International Airport and Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport takes approximately 8 - 10 minutes, offering a quick and scenic connection.
Several regional carriers operate scheduled and charter service between St. Maarten and Anguilla.
Carl Thomas, Anguilla Air Services'
Founder and Trust Pilot!
Anguilla Air Services operates daily scheduled flights between Anguilla and St. Maarten and the neighboring islands, along with private charter services. The short hop offers an efficient airport-to-airport transfer, ideal for travelers connecting to international flights.
Click here to reach Anguilla Air Services online
Reach Anguilla Air Services by Phone: (264) 498 5922
Trans Anguilla Airways provides both scheduled transfers and private charter flights. In addition to St. Maarten connections, they serve a number of regional destinations including St. Barths, St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, Tortola, and other nearby islands.
Island Hopping with Trans Anguilla
Click here to reach Trans Anguilla online
Travelers arriving in St. Maarten from major carriers such as Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Air France, KLM, and United Airlines can easily connect to Anguilla by regional flight.
When planning your trip, compare flight schedules, connection timing, luggage policies, and seasonal availability to determine whether ferry or regional air transfer is the best option for your itinerary.
