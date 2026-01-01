Anguilla Airport:

Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport

Anguilla’s airport, formerly known as Wallblake Airport, was renamed in 2010 in honor of Captain Clayton J. Lloyd - Anguilla's first pilot and a pioneer of aviation in Anguilla.

Captain Lloyd started flying in the 60s, he regularly carried passengers to St. Thomas and St. Maarten and also provided a search and rescue service and an emergency service for patients who needed to be airlifted for medical attention.

Captain Lloyd sadly died doing what he loved in 1977 when a fire started aboard one of his planes during take off, igniting everything in a matter of minutes. There were no survivors.

He will be remembered for generations to come, the Anguilla airport a reminder of his great significance!

Today, Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA) is welcoming commercial, regional, and private aircraft from across the Caribbean and North America.

In 2025, the airport underwent a major expansion and modernization, significantly enhancing the arrival and departure experience.

The 4,650-square-meter terminal features expanded check-in and security areas designed to improve passenger flow and reduce wait times. Travelers can enjoy concession spaces, duty-free shopping, multiple food and beverage outlets, a VIP lounge and improved parking facilities.

The airport accommodates regional jets, turboprop aircraft, and large private jets, and plans to extend the runway to 7,000 feet will allow for expanded aircraft capability in the future.

