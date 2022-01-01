Anguilla Shopping

Yes, It Exists!

At first glance, you may think that Anguilla shopping is not this Caribbean island's #1 activity.

And you'd be right. But who cares?

St. Martin, a duty free country, is a mere 20 minutes away. For many reasons, most items are much cheaper, and the shops are more exciting and varied.

But, while you have to hunt a little, you will find some truly unique shops and galleries scattered around -- yes, Anguilla shopping does exist.

We love many of the galleries, including Cheddie's Carving Studio. Cheddie creates beautiful driftwood sculptures.

Similarly, there are many lovely souvenir shops. Click here for a full list of our favorites and read on for one of the most popular shops...

Welcome To Irie Life



Irie Life is one of the best in locally branded, Anguilla shopping...

Inside, a radio pipes reggae music, while you browse through fashionable pants, shorts, bathing suits, caps, sandals, etc. The clothing is relaxed and breezy. Perfect for Anguilla beach weather.

Fun & Quality Clothing



Beautiful, colorful, tropical prints are a trademark of the store.

And... getting there is half the fun! "Back Road," the cliffside road that overlooks Sandy Ground, is breath taking, with a staggering panorama of Sandy Ground and Road Bay!...

Sandy Ground Harbor



Irie Life is located on this road. But!...

It's easy to miss Irie Life while driving on this road. Why? Because we all look left, towards Sandy Ground, while the Irie Life sign and store are on the right!

Keep your eyes peeled for the sign on your right, and follow the signs to the shop.

We always find something fun and interesting to wear here.

So many bright, fun options available



Even though I love this one of a kind shop, my Dad loves it so much more!

He loves the pants, shirts, caps, the atmosphere - everything!

He buys half the store each time we go ;-)

Dad Enjoying his Cap!





For a full report, there's more on Irie Life here!

Most Caribbean islands are filled with street after crowded street of duty free electronic & jewelery shops. Not Anguilla though!

Like I said, St. Martin has many more shops. Finding neat shops like Irie Life and Cheddie's is fun, though. "Anguilla shopping" is sort of like tripping over unexpected gems, rather than trekking from one well-merchandised store to another.

Other Anguilla Shopping Favorites

Petals Boutique on Meads Bay

Petals offers a refreshing Anguilla shopping experience on Meads Bay. Pretty as a picture, this chic boutique carries everything from trendy beach wear to locally made and Anguilla-inspired crafts.

Sea Spray Boutique

A colorful one stop shop for artisan crafts, Anguilla souvenirs and sweet smoothies. Stop in for a sip and a chat with Sea Spray's owner, Pam!

Caribbean Soaps & Sundries

What began as a hobby for founder Carrol Shannon has grown into a thriving business. Producing hand-crafted, island-made soaps, scented candles and a whole range of body care products, Caribbean Soaps & Sundries' products make for sweet and special gifts and souvenirs.

The Gift Box

Step into Olivia Lake's workshop, The Gift Box, for a varied offering of high quality gift baskets fit for every occasion.

Gadget City

Gadget City is Anguilla's go-to tech shop. They carry a wide variety of items, all at competitive prices. If you're looking for a WiFi spot (serving complimentary coffee and tea), or need access to a printer, they've got you covered for that, too.

Bijoux Boutique

A charming shop in Sandy Ground, Bijoux Boutique catches the eye with its pretty decor. Go inside to find many items for children, women and a few for men too.

Cheddie's Gallery

Our favorite Anguilla sculpture.

Lynne's Gallery

Our favorite Anguilla art.

Those are our favorite shopping haunts. Now it's your turn...

More on Anguilla Shopping... My old Anguilla Souvenir Gallery (no longer active, too expensive to ship from Anguilla) My new Anguilla Souvenir Shop (cool stuff from eBay)

ARCHIVES

Megasavers

The only store of its kind on the island, Megasavers offers a wide variety of goods from pool and beach toys to homeware, all at a discounted price for members. With shipments arriving regularly, they have a terrific selection of items.

Anguilla Sea Salt Company

Offering a 100% Anguillian-made product, Anguilla Sea Salt sources and creates ready-to-eat salt from Anguilla's oceans right in Island Harbour. A family owned and operated business, it's a unique souvenir sold in a charming West Indian-style cottage.

Tranquilitee: Anguilla T-Shirts

Custom made, these soothingly-soft Anguilla t-shirts bring you Caribbean calm 24x7. Tranquilitee's first collection features 5 hand-painted Anguilla water color scenes, each printed on a 100% cotton t-shirt with a touch of stretchiness for the ultimate in soothing comfort.

Limin' Boutique

Owned and run by Ken and Renee Reinl, Limin' Boutique carries unique and authentic Anguillian and Caribbean souvenirs hand-made in the region. Beachy and breezy, this shop has such a fresh feel, reminiscent of beach-side shops up in the Northeast and Nantucket.

Exotic Plus

Get the goat!

da'Vida's Gift Shop

If you come looking for Why Knot, you will find da'Vida's gift shop! It has a nice assortment of beach cover ups, sandals, and small gifts. Worth a visit if you are having lunch at da'Vida's Bayside Grill.

Boopsie's Boutique on Island Holidays

Looking for trendy wear on Anguilla? Boopsie's Boutique is one of a kind, rivalling even the most fashionable shops in Canada's fashion capital, Montreal!

Why Knot Visit Anguilla?

Fabiana Liburd designs the most classic Anguilla souvenir, perfect for everyday use on your visit to Anguilla and filled with the warmest memories upon your return home. Don't miss "Why Knot," at da'Vida on Crocus Bay!

Barlett's (Currently = Sea Spray Boutique)

Fun, funky, tasty and refreshing! What more could a girl want?

Preacher Boy's road side shop and bar...

An off-the-wall jumble of ocean debris and flamboyant personality!

Update on Irie Life from 2004

We return to our favorite shop.

