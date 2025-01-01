Anguilla Art...

Lynne Berbaum Art Gallery

Anguilla is home to many art galleries. Filled with original, creative Anguilla pictures, sculptures and art of all kinds, studios/galleries abound in Anguilla.

On just about every turn of the road, you'll see a gallery, or a sign pointing up a small dusty road, ending in a working artist's studio. Drop in. You won't be disappointed. Each one holds different and special creations. We are always stunned by the exquisite masterpieces! Of course, if Anguilla is not a wonderful place to be creative, where is?

One of our favorite galleries is in the heart of Sandy Ground...

Lynne Bernbaum Art Studio



The studio is owned by Lynne Bernbaum, a charming, sweet lady from Texas. She fell in love with Anguilla during her travels to the Caribbean in the '80's. The dream never died. She moved to Anguilla a few years later in 1995, and has been living her dream ever since.

Step into the vibrant world of renowned artist, Lynne Bernbaum in this gallery tour...

We fell in love with Lynne Bernbaum and her artwork on one of our very first trips to Anguilla, way back in 2004. Back then, Lynne's studio was in a historic, stone cellar up the road from Sandy Ground.

On every visit to Anguilla (before we moved to the island), my mom would be eager to go and see what new creations Lynne had conjured during our absence.

Lynne's Studio in 2004





My Dad and I enjoy her artwork, but my mom adores Lynne's Anguilla artwork, how she pictures Anguilla and how she captures the spirit of Anguilla so beautifully. It is no surprise that the only piece of artwork my mom purchased for our home is one of Lynne's!

Ms. Bernbaum has a unique, award-winning style, with absolutely fascinating images of Anguilla.





Today, you can find Lynne in the heart of Sandy Ground. A rich, stone building, Lynne's beautiful studio sits opposite Dolce Vita. It is a studio with great character, so reminiscent of her first Anguilla art gallery.

Let's take a peek inside...

Lynne's "Hat" Series



Lynne's Iconic Pieces



Lynne Bernaum Classics



To see more of Lynne Bernbaum's Original Paintings, click on the links below...

Domino Tones 4

Marché Chromatica

Domino Shades

Also on display in Lynne Bernbaum's art gallery today are paintings from French artist, Nathalie Lepine. Best known for her dreamy moonlit landscapes and slight feminine portraits, Nathalie has worked in Paris, New York, St Kitts, and can now be found in St Martin.

By Nathalie Lepine



In addition to her Hat Series and classic pieces (the Dominoes and Market Scenes) and work by Nathalie Lepine, Lynne commissions paintings of the Delicate Bar. A sweet, neighborhood bar right across from her gallery, Lynne has been inspired by the different bar "moments." Whether it is joggers stopping in for a refreshing drink, or a cyclist taking a break with a cool beverage...

Delicate Bar Series by Lynne Bernbaum



Lynne can personalize your Delicate Bar "scene" however your heart desires. With pets, friends, having a chat with the bar owner, jogging past the bar or taking it easy with a drink - Lynne will work with you to develop your Delicate Bar painting. A touching series, we are in love with these paintings!

A huge congratulations to Lynne on her stunning stone shop and gallery in Sandy Ground! Lynne always amazes :-)





During your next visit to Anguilla, pay Lynne a visit. She's such kind lady who makes you feel at ease. Her "Anguilla pictures" beautifully capture the spirit of the island, evoking an original feeling that is distinctly "Anguilla".

For Lynne's contact info, see below.

There is so much truly fantastic Anguilla art and "Anguilla pictures" (far above "Caribbean kitsch")! Keep your eyes peeled -- be ready to turn off the road at any moment for yet another treat for your eyes.