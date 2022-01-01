Anguilla Events, Music & Nightlife
For a tiny island, Anguilla events are in no short supply!
Many regularly scheduled events and most nightlife revolve around terrific Anguilla music. The island is home to several talented musicians, each with a unique style and vibe. From musicians performing fast-beat soca, which is very popular in the Caribbean, to calypso and reggae, you are bound to find a group who suits your taste.
Sunset Time at Four Seasons' Sunset Lounge
One of The Most Popular Spots For Night Life
Bankie Banx is one of the island's most widely loved musicians. He owns the famous Dune Preserve beach bar and performs there weekly. He also hosts the big reggae festival Moonsplash each year.
Other musicians who you may regularly see at bars and restaurants here in Anguilla include
Omari Banks (Bankie's son), AIM, 12th Avenue and Omalie 360.
Anguilla has a growing DJ scene as well. Often found spinning at five-star resorts and local bars alike, Anguilla's DJs keep happy patrons dancing into the wee hours. DJ Sugar is one of Anguilla's most popular as well as up and coming DJ Kue.
You will see some of these artists and local bands like Exodus HD band perform at many of the big beach parties and local events, like Carnival.
So, by now you might be thinking, "Who will be playing while I'm in Anguilla and where can I catch them?"
Weekly Events
Before we moved to Anguilla, we always had a hard time keeping track of live music, and other unique attractions that happen on a daily basis. To keep things simple and easy, here is some of the best of what goes on in Anguilla day-by-day...
Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday
Special Note: In addition to the events listed below, the Four Seasons and the Malliouhana resort have weekly live music. Their schedules change weekly, however, so call ahead for their entertainment schedules.
Sunday
Sundays in Anguilla are more commonly known as Funday Sundays ;-)
There is something special in the air in Anguilla come Sunday. The atmosphere is one of total relaxation. Whether enjoying live music beach-side, snoozing in a lounge chair, dining on BBQ, or playing in the sea... Sundays are all about calm and fun.
Two of the best spots to spend a Sunday? The Dune & da'Vida!
Bankie Banx Playing at The Dune on Sunday with Brazilian Visitors...
Even Gypsy, the puppy, "sings" when Bankie plays the harmonica!
Every Sunday, Bankie Banx's famous Dune Preserve, aka "The Dune", comes alive with local music. Bankie is known to encourage visiting musicians to take the stage, too, if they please.
Famous musicians turn up at the Dune from time to time, too. John Mayer showed up and performed at Moonsplash back in 2011. Lucky guests even had the chance to sit and listen to Bon Jovi's keyboardist, David Bryan, as he joined Bankie and company on the stage one year. This is just a tiny piece of what we love about Anguilla, you never know what the day has in store for you sometimes!
All Sunday Events...
- Sunday School at The Dune Preserve
- Omari at Sunshine Shack
- Mystic Vibes at Savi Beach Club
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- Omalie 360 at Savi Beach Club
- Darvin Mussington at Sharky's
- Located in West End
- 7:30pm-9:30pm
- Smooth Jazz Sundays at Johnno's
- Vere MusiQ at Leon's
- Located at Malliouhana
- 4pm-7pm
- Jenique at Bar Soleil, Malliouhana
- Boss at Breezes, Aurora
- Live Jazz Night at Uchu, Belmond Cap Juluca
- Boss at the Cap Shack, Belmond Cap Juluca
- Acoustic Jazz Evenings at IWAS
- DJ Tights at Lit Lounge
- DJ Sugar at Madeariman
- 12th Avenue at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons
-
The Scratch Band at Gwen's Reggae Bar & Grill
Join Gwen on Shoal Bay for BBQ, beer and the widely-loved "Scratch Band!"
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- 2pm onwards
Tel: 264 583-2120
-
DJ Soundz at Arawak Beach Club
For the next two, as with all offshore cays, always call ahead to confirm.
Live reggae band at Scilly Cay
Live music at Sandy Island
Monday
Mondays are tranquil in Anguilla. It is the perfect day for a lazy afternoon at the beach, and a relaxing evening.
-
Andy & Daniel at Ocean Echo
- 6:30-9:30pm
Tel: 264 582-0269
-
Acoustic Monday at Tasty's
-
Gershwin & The Parables at Zemi Beach
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- 6:30-9pm
Tel: 264 584-0001
-
Martini Mondays at Anguilla Salts & Sands
-
Omari at Meze
An intimate and soothing performance, Omari Banks is widely known and loved for his Monday evening nights at Meze when he plays acoustic.
- Located inland in Sandy Ground
- 8pm-10pm
Tel: 264 498-VEYA
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- Saleek Petty's Acoustic Mondays at Tasty's POV
- Royal T at IWAS
- AIM at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons
Tuesday
-
Trivia Night at Roy's
-
Jazz & Dine with live music at Tasty's
- Bankie Banx & Andy Goddard at The Dune Preserve
- Omari Banks at Sand Bar
- Kingsley at Sharky's Restaurant
-
DJ Soundz at Lit Lounge
- 9pm-1am
Tel: 264 476-9966
-
Vere MusiQ at Uchu, Belmond Cap Juluca
-
Mystic Vybz at Zemi Beach
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- 6:30-9:30pm
Tel: 264 584-0001
-
Four Seasons
- The resort typically features live music on Tuesday. The schedule varies, however, so call ahead.
- Tel.: 264-497-7000
Wednesdays
One of our favorite Anguilla events on Wednesday nights? Wings at Ferry Boat Inn!
Wings & Juicy Burger!
Wednesday Wings Night at The Ferryboat Inn is another great place where locals and tourists mingle.
The Ferryboat Inn, we all call it "FBI", sits on the beach in Blowing Point. FBI tailors their regular dinner menu on Wednesday night as they serve up generously-sized, delicious $1 wings (plain, mild, medium, or hot). The Wednesday night menu also includes a few other FBI favorites, including the best burger on the island.
It really is like a big, happy family at The Ferryboat Inn. Lots of smiles and laughs all around! Wings Night is the place to be on a Wednesday night if you are in the mood to have a laugh with Christian, eat as few or as many wings as you please, gaze out at the night lights of St. Martin, or hear the sea lapping the beach just at the restaurant's edge.
Wings Night is one of the most popular Anguilla events, especially in the high season. Make sure you get there early before the Wings fly away! ;-)
All Wednesday Events...
- $1 Wings at The Ferryboat Inn
- Located on Blowing Point Beach.
6:30pm until
Tel: 264 497-6613
-
Omari at Ocean Echo
Omari dazzles with an acoustic set every Wednesday night at Ocean Echo.
- 7-9:30pm
Tel: 264 582-0269
-
Burger Night at Roy's
- Located in Sandy Ground
- Tel: 264-497-2470
-
Jenique at Cap Juluca's Uchu
-
DJ Yooshe at Lit Lounge
- Located inland in Sandy Ground
- 9pm-12am
Tel:264-498-VEYA
-
Caribbean BBQ Buffet at Zemi Beach
Live music at Zemi Beach's stunning beach bar on Shoal Bay East.
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- 7-10pm
Tel: 264-584-0001
-
Full Acoustic Live Performances with Bankie Banx at The Dune Preserve
- Located on the West End of Rendezvous Bay
- From 9:30pm into the night
Tel: 264 729-4215
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- 1pm -4pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- AIM at Savi Beach Club
- 7pm-10pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- Four Seasons Resort - Omalie 360
- 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tel.: 264-497-7000
- Tipsy Turtle - Ladies Night - 8:00 pm
- 8-11:00 pm
Tel: 264 582-2181
- Tipsy Island Bar - DJ Spice Vibes
- 8:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tel: 264 497-7000
Thursday
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- 1pm-4pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- Omalie 360 at Savi Beach Club
- 7pm-10pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
-
Nadica at Belmond Cap Juluca's Uchu
- Bohio Bar & Lounge, Zemi Beach - 12th Avenue
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Tel: 264 584-0001
-
String Band at Scilly Cay
- Be sure to call ahead and confirm
- 1:00pm-5:00pm
Tel: 264 235-5000
-
Jenique at Meze, Veya
- Located inland in Sandy Ground
- 7pm-10pm
Tel: 264 498-VEYA
- Vere MusiQ at Aurora
-
DJ Sugar at Lit Lounge
- Located in Sandy Ground Village
- 9pm until
Tel.: 264-497-7000
-
DJ Kue at Elvis' Beach Bar
- Located in Sandy Ground
- 9pm
Tel.: 264-582-5908
- Gershwin & The Parables at IWAS
-
Live Music at Gwen's Reggae Bar & Grill
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- Tel.: 264-583-2120
- Unique Bar - Open Mic Party
Friday
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- 1pm -4pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- Saxophonist, Allan Coppin at Savi Beach Club
- 2pm-4pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- AIM at Savi Beach Club
- 7pm-10pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
-
Untamed Fridays with DJ Bless at Tasty's
-
Queen B at Cap Juluca's Uchu
-
6th Wave Reggae Band at Elvis'
- Located in Sandy Ground
- 9pm
Tel: 264 582-5908
-
Bankie Banx Unplugged at The Dune Preserve
The famous Bankie Banx performs under the star-lit skies, lasting into the night ($20 cover charge).
- Located on the West End of Rendezvous Bay
- From 10pm into the night
Tel: 264 729-4215
-
DJ Deany at Lit Lounge
- Located in Sandy Ground Village
- 11pm until
-
Omari at Meze
- Located inland in Sandy Ground
- 8pm-10pm
Tel: 264 498-VEYA
- Omalie 360 at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons
- 8pm-11pm
Tel.: 264-497-7000
- Karaoke w/Mr.Decent & DJ Yooshe at Tipsy Turtle
- 7:30pm-10pm
10:30pm-Until
- Tel:264 582-2181
- DJ Fresh at IWAS
- 4pm-8pm
Tel: 264-582-4927
- DJ Bless at Tasty's POV
- 8pm-11pm
Tel: 264 584-2737
- DJ Kue at Dancing Bear Restaurant & Bar
- Located in South Hill
- 9:30pm-12:30am
- DJ StickIt at The Lounge Sports Bar
- Located in West End
- 9pm-1am
-
Darvin Mussington at Dolce Vita
Saturday
- Madeariman - Dyversity String Band & Darvin Mussington
- Located on Shoal Bay East
- 1pm-4pm
7:30pm-9:30pm
Tel: 264 497-5750
- DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club
- 1pm-4pm
Tel: 264 772-7284
- Saxophonist, Allan Coppin at Savi Beach Club
- Mystic Vybez at Savi Beach Club
- Call to Confirm
- 6:30pm-9:30pm
- Royal T's at Sandy Island
- Calling ahead is recommended!
- 12pm-2:30pm
Tel: 264 497-6534
- Royal T's at Zemi Beach
-
DJ Sugar at Cap Juluca's Cap Shack
- Kingsley at Tasty's POV
- 7pm-10pm
Tel: 264 584-2737
-
Vere MusiQ at Cap Juluca's Uchu
-
Live music at Sandy Island
- 12-3pm
To confirm, call 264 497-6534
-
12th Avenue at Sunshine Shack
- 2-4pm
- To confirm, call 264 729-0059
-
DJ Deany at Leon's
- Located at Malliouhana
- 5-8pm
Tel: 264 497-6111
-
DJ Kue at Elvis'
DJ rocks the sand at Elvis' Saturday nights.
- Located in Sandy Ground
- 9:30pm-Until
Tel: 264 582-5908
- Dune Preserve - Omari Banks
- 9:30pm until
Tel: 264 729-4215
- Four Seasons Resort - Omalie 360
- 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tel.: 264-497-7000
Weekly Schedule for Mass at The Catholic Church
- Tuesday @6:15pm
- Wednesday & Friday @7:30am
- Saturday @6pm
- Sunday @9am
Monthly Events
- February
- March
- April
- May
- June
- July
- August
- December
- New Year's Eve (Old Year's Night) parties (stay tuned for list of NYE celebrations)
Please note that these Anguilla events are subject to change, so please do call ahead to confirm.
If you have other favorite Anguilla activities, events or things to do that occur regularly during the week, or know of an Anguilla establishment with daily, recurring music, events or menu specials, use the form below to share it and we will post it to the site!
ARCHIVES
Stay Tuned For More on These Events Next Year
More Past Events
Facebook Comments
Have your say about what you just read! Leave a comment in the box below.