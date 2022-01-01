Anguilla Events, Music & Nightlife

For a tiny island, Anguilla events are in no short supply!

Many regularly scheduled events and most nightlife revolve around terrific Anguilla music. The island is home to several talented musicians, each with a unique style and vibe. From musicians performing fast-beat soca, which is very popular in the Caribbean, to calypso and reggae, you are bound to find a group who suits your taste.

Sunset Time at Four Seasons' Sunset Lounge

One of The Most Popular Spots For Night Life



Bankie Banx is one of the island's most widely loved musicians. He owns the famous Dune Preserve beach bar and performs there weekly. He also hosts the big reggae festival Moonsplash each year.

Other musicians who you may regularly see at bars and restaurants here in Anguilla include Omari Banks (Bankie's son), AIM, 12th Avenue and Omalie 360. Anguilla has a growing DJ scene as well. Often found spinning at five-star resorts and local bars alike, Anguilla's DJs keep happy patrons dancing into the wee hours. DJ Sugar is one of Anguilla's most popular as well as up and coming DJ Kue.

You will see some of these artists and local bands like Exodus HD band perform at many of the big beach parties and local events, like Carnival.

So, by now you might be thinking, "Who will be playing while I'm in Anguilla and where can I catch them?"

Weekly Events

Before we moved to Anguilla, we always had a hard time keeping track of live music, and other unique attractions that happen on a daily basis. To keep things simple and easy, here is some of the best of what goes on in Anguilla day-by-day...

Sunday

Sundays in Anguilla are more commonly known as Funday Sundays ;-)

There is something special in the air in Anguilla come Sunday. The atmosphere is one of total relaxation. Whether enjoying live music beach-side, snoozing in a lounge chair, dining on BBQ, or playing in the sea... Sundays are all about calm and fun.

Two of the best spots to spend a Sunday? The Dune & da'Vida!

Bankie Banx Playing at The Dune on Sunday with Brazilian Visitors...

Even Gypsy, the puppy, "sings" when Bankie plays the harmonica!



Every Sunday, Bankie Banx's famous Dune Preserve, aka "The Dune", comes alive with local music. Bankie is known to encourage visiting musicians to take the stage, too, if they please.

Famous musicians turn up at the Dune from time to time, too. John Mayer showed up and performed at Moonsplash back in 2011. Lucky guests even had the chance to sit and listen to Bon Jovi's keyboardist, David Bryan, as he joined Bankie and company on the stage one year. This is just a tiny piece of what we love about Anguilla, you never know what the day has in store for you sometimes!

All Sunday Events...

Sunday School at The Dune Preserve 3pm-8pm



Omari at Sunshine Shack

12:30pm -2pm



Mystic Vibes at Savi Beach Club

2pm -5pm



DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

5pm-6:30pm



Omalie 360 at Savi Beach Club

7pm-10pm



Darvin Mussington at Sharky's

Located in West End 7:30pm-9:30pm



Smooth Jazz Sundays at Johnno's

2pm-4pm



Vere MusiQ at Leon's

Located at Malliouhana

4pm-7pm



Jenique at Bar Soleil, Malliouhana

6pm-9pm



Boss at Breezes, Aurora 6pm-9pm

Live Jazz Night at Uchu, Belmond Cap Juluca 7pm -10pm



Boss at the Cap Shack, Belmond Cap Juluca 1pm-4pm



Acoustic Jazz Evenings at IWAS

7pm- 9pm



DJ Tights at Lit Lounge

9pm-1am



DJ Sugar at Madeariman

6pm-9pm



12th Avenue at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons 8pm-11pm



The Scratch Band at Gwen's Reggae Bar & Grill

Join Gwen on Shoal Bay for BBQ, beer and the widely-loved "Scratch Band!" Located on Shoal Bay East 2pm onwards

Tel: 264 583-2120

Join Gwen on Shoal Bay for BBQ, beer and the widely-loved "Scratch Band!" DJ Soundz at Arawak Beach Club 4-7pm

Tel: 264 584-1200



For the next two, as with all offshore cays, always call ahead to confirm.

Live reggae band at Scilly Cay 12-3pm

Tel: 264 235-5000

Live music at Sandy Island 12-3pm

Tel: 264 497-6534

Monday

Mondays are tranquil in Anguilla. It is the perfect day for a lazy afternoon at the beach, and a relaxing evening.

Andy & Daniel at Ocean Echo 6:30-9:30pm

Tel: 264 582-0269

Acoustic Monday at Tasty's 5:30pm

Tel: 264-584-2737

Gershwin & The Parables at Zemi Beach Located on Shoal Bay East 6:30-9pm

Tel: 264 584-0001

Martini Mondays at Anguilla Salts & Sands 4-7pm

Tel: 264 582-9211

Omari at Meze

An intimate and soothing performance, Omari Banks is widely known and loved for his Monday evening nights at Meze when he plays acoustic. Located inland in Sandy Ground 8pm-10pm

Tel: 264 498-VEYA

An intimate and soothing performance, Omari Banks is widely known and loved for his Monday evening nights at Meze when he plays acoustic. DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

2pm-6pm





Saleek Petty's Acoustic Mondays at Tasty's POV

7pm - Until





Royal T at IWAS

7pm-9pm





AIM at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons

8pm-11pm





Tuesday

Trivia Night at Roy's 7pm

Tel: 264 497-2470

Jazz & Dine with live music at Tasty's 6pm

Tel: 264-584-2737

Bankie Banx & Andy Goddard at The Dune Preserve

4:30pm- Until



Omari Banks at Sand Bar

7pm-9pm



Kingsley at Sharky's Restaurant

7:30pm-10pm



DJ Soundz at Lit Lounge 9pm-1am

Tel: 264 476-9966



Vere MusiQ at Uchu, Belmond Cap Juluca 7-10pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



Mystic Vybz at Zemi Beach Located on Shoal Bay East 6:30-9:30pm

Tel: 264 584-0001



Four Seasons The resort typically features live music on Tuesday. The schedule varies, however, so call ahead. Tel.: 264-497-7000

Wednesdays One of our favorite Anguilla events on Wednesday nights? Wings at Ferry Boat Inn! Wings & Juicy Burger!

Wednesday Wings Night at The Ferryboat Inn is another great place where locals and tourists mingle. The Ferryboat Inn, we all call it "FBI", sits on the beach in Blowing Point. FBI tailors their regular dinner menu on Wednesday night as they serve up generously-sized, delicious $1 wings (plain, mild, medium, or hot). The Wednesday night menu also includes a few other FBI favorites, including the best burger on the island. It really is like a big, happy family at The Ferryboat Inn. Lots of smiles and laughs all around! Wings Night is the place to be on a Wednesday night if you are in the mood to have a laugh with Christian, eat as few or as many wings as you please, gaze out at the night lights of St. Martin, or hear the sea lapping the beach just at the restaurant's edge. Wings Night is one of the most popular Anguilla events, especially in the high season. Make sure you get there early before the Wings fly away! ;-) All Wednesday Events... $1 Wings at The Ferryboat Inn Located on Blowing Point Beach.

6:30pm until

Tel: 264 497-6613



Omari at Ocean Echo

Omari dazzles with an acoustic set every Wednesday night at Ocean Echo. 7-9:30pm

Tel: 264 582-0269

Omari dazzles with an acoustic set every Wednesday night at Ocean Echo.

Burger Night at Roy's Located in Sandy Ground Tel: 264-497-2470



Jenique at Cap Juluca's Uchu 7-10pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



DJ Yooshe at Lit Lounge Located inland in Sandy Ground 9pm-12am

Tel:264-498-VEYA



Caribbean BBQ Buffet at Zemi Beach

Live music at Zemi Beach's stunning beach bar on Shoal Bay East. Located on Shoal Bay East 7-10pm

Tel: 264-584-0001

Live music at Zemi Beach's stunning beach bar on Shoal Bay East.

Full Acoustic Live Performances with Bankie Banx at The Dune Preserve Located on the West End of Rendezvous Bay From 9:30pm into the night

Tel: 264 729-4215



DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

1pm -4pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



AIM at Savi Beach Club

7pm-10pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Four Seasons Resort - Omalie 360 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Tel.: 264-497-7000



Tipsy Turtle - Ladies Night - 8:00 pm 8-11:00 pm

Tel: 264 582-2181



Tipsy Island Bar - DJ Spice Vibes 8:30 pm - 12:00 am

Tel: 264 497-7000

Thursday DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

1pm-4pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Omalie 360 at Savi Beach Club

7pm-10pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Nadica at Belmond Cap Juluca's Uchu 7-10pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



Bohio Bar & Lounge, Zemi Beach - 12th Avenue 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Tel: 264 584-0001



String Band at Scilly Cay Be sure to call ahead and confirm 1:00pm-5:00pm

Tel: 264 235-5000



Jenique at Meze, Veya Located inland in Sandy Ground 7pm-10pm

Tel: 264 498-VEYA



Vere MusiQ at Aurora

6:30pm-9:30pm





DJ Sugar at Lit Lounge Located in Sandy Ground Village 9pm until

Tel.: 264-497-7000



DJ Kue at Elvis' Beach Bar Located in Sandy Ground 9pm

Tel.: 264-582-5908



Gershwin & The Parables at IWAS

7pm-9pm





Live Music at Gwen's Reggae Bar & Grill Located on Shoal Bay East Tel.: 264-583-2120



Unique Bar - Open Mic Party 8:00 pm until

Friday DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

1pm -4pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Saxophonist, Allan Coppin at Savi Beach Club

2pm-4pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



AIM at Savi Beach Club

7pm-10pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Untamed Fridays with DJ Bless at Tasty's 8pm

Tel: 264-584-2737



Queen B at Cap Juluca's Uchu 7-10pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



6th Wave Reggae Band at Elvis' Located in Sandy Ground 9pm

Tel: 264 582-5908



Bankie Banx Unplugged at The Dune Preserve The famous Bankie Banx performs under the star-lit skies, lasting into the night ($20 cover charge). Located on the West End of Rendezvous Bay From 10pm into the night

Tel: 264 729-4215

The famous Bankie Banx performs under the star-lit skies, lasting into the night ($20 cover charge).

DJ Deany at Lit Lounge Located in Sandy Ground Village 11pm until



Omari at Meze Located inland in Sandy Ground 8pm-10pm

Tel: 264 498-VEYA



Omalie 360 at Sunset Lounge, Four Seasons

8pm-11pm

Tel.: 264-497-7000



Karaoke w/Mr.Decent & DJ Yooshe at Tipsy Turtle

7:30pm-10pm

10:30pm-Until

Tel:264 582-2181



DJ Fresh at IWAS

4pm-8pm

Tel: 264-582-4927



DJ Bless at Tasty's POV

8pm-11pm

Tel: 264 584-2737



DJ Kue at Dancing Bear Restaurant & Bar

Located in South Hill

9:30pm-12:30am



DJ StickIt at The Lounge Sports Bar

Located in West End

9pm-1am





Darvin Mussington at Dolce Vita 8pm- Until

Saturday Madeariman - Dyversity String Band & Darvin Mussington Located on Shoal Bay East 1pm-4pm

7:30pm-9:30pm

Tel: 264 497-5750



DJ Matt at Savi Beach Club

1pm-4pm

Tel: 264 772-7284



Saxophonist, Allan Coppin at Savi Beach Club

2pm-4pm





Mystic Vybez at Savi Beach Club

Call to Confirm 6:30pm-9:30pm





Royal T's at Sandy Island

Calling ahead is recommended! 12pm-2:30pm

Tel: 264 497-6534



Royal T's at Zemi Beach

6:30pm-9:30pm





DJ Sugar at Cap Juluca's Cap Shack 1-4pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



Kingsley at Tasty's POV

7pm-10pm

Tel: 264 584-2737



Vere MusiQ at Cap Juluca's Uchu 7-10pm

Tel: 264 497-6666



Live music at Sandy Island 12-3pm

To confirm, call 264 497-6534



12th Avenue at Sunshine Shack 2-4pm To confirm, call 264 729-0059



DJ Deany at Leon's Located at Malliouhana 5-8pm

Tel: 264 497-6111



DJ Kue at Elvis'

DJ rocks the sand at Elvis' Saturday nights. Located in Sandy Ground 9:30pm-Until

Tel: 264 582-5908

DJ rocks the sand at Elvis' Saturday nights.

Dune Preserve - Omari Banks 9:30pm until

Tel: 264 729-4215



Four Seasons Resort - Omalie 360 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Tel.: 264-497-7000

Weekly Schedule for Mass at The Catholic Church Tuesday @6:15pm



Wednesday & Friday @7:30am



Saturday @6pm



Sunday @9am

Monthly Events February Flower & Garden Show St. Gerard's Garden Party

March Moonsplash

April Festival del Mar - Easter weekend with Easter Monday boat race

May Valley Street Festival Anguilla Culinary Experience Anguilla Day - May 30th

June Welches Fest

July Start of Carnival - end of July (list of events TBA)

August Carnival - first week of August

December New Year's Eve (Old Year's Night) parties (stay tuned for list of NYE celebrations)

Please note that these Anguilla events are subject to change, so please do call ahead to confirm. If you have other favorite Anguilla activities, events or things to do that occur regularly during the week, or know of an Anguilla establishment with daily, recurring music, events or menu specials, use the form below to share it and we will post it to the site!



This Form cannot be submitted until the missing

fields (labelled below in red) have been filled in Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in. First Name* Last Name E-Mail Address* State/Prov Country Country United States Canada ---------------- Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Grenada Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard and McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribadi North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Federated States of Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Montenegro Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Island Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda S. Georgia and S. Sandwich Isls. Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka St. Helena St. Pierre and Miquelon Sudan Suriname Svalbard Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Minor Outlying Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Yugoslavia (former) Zaire Zambia Zimbabwe Your Question(s), Comment(s), Idea(s)* Please enter the word that you see below.



ARCHIVES

Stay Tuned For More on These Events Next Year

More Past Events