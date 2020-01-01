  • Twitter
Beach Escape Villa...
Where Tranquility Is a Shore Thing

Beach Escape Villa: At A Glance

Beach Escape Villa main house

At Beach Escape Villa, tranquility is a shore thing.

Our family fell in love with Beach Escape Villa many moons ago, based on its location alone.

A luxurious villa with chic beach house charm, Beach Escape is true to its name.

Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Set on secluded Sandy Point beach, at Beach Escape you are directly on sandy beachfront.

Beyond location, Beach Escape is one of the most comfortable and user-friendly villas in Anguilla.

Five bedrooms, plush media room, modern kitchen with outdoor cooking options and indoor and outdoor dining and lounging spaces span out over the villa's two buildings.

Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Two heavenly master suites lay in the villa's main house, with two additional master suites and a twin room in the guest house.

The layout makes it an ideal choice for families and friends traveling together.

Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

With direct beach access, grassy lawn, sandy front, Apple TV, SONOS, EVO grill, tropical landscaping, solarium-eque showers, oversized screened-in patios, luxurious outdoor couches, housekeeping six days per week and on-call staff...

This villa is irresistibly comfortable.

One of our all time, and long time favorites in Anguilla, let's step inside Beach Escape Villa...

Tranquility is a shore thing at Beach Escape Villa. The luxurious five bedroom beach house sits directly on the powdery-fine shores of a little known gem, Sandy Point beach. Watch the video below for an inside-out look at Beach Escape Villa.

 
 

This special spit of sand has long been a family favorite for quiet days at the beach. The water sparkles in a million shades of blue. Gazing out to St. Martin, Sandy Point is one of Anguilla's best kept secrets.

Beach Escape Villa
Beach Escape Villa anguilla

Beach Escape Villa lies right at the sand's edge. The five-bedroom property is made up of two buildings surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Marrying classic West Indian charm with contemporary beach house chic, Beach Escape is the dream Caribbean villa.

Inside Beach Escape Villa: The Main House

Beach Escape has been built for total tropical comfort. The property's main house and guest house sit side by side, offering the best of both worlds. The main house opens onto terrace with sparkling pool and grassy lawn and the guest house opens directly onto sandy front.

The Main House & Guest House
main house at beach escape villa

Let's start inside the villa's main house.

The Main House
main house at beach escape villa

The first floor lays out in an open floor plan. A spacious media area, sitting space and kitchen spans the entire first story.

Light pours in through the room's windowed doors, bathing the room in a sunny glow. Throw open the (screened) doors, and the sound of the sea soothes your soul. If it is cool comfort you prefer, the entire home is air conditioned.

Media Area
Beach Escape Villa Living room

The media area is complete with plush couches and a large flatscreen TV with Apple TV. The availability of Apple TV is a huge bonus and adds to the villa's user-friendly experience (most villas in Anguilla only have cable TV). Browsing Netflix and watching all of your Apple TV favorites is a breeze.

Plush Couches
Beach Escape Villa Living Room

The space is tastefully adorned with impressive sea fans, sea urchins and pieces of coral, reminders of the beach just a few feet away.

Adjacent to the living room is the villa's fully equipped and modern kitchen. If you love to cook and entertain, Beach Escape ticks yet another box (extra points for its SONOS system!).

Modern Kitchen
Beach Escape Villa Kitchen

The kitchen features every appliance for preparing meals, and a plethora of dinnerwear and glasswear for serving. The Keurig coffee maker, wine fridge and EVO grill raise the experience a level higher.

Warm Welcome at Beach Escape
Beach Escape Villa welcome snacks and champagne

The kitchen opens into one of the most special rooms at Beach Escape Villa...

Screened-In Patio
Beach Escape Villa Kitchen

Dine and lounge to the sounds of the sea, cooled by the sea breeze gently passing through. The oversized patio features lounge spaces and an eight person dining table. Screening the room in is a genius touch. No mosquitoes and should the skies give way to rain, this room becomes a perfect escape.

The Main House: Suite Life

Back inside the main house and on its second floor lies two of the villa's master suites.

Caribbean sunshine streams in, illuminating the white walls which contrast beautifully against the blue view.

Second Floor Vistas
Beach Escape Villa second floor

The second floor's picture-perfect hallway separates the two master suites.

Eastern Master Suite
Beach Escape Villa Master Bedroom main house

The first master suite is set on the eastern corner of the main house.

Wood floor lies under foot and high vaulted ceilings are overhead, creating a classic Caribbean beach house feel. Straight ahead? Arresting views of the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin. Light, bright and surrounded by turquoise, the bedroom takes your breath away.

Across the hall, the second master impresses all over again.

Western Master Bedroom
Beach Escape Villa bedroom

Expansive windows give way to a vivid view of the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin. The grand four post king bed sits below vaulted ceiling. All elements enhance the villa's Caribbean charm.

Vivid Views
Beach Escape Villa bedroom

Both suites feature king beds, ensuite bathrooms with shower and tub and walk in closets. These master suites are heavenly.

Beach Escape Villa: The Guest House

The property's second building sits next door, amidst rustling palms and blossoming bougainvillea. This villa sits right on the sand and makes full use of its location with lounge chairs and dining area on the beach.

The Guest House with Sandy Beachfront
beach escape on the beach

Inside, the house opens into a comfortable lounge area with a billiard table. The room opens into the villa's first bedroom.

Lounge Area
beach escape on the beach

The villa's only twin bedroom, the space is excellent if you are traveling with children or teenagers.

Twin Bedroom View
Beach Escape Villa Bedroom view

Floor-to-ceiling windows open to an outdoor patio, covered by wooden pergola and draped in ivy. Everywhere you look at Beach Escape Villa, a picturesque view awaits.

Beach Escape Villa Bedroom view

The twin bedroom is complete with a private en-suite, the villa's largest.

Solarium-Esque Showers
Beach Escape Villa showers

Encased in floor-to-ceiling glass on two sides, the en-suite's rain shower is impressive. The shower is surrounded by Beach Escape's lush tropical gardens. Perhaps the most soothing shower of all time, the feeling is akin to bathing in a private solarium.

Next to the twin bedroom is the villa's third and largest grand master suite...

Master Suite
Beach Escape Villa master suite in second house

Elegant and chic, this suite boasts a blend of contemporary California and classic Caribbean charm. The room opens into an eye-catching sitting area with a book case, desk and flatscreen TV.

Master Suite Sitting Area
Beach Escape Villa master suite sitting area

High vaulted ceilings open over the four post king bed. The largest bedroom in the villa, it is also the only bedroom that leads directly to sandy beachfront.

Beachfront Master Suite
Beach Escape Villa beachfront master suite

Completing the suite is a large en-suite with solarium-esque rain shower. This suite's proximity to the twin bedroom makes it an excellent choice for families traveling with young children.

The Guest House: Perch in The Sky

Back outside and on the building's top floor is the villa's fourth grand master suite. Completely separate from the downstairs area, this master suite is the villa's most private.

The Guest House's Second Floor Suite
Beach Escape Villa Bedroom in second house

Painted in pastels, the room mirrors its gentle blue views. High vaulted ceilings create a lofty effect in this perch in the sky. For the full effect? Step onto the suite's private terrace to take in the 180° vistas.

Second Floor Master Suite
Beach Escape Villa Bedroom in second house

The space is rounded out by a separate area with sink, mini fridge and coffee maker. These added amenities make it a terrific stand alone unit.

Beach Escape Villa bathroom in second house

The suite also happens to have one of the prettiest bathroom views in Beach Escape Villa.

Rain Shower With a View
Beach Escape Villa bathroom in second house

The villa's two buildings are joined by one central theme, key to the entire Beach Escape experience...

To Beach or Not To Beach?

... that is the question at Beach Escape Villa!

The villa's pool and terrace puts that question into strong contest. Beach Escape opens to a tremendous terrace with sumptuous 14x35' pool and fluffy white-sand beach with glistening Caribbean waters beyond.

Let's start at the pool.

Oversized Terrace
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Multi-tiered, the vast pool boasts a wide shallow end, perfect for children...

Pool View
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

And large deep end...

Palm Calm
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

There is built-in seating, a stunning St. Martin view and luscious landscaping surrounding the terrace and pool. The property is ripe with swaying palms, sea grape trees and a variety of species native to Anguilla. The grounds are beautifully maintained.

Built-In Pool Seating
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

A few steps up from the pool, and the outdoor lounge calls you to rest. Wide and deep couches are tastefully covered in Turkish towels and a large rustic table fills the middle of the space. Beachy and fresh, this covered outdoor lounge is a favorite for an afternoon snooze.

Plush Outdoor Lounge
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Across from the pool is the outdoor dining area. Set for six, it is complete with an overhang umbrella that can be opened if you are dining under the sun.

Expansive Outdoor Dining
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

One step down from the terrace and your foot steps onto grassy lawn.

Fresh Grassy Lawn
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

While there is no shortage of "blue" in Anguilla, it is not often you see "green." Being a desert island, grass is especially difficult to maintain. But, Beach Escape has a green thumb! As you step onto the lush grass, a total sense of freedom awakens.

Across the grassy lawn and there is yet another picture-perfect area...

Charcoal Grill & Outdoor Cook Area
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Every corner of Beach Escape begs to be photographed and the outdoor grill area is no exception. With a back drop of blue, this may be the prettiest BBQ on-island. A true charcoal grill, this is the way to BBQ in Anguilla. The space is complete with a wooden counter top for prepping.

After you BBQ? Dine, toes-in-the-sand...

Toes-In-The-Sand Dining
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Adjacent to the charcoal grill is a large sandy front (in front of the guest house), complete with large dining table.

That brings us back to the original question at hand, and alas...

The Beach is Always The Answer!

Sandy Point beach awaits. As you approach the sea, every angle beckons to be photographed yet again...

Save Me a Seat
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Aloe-Ha!
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

All Clear From Here
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Pool and beach could not be in harder contest. But in our book, beach wins every time. Let me show you why...

Floating on...
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

And on...
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

And on...
Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Sandy Point glistens in a million hues of Anguilla blue. Shallow calm waters stretch for as far as the eye can see, before dropping off to St. Martin's majestic mountains in the distance. A hidden gem, you feel as though you have stumbled upon a secret beach all your own.

A soak in the sea always rejuvenates. You emerge in a state of zen.

24x7 Relaxation

The entire Beach Escape team keeps relaxation on tap 24x7.

Beach Escape includes housekeeping six days per week and staff are always on-call. A wonderful host, Dorothea takes care of your every need. From stocking your villa with groceries, to concierge-type requests (organizing massages, car rental, etc.), to being on-call after hours, she goes above and beyond. Have any questions? Dorothea has the answers.

Breakfast With a View
(Tip: Request Dorothea Stocks Your Villa Before You Arrive!) Beach Escape Villa Pool deck

Additional amenities include...

  • Concierge services
  • Meet & greet at the villa
  • WiFi
  • Apple TV
  • SONOS
  • Beach volleyball
  • Snorkel equipment
  • Charcoal and EVO grill
  • 166 feet of beach frontage
  • Air conditioning throughout
 

The Beach Calls...

Beach Escape Villa lives up to the promise of its name.

beach escape villa anguilla

Based on location alone, Beach Escape is in a class of its own.

Its five-star location is supported by supreme natural beauty, a host of amenities and an attention to guest experience that creates the most relaxing effect. A true tropical getaway at a competitive rate, Beach Escape Villa keeps it teal.

This is high value Anguilla villa living.

Book Your Beach Escape

To book your beach escape, please complete the form below and we will reply within 24 hours. See you at the beach!

Beach Escape Nightly Rates (7 Night Minimum)
(NOTE: Beach Escape Villa is an Anguilla Card Partner. Save 10% on your booking when you book with your Anguilla Card!)

  • High Season: Jan. 4 - Apr. 30
    • Entire Villa - $2,068 USD
  • Low Season: May 1 - Dec. 20
    • Entire Villa - $1,628 USD
  • Festive: Dec. 21 - Jan. 3
    • Entire Villa - $4,400 USD

Book Your Beach Escape
Please note that all fields followed by an asterisk must be filled in.

