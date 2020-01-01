Beach Escape Villa...

Where Tranquility Is a Shore Thing

Beach Escape Villa: At A Glance At Beach Escape Villa, tranquility is a shore thing. Our family fell in love with Beach Escape Villa many moons ago, based on its location alone. A luxurious villa with chic beach house charm, Beach Escape is true to its name. Set on secluded Sandy Point beach, at Beach Escape you are directly on sandy beachfront. Beyond location, Beach Escape is one of the most comfortable and user-friendly villas in Anguilla. Five bedrooms, plush media room, modern kitchen with outdoor cooking options and indoor and outdoor dining and lounging spaces span out over the villa's two buildings. Two heavenly master suites lay in the villa's main house, with two additional master suites and a twin room in the guest house. The layout makes it an ideal choice for families and friends traveling together. With direct beach access, grassy lawn, sandy front, Apple TV, SONOS, EVO grill, tropical landscaping, solarium-eque showers, oversized screened-in patios, luxurious outdoor couches, housekeeping six days per week and on-call staff... This villa is irresistibly comfortable. One of our all time, and long time favorites in Anguilla, let's step inside Beach Escape Villa...

Tranquility is a shore thing at Beach Escape Villa. The luxurious five bedroom beach house sits directly on the powdery-fine shores of a little known gem, Sandy Point beach. Watch the video below for an inside-out look at Beach Escape Villa.

This special spit of sand has long been a family favorite for quiet days at the beach. The water sparkles in a million shades of blue. Gazing out to St. Martin, Sandy Point is one of Anguilla's best kept secrets.

Beach Escape Villa



Beach Escape Villa lies right at the sand's edge. The five-bedroom property is made up of two buildings surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. Marrying classic West Indian charm with contemporary beach house chic, Beach Escape is the dream Caribbean villa.

Inside Beach Escape Villa: The Main House

Beach Escape has been built for total tropical comfort. The property's main house and guest house sit side by side, offering the best of both worlds. The main house opens onto terrace with sparkling pool and grassy lawn and the guest house opens directly onto sandy front.

The Main House & Guest House



Let's start inside the villa's main house.

The Main House



The first floor lays out in an open floor plan. A spacious media area, sitting space and kitchen spans the entire first story.

Light pours in through the room's windowed doors, bathing the room in a sunny glow. Throw open the (screened) doors, and the sound of the sea soothes your soul. If it is cool comfort you prefer, the entire home is air conditioned.

Media Area



The media area is complete with plush couches and a large flatscreen TV with Apple TV. The availability of Apple TV is a huge bonus and adds to the villa's user-friendly experience (most villas in Anguilla only have cable TV). Browsing Netflix and watching all of your Apple TV favorites is a breeze.

Plush Couches



The space is tastefully adorned with impressive sea fans, sea urchins and pieces of coral, reminders of the beach just a few feet away.

Adjacent to the living room is the villa's fully equipped and modern kitchen. If you love to cook and entertain, Beach Escape ticks yet another box (extra points for its SONOS system!).

Modern Kitchen



The kitchen features every appliance for preparing meals, and a plethora of dinnerwear and glasswear for serving. The Keurig coffee maker, wine fridge and EVO grill raise the experience a level higher.

Warm Welcome at Beach Escape



The kitchen opens into one of the most special rooms at Beach Escape Villa...

Screened-In Patio



Dine and lounge to the sounds of the sea, cooled by the sea breeze gently passing through. The oversized patio features lounge spaces and an eight person dining table. Screening the room in is a genius touch. No mosquitoes and should the skies give way to rain, this room becomes a perfect escape.

The Main House: Suite Life

Back inside the main house and on its second floor lies two of the villa's master suites.

Caribbean sunshine streams in, illuminating the white walls which contrast beautifully against the blue view.

Second Floor Vistas



The second floor's picture-perfect hallway separates the two master suites.

Eastern Master Suite



The first master suite is set on the eastern corner of the main house.

Wood floor lies under foot and high vaulted ceilings are overhead, creating a classic Caribbean beach house feel. Straight ahead? Arresting views of the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin. Light, bright and surrounded by turquoise, the bedroom takes your breath away.

Across the hall, the second master impresses all over again.

Western Master Bedroom



Expansive windows give way to a vivid view of the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin. The grand four post king bed sits below vaulted ceiling. All elements enhance the villa's Caribbean charm.

Vivid Views



Both suites feature king beds, ensuite bathrooms with shower and tub and walk in closets. These master suites are heavenly.

Beach Escape Villa: The Guest House

The property's second building sits next door, amidst rustling palms and blossoming bougainvillea. This villa sits right on the sand and makes full use of its location with lounge chairs and dining area on the beach.

The Guest House with Sandy Beachfront



Inside, the house opens into a comfortable lounge area with a billiard table. The room opens into the villa's first bedroom.

Lounge Area



The villa's only twin bedroom, the space is excellent if you are traveling with children or teenagers.

Twin Bedroom View



Floor-to-ceiling windows open to an outdoor patio, covered by wooden pergola and draped in ivy. Everywhere you look at Beach Escape Villa, a picturesque view awaits.

The twin bedroom is complete with a private en-suite, the villa's largest.

Solarium-Esque Showers



Encased in floor-to-ceiling glass on two sides, the en-suite's rain shower is impressive. The shower is surrounded by Beach Escape's lush tropical gardens. Perhaps the most soothing shower of all time, the feeling is akin to bathing in a private solarium.

Next to the twin bedroom is the villa's third and largest grand master suite...

Master Suite



Elegant and chic, this suite boasts a blend of contemporary California and classic Caribbean charm. The room opens into an eye-catching sitting area with a book case, desk and flatscreen TV.

Master Suite Sitting Area



High vaulted ceilings open over the four post king bed. The largest bedroom in the villa, it is also the only bedroom that leads directly to sandy beachfront.

Beachfront Master Suite



Completing the suite is a large en-suite with solarium-esque rain shower. This suite's proximity to the twin bedroom makes it an excellent choice for families traveling with young children.

The Guest House: Perch in The Sky

Back outside and on the building's top floor is the villa's fourth grand master suite. Completely separate from the downstairs area, this master suite is the villa's most private.

The Guest House's Second Floor Suite



Painted in pastels, the room mirrors its gentle blue views. High vaulted ceilings create a lofty effect in this perch in the sky. For the full effect? Step onto the suite's private terrace to take in the 180° vistas.

Second Floor Master Suite



The space is rounded out by a separate area with sink, mini fridge and coffee maker. These added amenities make it a terrific stand alone unit.

The suite also happens to have one of the prettiest bathroom views in Beach Escape Villa.

Rain Shower With a View



The villa's two buildings are joined by one central theme, key to the entire Beach Escape experience...

To Beach or Not To Beach?

... that is the question at Beach Escape Villa!

The villa's pool and terrace puts that question into strong contest. Beach Escape opens to a tremendous terrace with sumptuous 14x35' pool and fluffy white-sand beach with glistening Caribbean waters beyond.

Let's start at the pool.

Oversized Terrace



Multi-tiered, the vast pool boasts a wide shallow end, perfect for children...

Pool View



And large deep end...

Palm Calm



There is built-in seating, a stunning St. Martin view and luscious landscaping surrounding the terrace and pool. The property is ripe with swaying palms, sea grape trees and a variety of species native to Anguilla. The grounds are beautifully maintained.

Built-In Pool Seating



A few steps up from the pool, and the outdoor lounge calls you to rest. Wide and deep couches are tastefully covered in Turkish towels and a large rustic table fills the middle of the space. Beachy and fresh, this covered outdoor lounge is a favorite for an afternoon snooze.

Plush Outdoor Lounge



Across from the pool is the outdoor dining area. Set for six, it is complete with an overhang umbrella that can be opened if you are dining under the sun.

Expansive Outdoor Dining



One step down from the terrace and your foot steps onto grassy lawn.

Fresh Grassy Lawn



While there is no shortage of "blue" in Anguilla, it is not often you see "green." Being a desert island, grass is especially difficult to maintain. But, Beach Escape has a green thumb! As you step onto the lush grass, a total sense of freedom awakens.

Across the grassy lawn and there is yet another picture-perfect area...

Charcoal Grill & Outdoor Cook Area



Every corner of Beach Escape begs to be photographed and the outdoor grill area is no exception. With a back drop of blue, this may be the prettiest BBQ on-island. A true charcoal grill, this is the way to BBQ in Anguilla. The space is complete with a wooden counter top for prepping.

After you BBQ? Dine, toes-in-the-sand...

Toes-In-The-Sand Dining



Adjacent to the charcoal grill is a large sandy front (in front of the guest house), complete with large dining table.

That brings us back to the original question at hand, and alas...

The Beach is Always The Answer!

Sandy Point beach awaits. As you approach the sea, every angle beckons to be photographed yet again...

Save Me a Seat



Aloe-Ha!



All Clear From Here



Pool and beach could not be in harder contest. But in our book, beach wins every time. Let me show you why...

Floating on...



And on...



And on...



Sandy Point glistens in a million hues of Anguilla blue. Shallow calm waters stretch for as far as the eye can see, before dropping off to St. Martin's majestic mountains in the distance. A hidden gem, you feel as though you have stumbled upon a secret beach all your own.

A soak in the sea always rejuvenates. You emerge in a state of zen.

24x7 Relaxation

The entire Beach Escape team keeps relaxation on tap 24x7.

Beach Escape includes housekeeping six days per week and staff are always on-call. A wonderful host, Dorothea takes care of your every need. From stocking your villa with groceries, to concierge-type requests (organizing massages, car rental, etc.), to being on-call after hours, she goes above and beyond. Have any questions? Dorothea has the answers.

Breakfast With a View

(Tip: Request Dorothea Stocks Your Villa Before You Arrive!)

Additional amenities include...

Concierge services

Meet & greet at the villa

WiFi

Apple TV

SONOS

Beach volleyball

Snorkel equipment

Charcoal and EVO grill

166 feet of beach frontage

Air conditioning throughout

The Beach Calls...

Beach Escape Villa lives up to the promise of its name.

Based on location alone, Beach Escape is in a class of its own.

Its five-star location is supported by supreme natural beauty, a host of amenities and an attention to guest experience that creates the most relaxing effect. A true tropical getaway at a competitive rate, Beach Escape Villa keeps it teal.

This is high value Anguilla villa living.

Book Your Beach Escape

To book your beach escape, please complete the form below and we will reply within 24 hours. See you at the beach!

Beach Escape Nightly Rates (7 Night Minimum)

(NOTE: Beach Escape Villa is an Anguilla Card Partner. Save 10% on your booking when you book with your Anguilla Card!)

High Season: Jan. 4 - Apr. 30 Entire Villa - $2,068 USD

Low Season: May 1 - Dec. 20 Entire Villa - $1,628 USD

Festive: Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 Entire Villa - $4,400 USD

