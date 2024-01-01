Indigo...

A Luxurious Anguilla Retreat

Indigo: At A Glance Welcome to Indigo, a sanctuary of serenity set on Anguilla's Caribbean Sea. Part of the ultra-luxury collection of villas, Little Harbour Estates, this property is known for its world-class service, superior design and fine attention to detail. Indigo is rich with Caribbean elegance. The villa features ten plush suites, luxurious rock-lined showers, and multiple outdoor living areas surrounded by impeccably maintained gardens. The property layout across three pavilions, all offering breathtaking views of the "indigo" sea and St. Martin in the distance. Enjoy the tropical atmosphere from your two sparkling swimming pools. Or, if you prefer to swim in the sea, the villa opens onto the ocean. Relax on sandy beachfront or dive into the sea from your very own pier! Indeed, each and every element of Indigo has been crafted to provide luxurious Caribbean comfort and unmatched privacy. Throughout your visit, the dedicated team at Indigo will cater to your every need. They are renowned for their dedication. Their level of service sets the standard island-wide. From impeccable hospitality to stunning surroundings, Indigo offers the ultimate retreat for relaxation, rejuvenation, and enjoying Anguilla's enchanting natural beauty. More on Indigo, below... Visit Indigo's website...

By: Louise Fayet

Indigo is a tranquil space where the blue Caribbean Sea meets lush, secluded gardens. Part of the private enclave called Little Harbour Estates, Indigo is one of Anguilla's premier luxury villas.

Click "play" above for a full video look at our staycation at Indigo.

The property evokes all of your senses: The scent of the gardens, the sounds of the ocean, the views of St. Martin and the sea, the taste of Indigo's cuisine, and the feel of the villa's luxurious design and top-tier amenities.

This is the place to relax and rejuvenate.

Welcome to Indigo



Join us for a night at Indigo...

A Warm Arrival

As you arrive, the sweet smiles of Indigo's staff greet you with a cocktail and chilled towels. Manager Akeera assures you that your every need will be taken care of during your stay.





As you walk through the property, you are welcomed by the expansive entrance, with a tennis court adjacent to a dreamy bougainvillea walkway.

Tennis Court and Courtyard Entrance



Immediately, you realize the scale of the property. Indigo is immersed in 1.5 acres of fabulous tropical gardens. The villa's stunning surroundings go hand in hand with its sophisticated design and luxurious comforts.

The main house is straight out of a magazine with its tall columns, large glass windows and doors, all surrounded by lush greenery.

Indigo's Main House



Inside, you will find a spacious living area with plenty of comfortable seating and a flat-screen TV, perfect for family gatherings and lounging.

The room is breezy, with sliding doors leading to the patio. Here, you are immediately drawn to the breathtaking view...

Patio Views of the Caribbean Sea



The large patio is expansive. From here, you can access the kitchen.

Kitchen at Indigo



The over-sized kitchen features glossy cabinets, top-class appliances, and a wide window letting in plenty of sunlight and offering sweeping views of the ocean.

Kitchen Views



Plush Suites

A few steps away from the main living area, you will discover a glistening pool and the master bedroom...

There are ten bedrooms in Indigo, located throughout the first and lower floors of the villa.

The first master bedroom features a king-size bed with luxurious linens and a flat-screen TV.

Seashell Master Bedroom



Most impressive of all are the grand doors that lead to a private balcony, providing beautiful garden and ocean views.

The cavernous ensuite bathroom is noteworthy, with double sink vanities tiled in stone.

Seashell Bathroom



The cherry on top? You have the option to shower inside or step outside into your outdoor rainfall shower, surrounded by stones and palm trees.

Adjacent to the master bedroom, another suite awaits: the Seagrass Room.

Seagrass Bedroom



Seagrass features a king-size bed and a beautiful ensuite bathroom. The decor is elegant, with soft hues that create a calming atmosphere.

The third bedroom on the first floor is equally impressive. Let's step inside Seahorse...

Seahorse is spacious, with its own private porch and ensuite bathroom. The bedroom truly stuns with its view of the garden and St. Martin.

The fourth bedroom, Shellseeker, is located in the right wing of the first floor.

Shellseeker



Shellseeker features a king-size bed and a beautiful marble ensuite bathroom. Decorated in soothing blues, it offers a serene and luxurious retreat.

On the lower floor, you will find three more bedrooms.

The first of these is the Seashore Room, which opens out to a lush grass lawn that leads right to the beach.

The room has an ensuite bathroom and seating on the breezy patio.

Around the back, through the whimsical gardens, is the Dolphin Room. Private and lush, this bedroom is a favorite for its seclusion and charm.

Dolphin Bedroom



Next, the Sandcastle room. This room features two twin beds, an ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. It’s perfect for groups traveling with children.

From here, you’ll find the second pool, encased by stone. This pool is dreamy.

The lagoon-like pool is surrounded by lush green grass and plants. The palm trees provide natural shade, creating a tropical oasis.

We could spend all day lounging by the pool, soaking up the serene atmosphere.

Three more bedrooms can be found in the entrance courtyard.

On the first floor, there is one bedroom with a king-size bed and an ensuite bathroom.

Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. This floor also includes a full kitchen, living room, and a balcony that looks out towards the ocean.

These rooms are perfect for teenagers to have their own space, offering privacy and comfort.

Things To Do & Luxurious Common Areas

Indigo offers plenty of plush common areas to sit back, relax and soak up the Caribbean sunshine.

Our favorite spot to unwind? On a beach chair in the sun...

Soaking in the Sunshine



The beach at Indigo is equipped with lounge chairs, beach umbrellas and cozy cabanas. This is the best place for a beach cocktail! Rum punch in hand, this strip of sand beckons you to soak up the sun and the serene ocean views.

Here you will also find the villa's deck and pier where you can launch a kayak or set off on a morning snorkel. The clear waters are perfect for exploring the marine life.

After beaching? The pool calls! Indigo answers with not one but two sparkling swimming pools...

Indigo's host of amenities don't end there. The villa features a gym...

And an immaculately maintained tennis court...

The villa's amenities ensure there is something for everyone, whether you prefer active pursuits or relaxing downtime.

Magical Evenings & Mornings at Indigo

When the sun sets, the villa is bathed in a magical glow...

The starry lights of St. Martin in the distance create a dreamy atmosphere. The lights of the villa will enchant you, too. They twinkle against the night sky.

For dinner, enjoy one of Anguilla's many excellent five-star restaurants. Indigo is centrally located, just a short drive to Rendezvous Bay, Meads Bay, and Sandy Ground's dining options.

If you prefer to dine-in, Indigo's team can arrange a private dinner under the stars.

In the morning, the villa's in-house chef and staff prepare the most delightful breakfast. With freshly baked breads and pastries, you will be in heaven each morning at Indigo...

Check Out That Spread!



Indigo's chef whips up a number of buttery, flakey pastries and serves them alongside pancakes, waffles and other items of your choosing.

After breakfast, what's on the agenda?

Relaxation, Of Course!



Ending Thoughts & A Special Note on Service

Indigo offers a peaceful and private retreat, where every detail is meticulously attended to by the dedicated staff.

From the moment you arrive, to the moment you depart, the warm and welcoming team ensures that all of your needs are met with exceptional care. Whether it’s preparing gourmet meals or providing fresh towels by the pool, the staff is committed to excellence!

Indigo truly lives up to its reputation as one of Anguilla's top tier villas.

Here, you can expect the finest - the finest service, the finest facilities and the finest location on the Caribbean Sea.

Tranquil and luxurious, Indigo is a genuine paradise.