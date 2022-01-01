  • Twitter
Keenie's Boutique...
The Boutique at Q Hotel

 
 

Quintessence always has you at hello!

Hello, Quintessence!
quintessence hotel entrance

From the moment you arrive at the high-end hotel, your breath is taken away by the lush gardens, the swaying palms, and the bubbling fountains.

Did you ever notice this little sign at the hotel's entrance?...

Keenie's Boutique This Way!
keenies bikinis sign

Quintessence, or Q Hotel, is home to many luxurious amenities. Two delightful eateries, Julian's and Coral Beach Bar, a spa and...

Welcome to Keenie's Boutique
keenies bikinis & boutique

Set amidst the hotel's lush gardens, Keenie's Boutique beckons you in with the wave of a palm tree leaf...

keenies boutique

Inside Keenie's Boutique

Keenie's Boutique has been expertly curated and merchandised. Gold palm tree leaf wallpaper adorns the walls. Hardwood lies under foot. The store is rich and elegant.

keenies boutique

The items are equally luxurious and well selected for a tropical climate like Anguilla's.

High quality and with striking colors and prints, everywhere you look something catches your eye.

keenies boutique

Chic Tropical Womenswear

Store manager Anni will tell you she has a keen eye for quality and style.

One look at her selection and you are sold on her vision! Brands include well known 9Seed, Cosabella, Body Glove, Vilebrequin, and a plethora of other tropical names.

keenies boutique

She selects items that are breathable and comfortable for Anguilla's weather, and fun and vibrant, capturing the colors of the Caribbean.

Case in point with these bold and beautiful beach bags...

Bold & Beautiful Beach Bags
keenies boutique

Made out of terry cloth, aren't they the perfect bag for a day at the beach? The colors scream summer!

For something smaller, these popular purses have been flying off the shelves...

Hand-Woven and Hand-Dyed
keenies boutique

Hand-woven and hand-dyed, these are works of art! We love the azure purse. The colors reflect the waters of Anguilla.

After browsing, it wasn't long before I fell in love with one of their selections...

Pretty in Purple!
keenies boutique top

Reasonably priced, this one fit the bill!

keenies boutique

Next...

Sophisticated Caribbean Menswear

Keenie's Boutique carries plenty for gentlemen. They have a variety of linen shirts as well as Vilebrequin shorts.

Menswear at Keenie's Boutique
keenies boutique

Shinola watches are another store favorite. These are handcrafted in the US. The brand began in the 1960s and continues today, famous for their never-ending battery. One may say these watches are timeless.

Timeless Shinola Watches
keenies boutique

If you're shopping for Dad, like I was before Father's Day, the soaps and scents make for a wonderful gift...

keenies boutique soaps and scents

These are handmade in the Caribbean. The lime scent is fragrant and fresh!

On that note...

Scents & Skincare

The boutique has a variety of diffusers direct from Paris.

keenies boutique

If you are trying to set a fragrant tone in your house, ask Anni for her recommendations. They are spot on!

There are plenty of soaps and skincare items as well. Our #1 favorite?...

Supergoop!
keenies boutique

Supergoop is a must for us sun lovers. One of the top brands for sun protection, we haven't found this anywhere else in Anguilla.

Now we know where to go to get our fix.

keenies boutique

So Much More!...

That is just scratching the surface. Keenie's Boutique is bite-sized but it sure packs a punch. Anni has the store fully stocked with items that will make you want to splurge.

Look at these water bottles, for instance...

keenies boutique

Aren't they darling?

Or how about these trendy glasses...

keenies boutique

The boutique even carries a number of prescriptions!

See You Soon, Keenie's Boutique!

Word of warning: You will not be able to leave Keenie's Boutique without a few goodies...

keenies boutique

And once you've shopped til you've dropped? Q Hotel answers with delightful options for a glass of wine and a gourmet lunch.

There's no better way to spend a day!

keenies boutique

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: At Quintessence Hotel.

Hours: Open 12pm-8pm Wed-Sat.

Tel: 264-498-8106