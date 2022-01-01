Coral Beach Bar...

Quintessence's Upscale Outpost

on Long Bay

One of Anguilla's most posh hotels, Quintessence brings luxury lunching to Long Bay with their beachfront outpost, Coral Beach Bar.

Welcome to Coral Beach Bar



To get to Coral Beach Bar, start at Quintessence and walk their immaculate path to the beach...

To The Beach!



The Setting

This beach path has forever been one of our favorites. The owner of the property, Mr. Fieger, has crafted it so beautifully. Lined with stones and walls of manicured gardens, walking it evokes feelings of tropical luxury.

Your senses fall in love with the mix of lush greenery, blue sky and blue sea in the distance.

Pathway View



From Quintessence's grand tropical mansion, it is a three minute walk to the beach bar. If you'd prefer, Quintessence's gracious staff can take you to the beach by golf cart.

The Beach Bar

Intimate and exuding an exclusive feel, Coral Beach Bar is perhaps the tiniest most upscale beach bar in the Caribbean.

Inside Coral Beach Bar



If you know Quintessence, you know the Relais & Chateaux property exudes a refined grandeur. It is, naturally, no surprise that their beach bar would capture the same posh opulence.

The luxurious beach shack opens directly onto the soft sands of Long Bay.

Longing For Long Bay Beach



Long Bay, like Coral Beach Bar, has an exclusive feel. Very rarely do you see another soul on this hidden gem of an Anguilla beach.

There are no other bars or restaurants on this beach, either. That makes Coral Beach Bar a true Long Bay beach treat!

Beautiful Long Bay



Note: Beach chairs are for use of hotel guests only. For non-hotel guests, beach chairs can be requested at an extra fee.

Cool Cocktails

First things first at any beach bar? Cocktails!

Cucumber Martini & Island Dream



Coral Beach Bar's cocktails are some of the best cocktails we've had yet. They are just the right blend of potent and punchy, sweet yet light.

Our top 3 picks are...

The oh so refreshing Cucumber Martini made with St-Germain and Tanqueray.

The Island Dream is a must for lovers of pineapple. Pineapple is mixed with passionfruit, Midori, Amaretto, Malibu and Appleton. The fruity flavors are gentle and well complemented by the mix of liqueurs.

If it is guava you prefer, the Bird of Paradise hits the spot. Guava and passionfruit pair perfectly with Cointreau and Grey Goose.

Bird of Paradise



At $18 a piece, these cocktails aren't cheap, but they are worth every penny.

Lunch Eats

Coral Beach Bar's lunch menu is tight. (For a larger lunch menu, complete with dessert options, dine upstairs at Quintessence's signature restaurant, Julian's.)

The menu features a small selection of starters and mains, including kebabs, burgers and pizzas.

Our favorites include a starter of...

Q's Multi Cheese Johnny Cake



Chef's playfulness and creativity comes through with this beach snack.

Johnny cake dough is fried, folded into squares and filled with a mix of cheeses. Served with a spicy tomato dipping sauce, these are almost like upscale Johnny cake pizza bites!

Next...

Tuna Tartare



Fresh caught tuna is tossed with sesame seeds and oil, and covered with a bed of wakame, mango, arugula salad and house-made wonton chips.





Lightly spiced, the tuna is addictively delicious. Its spice is offset by the coolness of the wakame.

As for the wonton chips? They are sprinkled with just a touch of sugar, making each bite extra-crispy, crunchy delight!

An idyllic light lunch, Coral Beach Bar is a blissful secluded escape.

Also worth noting is their excellent service. High-end and attentive without being overbearing, Quintessence gets it right.

Excellent Service



After a fabulous lunch? There's only one thing left to do!

A lonnnng beach walk on the aptly named Long Bay Beach...

Let's Beach!



