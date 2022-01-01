JULIANS...

A Tropical French Bistro at Quintessence

Anguilla's first and only Relais & Châteaux, Quintessence Hotel is equal part elegant boutique hotel and refined high-end restaurant. Since its opening, its restaurant, JULIANS... A Tropical French Bistro, has steadily built a strong reputation for its cuisine.

Quintessence Hotel By Night



That reputation is credit to Chef Dominque Thevenet. He is one of Anguilla's most recognized chefs who quickly rose to fame when he began his career at Covecastles in the 90's. Today, he brings inspired dishes that blend Caribbean and French influences to JULIANS at Quintessence.

Inside JULIANS... A Tropical French Bistro

Quintessence sets an impressive scene come evening time. Outside, fountains flow, bubbling with lights.

Inside Quintessence Hotel



Inside, the eclectic lobby is adorned with hand-selected Brazilian and Haitian artwork. A pianist plays, casting an enchanting aura with a marked sense of sophistication.

The Lobby at Quintessence



Upon your arrival, Quintessence's staff invites you to explore the property. We highly recommend arriving in time for a sunset drink.

Sky on Fire!



Walk the lush gardens with a cocktail in-hand to fully soak up "magic hour," Quintessence-style!

Sunset Cocktails



As the sun sets, the restaurant lights turn on. A most romantic stage is set.

Falling in Love is Easy Here



There is no dress code at JULIANS, but its atmosphere inspires the desire to "dress the part."

Dining at JULIANS

JULIANS restaurant flanks the western side of the lobby. There are three main dining areas in addition to the bar.

JULIANS Terrace



Its outer terrace overlooks the tranquil pool. Open-air, its tall, strong pillars provide a distinctly grand feeling.

There is a second more private outdoor dining area, surrounded by lush gardens. These tables look out to the hotel's grassy lawn and back onto the bar.

Terrance Looking at the Bar



Set back from the terrace is the dining room. An intimate room with immaculate lighting, wooden doors and posh seating, it is "classic Caribbean luxury" reminiscent of years gone.

Dining Room at JULIANS



Now, what's for dinner?

Savory Beginnings at JULIANS

Dinner begins with a basket of Johnny cake-style beignets. Light and crisp on the outside, warm and fluffy on the inside, they are a savory nod to the restaurant's Caribbean surroundings.

Chef Dominique then introduces his cuisine with a delightful amuse bouche, which varies nightly. The one in the photo below is a caprese salad. Slices of mozzarella and tomato are inter-mingled with sweet basil and vinaigrette. Simple and fresh!

Caprese Amuse Bouche



Chef's dinner menu begins with a selection of soups. Choices include a French onion soup, coconut lobster bisque with puff pastry and gazpacho.

Lobster Coconut Bisque



This soup is eye-catching! Light and creamy soup is seasoned with coconut, chunks of tender lobster and is topped with puff pastry. Who doesn't love crispy puff pastry in their bisque? A perfectly thought-out dish.

Next, a more refreshing bite...

Grand Mansion Gazpacho



Local tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, red onions and garlic are emulsified into a refreshing chilled soup. It is served with a side of crostini. They bring a satisfying crunch to the soup.

The menu then flows into Chef's salads and starters. Salads include a mixed salad, the island lobster salad and the warm goat cheese salad.

Enticing Entrées

Chef Dominique's creativity is on full display when it comes to entrées. The menu includes a variety of fine meats such as French rack of lamb, tuna steak, the rich prosciutto-stuffed chicken breast and...

Pan Seared 10-Ounce Rib Eye Steak



A thick center-cut of ribeye is cooked to absolute perfection, laced with a dark Saint James rum sauce. Each bite is heavenly. The beef simply melts in your mouth. Chef pairs his steak with roasted potatoes and grilled vegetables. This ribeye is a must try when dining at JULIANS!

Another enticing creation is Chef's...

Creole Catch of The Day



Grilled fillet of snapper is topped with a spicy tomato, pepper, onion and garlic salsa with hints of ginger. The minced vegetables are infused with an ever-so-subtly sweet and tangy taste. It is served with coconut rice and grilled vegetables.

The remainder of the menu includes a small section of pastas, a risotto and Chef's specials of the day.

Sweet Endings

Dinner at JULIANS is never complete without dessert. Chef Dominique's desserts are imaginative. Their inspired names and descriptions call for ordering more than just one. For example...

The Java Lava



A warm molten chocolate cake is crowned with a scoop of raspberry sorbet. A timeless combination. Finished with a signature Q chocolate, berries and drizzled with chocolate sauce - "magnifique" is the only word that comes to mind here!

Another dessert that wins on description, flavor and presentation is...

Mango Creme Brûlée



Chef adds a tropical twist to this classic creme brûlée with layers of sweet mango. The dessert is finished with a signature Q chocolate and fresh berries.

From the bread basket, to the amuse bouche, to soups, entrées and desserts, Chef Dominique has crafted a menu where each course builds in creativity and concept.

The Man Behind the Magic



JULIANS - A French Tropical Bistro at Quintessence hotel is the perfect setting for Chef's inspired menu. It is a Relais & Châteaux experience through and through.

See You Next Time, Q!



Directions, Contact & Map

Directions: At Quintessence Hotel.

Hours: Open daily for Lunch 11:30am - 3:00pm and Dinner 6:30pm until (last serving at 9pm).

Tel.: 264-498-8106

Menu: Click here