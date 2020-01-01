Anguilla T-Shirts...

Introducing: Tranquilitee

Over the past nine months, we have been hard at work on a brand new project designed to capture Anguilla's special look and feel. After months of late nights and early mornings, finding the right manufacturer and perfecting designs, we are so excited to bring you...

Tranquilitee

Inspired by our island home's warm, relaxed vibe, Tranquilitee wraps you in a soothingly-soft tee.

The Anguilla Collection

Our very first collection of Anguilla t-shirts features 5 hand-painted water color scenes, each printed on a softened, 100% cotton tee. Designed in Anguilla and custom made in California USA, Tranquilitee features a touch of stretchiness for the ultimate in soothing comfort.

Every day feels like a beach day in your Tranquilitee 🏖💕

Tranquilitee's first collection features five Anguilla t-shirts: The Meads Bay Tee, The Shoal Bay Tee, The Maunday's Tee, The Anguilla Tee and The Rendezvous Tee.

Let's start with the women's tees...

Women's Tees

The Rendezvous Tee

Home to Anguilla's quintessential beach bars and the island's first beach hotel, Rendezvous Bay is timeless.

The Rendezvous Tee captures the beach's pastel waters and sugary sands.

In the distance, the mountains of St. Martin awaken imagination.

"Let's Rendezvous?"

The Maunday's Tee

Maunday's Bay is postcard-perfect.

A half-moon sliver of powdery sand, its shore is lined by the white domes of the iconic Cap Juluca hotel.

The Maunday's Tee envelops you in the Caribbean Sea, warm waters that glimmer ever-calm.

Every day should feel like Maunday's.

The Meads Bay Tee

Bookended by the finest hotels and dotted with exemplary eateries, Meads Bay is a destination all its own.

The Meads Bay Tee illustrates Nim's Nook, a tranquil cove where the sea stretches forever in an infinite gradient of blue.

The Meads Bay Tee beckons: Float on.

Men's Tees

The Shoal Bay Tee

Welcome to the beach of all beaches.

For decades, Shoal Bay has graced the covers of magazines, ranking as the #1 beach worldwide.

The Shoal Bay Tee depicts "The Point," a magical spit of palm tree-lined sand that separates Upper Shoal Bay from Lower Shoal Bay.

Here, tranquility is a shoal thing.

The Anguilla Tee

Sailing is woven into the fabric of Anguilla.

The island's national sport, sail boat racing dates back many a-generation.

Today, the tradition of sail boat racing lives on.

Come summer, "Tranquility Wrapped in Blue" erupts with a flurry of grand sail boat races.

SAILabrate life in The Anguilla Tee.

