Irie Life...

Positively THE place for Anguilla Shopping!

By: Kristin Bourne

Ok, you planned a vacation in Anguilla...

You've arrived in Anguilla and witness, first hand, the sheerly perfect beaches, the nice and humble people, you've eaten the amazing food and you've taken in the healing sunset. Now you're thinking to yourself...

How does life get any more irie than this?

In Anguilla, it can!

Thanks to the shop of all Anguilla shops... Irie Life.

A century old West Indian cottage houses Irie Life



Pam at the Irie Life counter - South Hill location



This Anguilla shopping experience was created in 1998 by irie women, dubbed "the girls", so that visitors to Anguilla can purchase what they need in happy, positive, and vibrant surroundings.

How nice and convenient!

What Is "Irie"?

Does everyone know what "irie" means though?

Irie is a Jamaican patois word that means a variety of things... all positive.

Irie is pleasing.

Irie is excellent.

Irie is the highest state of positivity.

Hand-painted gifts and original paintings



When you are irie, you are feeling great.

Imagine a shopping experience created to evoke those wonderful feelings.

The irie-ness trickles down from creators and owner/operators of Irie Life - the girls.

The girls are Agatha, Lynne, Pam and Ulynis.

They are well-versed island lifestyle retail mavens that put 100% thought and care in to what they design and offer at the Irie Life shops in Anguilla.

Inside Irie Life

I visited with the Irie Life team to dig a little deeper on that subject.

To start...

Swim Suits and Coverups in an Assortment of Colors!



Irie Life's unofficial motto for their swimwear collection is, "If you can't find a swimsuit that is beautiful and fits you well, then we aren't doing our job correctly".

Their selection has something for everyone.

They have tankini's, "teeny" bikinis, one-pieces, and standard yet unique and sometimes versatile bikinis. There are boardshorts and trunks for men too.

My first reversible bikini is thanks to Irie Life. Fully adjustable with black on one side and bright yellow on the other, it was purchased for under $70 US.

It's an irie feeling to know that you'll get your money's worth, right?

Care and thought go in to each and every item in Irie Life.

It is really important to them that you feel good in and about your bathing suit.

Brands & Merchandise

The Jams World line is another example.

Made in Hawaii, USA, the Jams World line is noted as a staple of Irie Life... in every way.

The Jams World pieces are made of fabric from Japan and are created to be easy to travel with, fit the casually elegant island lifestyle and they are visibly beautiful.

Jams World at Irie Life



An additional benefit for the Irie Life shopper is that Jams World isn't found many places. In the United States Jams World is mostly limited to Florida, California and Hawaii.

One of "the girls" was telling me about how many years she's had some of her Jams World pieces. They are so comfortable, pretty and easy that it's hard not to grab for the Jams World clothing when you reach in the closet.

Irie Life carries several brands geared for this type of need...

Fun, Comfortable Items...



West Indies Wear is a cotton line that's geared for the Caribbean and Hiho is a clothing line from the British Virgin Islands and isn't found everywhere but is big in places like Newport Beach, California and the Jersey shore.

Colorful Sundresses for the Perfect Anguilla Beach Day



One of my favorite things about Irie Life, besides the irie nature of the place, are the original pieces.

My favorite shirt is a one-of-a-kind black tank top from Irie Life that has an image of the full moon on it.

With Chef Shamash from Zara's in my

original art tank top from Irie Life



My friend, Joyah of the Anguillian musical band British Dependency, is a regular to Irie Life. She has a similar tank top with an image of Africa on it.

Original art on a durable, stylish, cotton tank top!

They are works of art that you can wear... and original works of art that no one else in the world has. Considering this exclusivity, they are a tremendous value.

In fact, plenty of the clothing is custom-made, especially for Irie Life even though those pieces aren't called out. To me, this is a testament of the importance "the girls" place on the needs of their customers.

This emphasis is placed on most of Irie Life's inventory... Just take a look at this laundry list of offerings in addition to the commissioned pieces I've mentioned:

Irie Life is the place to get your AXA t-shirt!



You may have noticed the "Bob Marley everything" above.

That is an exaggeration however, Irie Life carries many things that honor and keep present the man who, through his music brought the world, "One Love, One Heart, Let's Get Together and Feel Alright" and a plentitude of irie lyrics and music.

Irie Life Original Shirts



Irie Life carries Bob Marley t-shirts, backpacks and totes, stickers, wallets and books.

Appropriately, Irie Life has some of their Bob Marley and irie totes hand-made in Bob Marley's home island of Jamaica.

Lynne and Smiley walk through downtown

Kingston, Jamaica. Some of the Irie Life totes

are made handmade here.



The beads and jewelry section is always abundant and versatile. Of course, most of the jewelry reflect the colors of Irie Life (ties, green and gold) and other vibrant, happy colors.

Naturally one of Irie Life's motto's is. "Let Irie Life color your world".

And where exactly can you get your world colored?

Set just by Back Street, they have one of the most bluuuetiful settings.

From the Back Street overlook by Irie Life



Hours, Contact & Directions

Telephone: (264) 497-6526

Hours: Monday-Friday 9:30-5:30pm, Saturday 10:00-5:00pm, Sunday 10:00-3:00pm

Directions: See the map below.