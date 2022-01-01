  • Instagram
The Gift Box

 
 

The first of its kind on Anguilla, The Gift Box expanded the shopping scene on the island!

Located in the heart of the Valley, The Giftbox is a one stop shop for any gift!

Think birthday for any age, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Teacher's Appreciation Day, Father's Day, Mother's Day - here you can find a gift for anyone!

Shop from purses to handbags, clothing, Anguilla souvenirs, perfumes, kitchen utensils, home decor, sunglasses and so much more!

Making the store even more unique is the option to engrave and personalize gifts.

Personalize your gift by engraving your Stanley cups, pens, luggage tags, passport holders, note book, keychains, dog tags and even kitchen utensils!

You can also purchase gift baskets for any occasion.

  • Welcome Baby
  • Happy Birthday
  • Happy Anniversary
  • Congratulations!
  • Honeymoon
  • Welcome to Anguilla
  • Thank you
  • Gardeners Basket
  • Get Well Soon
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Sympathy
  • Make your own

Upstairs, there is even more!

The entire upper floor is dedicated to kids of all ages. From kids clothing, to toys and craft materials...

The Gift Basket truly has something for everyone.

Hours, Contact & Location

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm. Saturday 10am - 4pm. Closed on Sunday.

Contact: +1 264-498-4438

Email: thegiftboxai@gmail.com

Facebook

Click To View In Google Maps
