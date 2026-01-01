Owner's Story Behind Luxury Anguilla Villa

Sandcastle Villa

Set on a tucked away, little-known white sand beach and with grand rooms and luxurious furnishings, Sandcastle Villa is a dream, especially for those of us who love the beach.

Anguilla villa owners, Philippe and Ingrid, tell their family's story of how they came to find themselves living on Anguilla's pristine sandy shores in their dream villa. Here is their story.

By: Philippe & Ingrid Pageau-Goyette, owners of Sandcastle Villa

When we first vacationed on Anguilla, we had no intention of living here. We were just enjoying a well deserved, month long vacation on the beach. After a few weeks, we were enjoying the island so much, that we asked to extend our rental by another week.

Unfortunately, the villa we rented was already booked. We decided it wasn’t meant to be, so back home we went. But Anguilla was in our hearts and on our minds... we couldn’t stop thinking about that Caribbean life!

Beach Villa Love at First Sight

Being in the real estate business, we were curious to take a tour of Anguilla's luxury properties for sale during our first trip to the island. On that real estate tour there was one home that really spoke to us. We couldn’t believe that you could actually live that close to the beach...

A Caribbean Dream



... a beach that is very secluded, with soft white sand, dramatic waves crashing on the rocks in the distance, with magical sunsets to enjoy every night... could we really own this little piece of paradise?

Fast forward about 9 months, and we couldn’t stop thinking about this dream home called Sandcastle Villa. We made an offer on the house, which was promptly accepted. Just like that, we traded a high stress, fast paced life in Las Vegas for a no stress, slow paced, yet luxurious life on the beach! We have not looked back since.

At Home in Anguilla

The home was 90% finished when we bought it, and we spent a few years upgrading, putting finishing touches, and incorporating our own style to make it a "Caribbean dream," not just for us, but for our guests who we share our little slice of paradise with.

Owning a home in Anguilla is a labor of love. That said - we are constantly showing our home a lot of love! Sandcastle is spotlessly maintained (an important factor - considering the villa's close proximity to the sea), comfortably furnished with high end bed and bath linens, kitchen wares, and furnishings.

As a beachfront home, Sandcastle is meticulously maintained and continuously refined, ensuring every stay meets the highest standards of comfort and luxury.

Over the years, Sandcastle has evolved into more than just a luxury villa. It is a home shaped by experience, thoughtfully designed for comfort and connection...

Step Inside Sandcastle Villa

The flow of the home is seamless, designed for indoor-outdoor living.

Whether you are gathering for dinner, relaxing in the living room or stepping out onto the terrace, every space feels connected to the sea.

Inside, the villa opens to a grand living room.

High vaulted ceilings with plenty of plush seating and views of Limestone Bay. Painted in white with hues of blue and wooden accents.

Living Room



Above the living room hangs a beautiful and elegant chandelier.

The open floor plan leads right into the dining room with a large wooden table and comfortable seating.

Dining Room



Just beyond is the kitchen, modern and sleek, with an island, bar seating and everything fully equipped for easy cooking.

Kitchen



Sandcastle Villa features five beautifully appointed bedrooms, each designed as a private retreat.

Bedrooms & Layout

Let’s begin with the Master Suite...

Master Suite



Features a king bed, private balcony overlooking the beach...

And, an outdoor shower and deep soaking tub, creating a spa-like sanctuary.

Next, the Junior Suite...

Junior Master Suite



King bed, ensuite bathroom and private balcony with ocean views...

Next, the Ocean Front Bedroom.

This room features a king bed, is set on the ground floor and offers direct ocean views, along with an ensuite bathroom.

Oceanfront Guest Room



Two additional bedrooms complete the layout, including a family-friendly suite with double king beds and another oceanfront guest room with direct sea views, each with ensuite bathrooms.

One of the things that struck us on our first visit to Sandcastle, was that it is set up just as a family home would be (albeit a large family home).

Its floorpan lends itself to families with children of all ages, yet there are still plenty of spaces to have a moment of solitude or romance (private staircase entry as well as private balconies off of both Master and Junior Master bedrooms, romantic outdoor shower in Master, etc.).

The Kids Lounge that has Twin beds, Xbox, Apple TV, workspace (sleeps 2 children)...

Outdoor Living

The outdoor spaces of Sandcastle are what we love most. Why come to the Caribbean if you can’t live on the beach?

Step through the garden and onto the sand of Limestone Bay, one of Anguilla’s most secluded beaches.

Limestone Bay



The villa offers kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling gear and fishing rods, along with beach chairs, umbrellas and toys for children.

The infinity pool and Jacuzzi overlook the sea, while multiple terraces offer space to dine, relax and take in the view.

Infinity Pool



From this vantage point, the views stretch endlessly across the Caribbean Sea. The changing colors of the water throughout the day create a constantly shifting backdrop, from bright turquoise to deep sapphire at sunset.

The outdoor BBQ area invites relaxed, casual dining, whether it’s a long lunch with family or an evening meal under the stars.

BBQ Area



Additional features include a private gym...

Then, there is the Zen Den, set directly on the beach, it is one of Sandcastle’s most beloved spaces.

Zen Den



Shaded, breezy and just steps from the water, it is designed for slowing down. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an afternoon nap on the daybed or sunset cocktails with the sound of the waves, this is where time seems to stand still.

It captures the essence of Anguilla living at its very best.

Sandcastle also provides a physical outlet for the kids when they’ve had enough of the water, they can monkey around on the swing set on the playground area.

Beyond the setting and design, it is the service at Sandcastle that truly elevates the experience.

Daily housekeeping and personal laundry ensure everything is taken care of behind the scenes, while evening turn-down service adds a thoughtful touch at the end of each day.

A dedicated House Man prepares the beach each morning, setting up chairs and umbrellas so you can step straight into relaxation.

The 24/7 concierge service is on hand to assist with anything you may need, from restaurant reservations to arranging island experiences.

The villa also features high-speed WiFi, full air conditioning and a fully stocked kitchen upon arrival for your convenience.

Additional services such as private chef experiences, spa treatments, grocery stocking and airport transfers can be arranged upon request, allowing you to tailor your stay exactly as you wish.

At Sandcastle Villa, every detail is designed so that your only focus is enjoying the beauty of Anguilla.

From its secluded beachfront setting to its thoughtful design and exceptional service, Sandcastle Villa is more than just a place to stay.

It is a place to slow down, reconnect and experience Anguilla in its purest, most luxurious form.