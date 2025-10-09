Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Island Harbour

Island Harbour

Right in the heart of Island Harbour's village you will find the most quaint, picturesque fishing village.

Small, colorful fishing boats dot the harbour's clear, turquoise waters... Fishermen bring in their catch while others sit on the dock preparing their bait or gutting their fish.

Just along the harbour's shores there are many Anguilla hotels, inns and yummy places to eat. From the best baguettes and croissants to perfect pizzas and one of our favorite ways to spend a Sunday in Anguilla!

Mmm! Just thinking about all of this delicious food makes my mouth water.

While there aren't any Anguilla villa rentals in the harbour, admist all of the action, there are many in the surrounding area.

Stella Maris

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: Island Harbour's Eastern coastline

Description: This stunning, contemporary Anguilla villa sits on a 2.5-acre cliffside lot with 430 feet of private ocean frontage, perched 100 feet above the water with unobstructed ocean views. The open-concept interior features modern décor and A/C in every room.

The villa includes four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, including a primary king suite and a separate studio unit with its own kitchen. Outdoor features boast a natural green slate pool, a heated jacuzzi, and a deck with shaded dining.

Guests enjoy a brand new tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a half basketball court, along with professional concierge services. The property is eco-friendly with whole-house solar power and is a 10-minute drive to Shoal Bay beach.

Explore more about Villa Stella Maris here.

Price: $$

Arawak Villa

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: On Island Harbour's beach

Description: Arawak Villa is a spacious retreat ideal for families or groups, featuring modern coastal décor and bright, airy interiors. It includes a private pool and hot tub overlooking Island Harbour's turquoise waters.

The open-concept living area features a fully equipped kitchen and an elegant dining space. Outdoors, guests can enjoy a wraparound deck for alfresco dining.

The villa offers two bedrooms: one with a king bed, and one with a king bed and bunk beds, providing both comfort and style for an island escape.

See more on Arawak Villa here.

Price: $

Desert Rose Cottage

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: Inland Island Harbour

Description: This modern 2 bedroom villa features sleek design and a jacuzzi tub on the deck.

The villa is fully air-conditioned, and has a full kitchen, washer/dryer, and high speed internet.

Located smack dab in the middle of Island Harbour and Shoal Bay, Desert Rose Cottage is perfect if you enjoy the breezy eastern end of the island as your home away from home.

Price: $