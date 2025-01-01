Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Shoal Bay East Villas

The red pin (below) is Shoal Bay East. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

When travel magazines refer to Shoal Bay East as the best beach in the Caribbean, most people tend to automatically think of the upper half of Shoal Bay East, forgetting about the lower half.

Both sides of Shoal Bay East are beautiful in their own way.

Along the eastern shores of the beach there are plenty of Anguilla villas, hotels and restaurants. The upper part of the beach is certainly a popular place!

But the lower half, the western half, is just as desirable as its eastern part. It's beautiful and peaceful, with a couple of luxury Anguilla villas, some of the nicest Shoal Bay villas to rent...

Waves Villa



Photo Credit: Waves Villa

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: Cliff-side with a sea view. West of Shoal Bay East. A short drive to the beach.

Description: Waves Villa is a chic three-bedroom oceanfront property, perfectly situated on the secluded stretch of the picturesque Shoal Bay East.

This refined retreat features three exquisite bedroom suites, each complete with a private en-suite bathroom. Savor panoramic views of the Caribbean sea from the private pool and deck, an open-air dining patio, or through leisure on the relaxing hammock.

Price: $

Sand Castle Pointe



Photo Credit: Sand Castle Pointe

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: Cliff-side with a sea view. West of Shoal Bay. A short drive to the beach.

Description: From the design to the location, this villa is luxurious.

Modern in design, and with a European feel, Sandcastle Pointe has state of the art appliances, a large entertainment room (complete with billiard table and croquet) and pool and outdoor living space.

The bedrooms have spectacular ocean views, with large windows gazing out to sea.

The villa captures stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Price: $$

Cottage by the Sea Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: Shoal Bay East, on the sea rocks.

Description:

This West Indian-style home on 1.33 acres offers panoramic views of the Atlantic and Shoal Bay East. The main floor has two ensuite queen bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a living area opening to a large, ocean-view gallery.

The lower level features an infinity-edge pool with a waterfall and a third ensuite bedroom. A/C is in all bedrooms; the property is fully fenced.

It is on the sea and a 7-minute walk to Shoal Bay East beach.

Price: $$

Alkera Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 5 bedrooms

Location: Shoal Bay East, In-Land

Description: Alkera is an elegant, gated five-bedroom villa situated on a hillside above Shoal Bay East, offering enviable ocean views and easy beach access. The interior features an open, airy plan with nautical-themed décor and a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art kitchen.

Outdoor luxuries include a heated, infinity-edge pool with a floating pavilion, an outdoor kitchen/bar, and a home gym. The villa also boasts a subterranean lounge with vaulted ceilings and exposed limestone, and a private home office.

The villa includes daily housekeeping, a butler, and a manager, with a chef available for all-inclusive bookings. It features three queen suites and one king suite on the main level, and a self-contained king suite on the lower level.

Price: $$$

Villa Okeanos



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: Shoal Bay East, slightly inland but a short walk to the beach

Description: Villa Okeanos perches on the sea rocks above Shoal Bay East, offering sweeping ocean and sunset views toward Sint Maarten and the East End.

This three‑story, split‑level villa (approx. 5,000 sq ft) features vaulted ceilings and expansive indoor/outdoor living, with an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area that flows directly to an infinity‑edge pool and tiled deck.

Its a perfect choice for families or groups seeking privacy and easy beach access.

Price: $

Villa Fiore



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: Shoal Bay East, a walk away from the beach

Description: A modern 4‑bedroom villa, 3 minute walk from Shoal Bay East with sweeping ocean views and nearby beachside dining.

Open-plan interiors and a chef’s kitchen flow onto a wide deck with pool, lounge zones and a covered BBQ for easy island entertaining.

The primary suite (second floor) has a private terrace and en‑suite; a second king and two queen bedrooms all include en‑suites and outdoor access - great for families or groups.

Enjoy Anguilla’s turquoise waters and white‑sand beaches from this stylish base.

Price: $$$

Dreamcatcher Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: Shoal Bay East, on the sea rocks.

Description: Dream Catcher Villa sets the tone for a romantic and intimate get-away with its open plan design. Perched over the gorgeous sea rocks, its not only sensually private but smartly located to some major must-go locations as well.

Its modern amenities include a gourmet kitchen, a large infinity pool, and an outdoor dining area with BBQ grill set up. Also on the table is a fully equipped entertainment system for staying in and entertaining guests.

Price: $$

BeachCourt Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 2-8 bedrooms

Location: Direct sandy beach access on the Western half of Shoal Bay East.

Description: This large luxury Anguilla villa is one of our favorites!

My sister, Yuki, and my Dad spent a couple of lovely days at Beach Court villa.

Click here to read about their stay at this Anguilla villa.

Price: $$

Bellamare Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: A few yards away from Shoal Bay's sandy shores.

Description: Bellamare villa is well-appointed with Caribbean flare.

The villa has plenty of outdoor living space. The rooms are large and breeze, designed for an indoor-outdoor living environment. The outdoor space includes BBQ, quick beach access (less than a 2 minute walk), and a large pool.

Bellamare features 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and a smaller bedroom.

Price: $$

Patrick's Bay Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On the Sea Rocks facing Shoal Bay East's Eastern side.

Description: Patricks Bay Villa is a four bedroom villa that sits high in the jagged cliffs overlooking the Atlantic by Shoal Bay East.

The villa features a kitchen, a large living room, and a terrace gazing out to sea.

It is on the small-ish side and a bit dated, but affordable.

Price: $