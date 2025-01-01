Anguilla Villa Rentals...

|
The red pin (below) is Forest Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.
My nickname for Forest Bay is "Hurricane Alley."
Back in 1995 when Hurricane Luis swept through Anguilla, tearing it apart, Forest Bay was hit particularly hard.
This part of the island never fully recovered. Many blown out Anguilla villas and homes still line the larger part of Forest Bay's shores.
