Forest Bay

 
 

The red pin (below) is Forest Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Forest Bay

My nickname for Forest Bay is "Hurricane Alley."

Back in 1995 when Hurricane Luis swept through Anguilla, tearing it apart, Forest Bay was hit particularly hard.

This part of the island never fully recovered. Many blown out Anguilla villas and homes still line the larger part of Forest Bay's shores.

Currently there are no available rentals in The Forest Bay area. For a list of all available Anguilla villa rentals, please see our dear friend Jackie Pascher's list over at Island Dream Properties.

The Forest

