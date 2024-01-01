Elleamau Residence...

Your Home Away From Home

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Island Harbour, Elleamau isn't just a vacation rental, it is your home away from home.

Welcome to Elleamau



This charming one bedroom rental is owned and operated by the wonderful Lisa Webster. She is the owner of Nails R Hair, Mini Lisa Bath & Body and Tranquil Villa Management. You may know her as she manages many Anguilla villas!

A delightful lady who is always armed with a warm smile, you are in excellent hands living right next door to Lisa.

Your Location

Lisa's location is convenient.

Elleamau is a stone's throw from Island Harbour. You are not far from top-tier beaches like Shoal Bay, Scilly Cay and restaurants like Ben's Pit Stop, Artisan, Hibernia and the best croissants on-island at Le Bon Pain.

We Love Island Harbour & Shoal Bay!



With such a convenient location, Elleamau is an unbeatable choice for couples looking for a budget-friendly getaway and longer-term stays.

Let's step inside...

Inside Elleamau Residence

Elleamau opens into a bright, open concept kitchen and living area that seamlessly blends cooking, dining, and relaxing.

Bright & Modern Kitchen



The modern kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, featuring every appliance needed for crafting delicious meals. The unit features a full-size fridge, stove and oven, microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker and even dishwasher.

Our favorite part? The large and inviting island with high barstools. This area is perfect for prepping meals and dining in.

Spacious Kitchen Island



Flow from the kitchen into the living area. Here, comfort is king.

Sink into the plush couch for a movie night on the flat-screen TV or catch up on emails at the desk area equipped with a printer.

Comfy Living Area



This open, inviting space makes you feel right at home.

Plush Master Suite & Bathroom

The rental wraps around into the master bedroom.

Quiet and tranquil, this bedroom is a sanctuary of calm. Draped in blues, the color immediately puts you at ease.

Tranquil Master Suite



The suite boasts a large bed and ample storage space.

Adjoining is the oversized bathroom. Extra-large and comfy, it echoes the clean, modern vibe of the villa.

The shower deserves a special mention, too. It is so spacious and cavernous and even features a rain shower head!

Breezy Outdoor Living

Elleamau's charm extends outdoors with two delightful areas to relax and enjoy the Caribbean air. The front terrace is cool and breezy with views of Scrub Island.

It is idyllic for enjoying morning coffee or evening cocktails.

When hunger calls? The side garden provides a secluded spot to BBQ and unwind. That's right, Lisa's rental includes a BBQ grill for dining alfresco.

Dining Alfresco? Yes, Please!



Plenty of Perks!

The benefits of renting Elleamau don't end there. Lisa has truly thought of it all.

The unit includes...

WiFi

Air conditioning

Washer and dryer

Beach chairs, towels and umbrellas

Outdoor foot bath & hose for washing off after a day at the beach

With such inclusive amenities and the added bonus of a rental car for just $195 per night in season, Elleamau packs a whole lot of value.

Whether you're enjoying the tranquility of your rental, exploring nearby eateries, or lounging on some of the world's best beaches, Elleamau offers an accessible slice of paradise.