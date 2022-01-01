Welcome to Anguilla's Favorite Salon...

Nails R Hair

If you are in the know, there is only one place to go to spice up your style in Anguilla...

Nails R Hair



Set on the lower level of the Mason Complex in the heart of the island's capital, The Valley, Nails R Hair's setting couldn't be more unassuming. Through those doors (photo above) lies a hopping beauty center.

Step Inside Nails R Hair

Meet Lisa Webster



Referred to as Nails or Hair (or simply Lisa's, if you are a regular), it is owned by a woman our family has known for a long time, Lisa Webster.

Lisa is a popular villa manager in Anguilla.

If you know Lisa, you know she takes her hair and nails very seriously.

This is her passion!

... and it's her all-star team's passion, too!

From the moment you step inside, you are greeted by the warmest, happiest souls in Anguilla. All smiles and laughs and armed with a light-hearted spirit, Lisa's team makes the experience fun.

Lisa's A+ Team



Photo: Nails R Hair

It is easy to see what keeps their loyal local following coming back!

Nails R Hair's Signature Treatments

Naturally, Lisa's team isn't just friendly and down to earth. Each person on Lisa's talented team has a different area of beauty expertise, including...

Manicures & pedicures

Acrylics

Facials

Massages

Waxing

Braids

Hair cuts & coloring

Manicures & Pedicures

Pedicures are always a good idea at Nails R Hair...

Lisa's team takes good care of you as you sink into the plush leather massage chair. A soothingly-warm temperature is set and then on come the jets. Professional and kind, Lisa's team is A+.

After a thorough scrub and scrape, it's time for the polish.

Infinite Polishes at Nails R Hair



The selection is seemingly infinite! Dark colors, vibrant hues, barely-there tones, gel fill-ins and quality brands, including OPI. Lisa offers it all.

At a reasonable price, it's an excellent deal.

As far as nails go? Your imagination is the limit!

Manicure & Pedicure Area



Basic manicures, gel fill-ins, French manicures and full sets of acrylics are all available. And when it comes to acrylics? No style is impossible. The more colorful, the better. The more intricate, the better. They even do spray-on designs.

Soothing Massages

Quiet, private and tucked away at the back of the salon is the massage room.

The Massage Room



Nails R Hair's masseuse works out all of the knots in your back with her strong hands.

For those seeking a calming escape at a reasonable rate, this is it.

Waxings and facials are also offered in this room.



Photo: Nails R hair

Hair Treatments & Braids

Last, but certainly not least... when it comes to hair styles, Nails R Hair is known island-wide for their creations. Professional and creative, Lisa's girls offer braids and designs of all kinds, as well as eye-catching Keratin treatments.

Keratin Treatment



The selection of services doesn't end there. Highlights, extensions, wash-and-rinse, flat iron / hot curling, dye jobs, trimmings and barber services for men are all available.

Nail R Hair Comes To You

Beyond the walls of the salon, all of Nails R Hair's services are available in the comfort of your villa.

Our pick? The pedicure. Your therapist arrives complete with jet foot tub. After a few minutes of setting the temperature and preparing lotions and oils, you are set for a half hour of relaxation, completely undisturbed.

A special treat, I highly recommend this as a way to completely de-stress in privacy. Or, as a way to unwind if traveling with friends or extended family.

Braids, manicures and even massages can also be arranged in your villa.

We Love Nails R Hair



From their hopping salon, to private villa calm, Nails R Hair delivers a quality service at a reasonable price!

Map, Hours & Contact

Directions: At the Mason Complex, next to Lake's Wholesale Supermarket.

Hours: Open from 8:30am-6:30pm

Tel: 264-498-7379 / 581-4247