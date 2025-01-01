Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Blowing Point

The red pin (below) is Blowing Point. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Blowing Point is a diverse area. From the bustling ferry terminal (located in "Blowing Point East"), to a serene sandy point beach ("Sandy Point"), to the very last spit of land before the shoreline turns into very rocky ("Blowing Point West" or "Cul de Sac"), each of the three areas that make up Blowing Point are distinct.

Sandy Point is one of our favorite beaches.

Maybe the sand is softer, or the water is warmer or the views of St. Martin are more spectacular.

It's hard to tell what exactly makes Sandy Point such a sensational spot. People have caught on though. You will usually see a couple of fellow beach lovers wading in the relaxing waves here.

Many Anguilla villa rentals are located along Sandy Point, and along the sea rocks of Cul de Sac.

Beach Escape Villa

Size: 5 bedrooms

Location: On Sandy Point beach.

Description: Beach Escape Villa is one of the best deals in Anguilla.

Extra high value, this Anguilla villa is composed of two houses. The main house has two spectacular bedrooms that face St. Martin, one even opens up onto a balcony. In the second building, there are three bedrooms.

The villa is tastefully furnished with a slight Caribbean flair.

Beach Escape Villa also has a swimming pool to cool you off, but you will have a tough decision to make... The villa has a beautifully manicured sand path that leads directly to the sensational Sandy Point beach!

A swim in the Caribbean sea? Or in the fresh water pool?

Ahhh... decisions, decisions...

More on Beach Escape Villa here.

Price: $$$

Vista Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On the sea rocks outside of Blowing Point.

Description: This villa stands out for the quality of its furnishings... they are all five-star.

The outdoor space maximizes the views, complete with nice outdoor dining area and an infinity pool. There is also a path to a small, sandy beach. Inside, the living area is comfortable and there is a full kitchen in addition to the three bedrooms.

Price: $

Villa Alegria



Photo Credit: Villa Alegria

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: Along the sea rocks just to the West of Blowing Point.

Description: At 7,000 square feet, Villa Alegria impresses from the start.

The entrance's large double wooden doors and strong columns sets expectations high. Beyond the door's threshold, you continue to be impressed. The main living area is tastefully furnished, complete with large windows and high ceilings. Open and breezy, the temperature is always comfortable.

A state of the art kitchen is to the right of the living area, along with a formal dining space. To the left, is one of the villa's master bedrooms, with beautiful views of St. Martin.

Additional bedrooms are located upstairs. Each bedroom in Villa Alegria has a king bed, except for one, which has two small beds.

Outside, you have plenty of space to take in the sights and sun. The pool dazzles against the sparkling Caribbean sea!

Price: $$

Villa Bramasole



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: On the sea rocks just to the West of Blowing Point.

Description:

Villa Bramasole is a stunning 3-bedroom villa located on the sea rocks just to the West of Blowing Point.

The villa features an open-concept living and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The outdoor area includes a private pool, sun deck, and a covered dining area, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and entertaining guests.

With breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, this villa offers a perfect blend of luxury and comfort.

Price: $

Peace & Happiness Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: Blowing Point Beach

Description: Peace & Happiness Villa is a beautiful 2-bedroom villa conveniently located just a stones throw away from Blowing Point Beach.

This newly renovated space features timeless Caribbean styles with modern amenities.

The outdoor area includes a private pool, sun loungers, and a covered terrace, perfect for enjoying the gorgeous views of St. Martin to the south.

Price: $

Waters Edge



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 5 bedrooms

Location: Blowing Point's Western Rocky Coastline.

Description: Waters Edge is a charming 5-bedroom villa located on Blowing Point's Western Rocky Coastline.

The villa boasts stunning ocean views, spacious living areas, and modern amenities packed inside a charming Caribbean style interior.

Upstairs are two master bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and private balcony. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the main level, two bedrooms each contain two twin sized beds and each bedroom comes equipped with its own private ensuite bathroom.

Price: $

Villa Paradise



Photo Credit: Villa Paradise

Size: 3-7 bedrooms

Location: Along the sea rocks just to the West of Blowing Point.

Description: A three storey villa, set on over three acres, Villa Paradise is large and luxurious!

Villa Paradise offers elegant indoor living spaces with sweeping St. Martin views, a top‑quality kitchen (with chef service available), and flexible sleeping arrangements across the main house and a separate guest house.

The villa’s outdoor living is the real showstopper: a large, inviting pool and generous terraces make it easy to relax and entertain, and two small sandy beaches are within a short walk at low tide — plus private steps lead down to the water where you can board the included zodiac and enjoy the sea.

Price: $$$