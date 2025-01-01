Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Little Harbour

The red pin (below) is Little Harbour. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Little Harbour is a peaceful beach, made calm and quiet by a breakwater.

The waters are still, shallow and ideal for an afternoon of relaxing and floating in the sea. While the sandy beach used to be a hot spot, today its shores are abandoned. An old, vacant Anguilla resort still lines the beach's shores like empty shells.

Further out of the bay though, there are many Anguilla villa rentals.

Indigo Villa

Size: 10 bedrooms

Location: On the sea-shore, to the West of Little Harbour

Description: The truly spectacular Indigo Villa embraces qualities of a Caribbean home, but adds an extreme level of glamour.

A noticeable feature in this Anguilla villa rental is the fluidity between outdoors and indoors. Giant arched doors are left wide open to allow the Caribbean breeze to travel through the luxurious home.

This design also allows for the villa to better capture and enjoy the views to St. Martin. Step inside and you will find elegant, comfortable furniture.

Venture outdoors and you will discover tropical gardens filled with palm trees, hibiscus and bourgeanvilla. The villa also has a spectacular stone-lined swimming pool.

Each bedroom locks off, affording guests plenty of privacy.

Though not on sandy beach, the villa features a dock that you can jump into the sea from. They have, in a way, recreated the beach, placing sand just before the dock.

Price: $$$

Le Bleu Villa

Size: 11 bedrooms

Location: On the sea-shore, to the West of Little Harbour

Description: Le Bleu Anguilla villa rental is in a class of its own.

The villa is so expansive it is split into two areas... Le Bleu and Petite Le Bleu.

Le Bleu houses most of the bedrooms (8 bedrooms total - 6 of which are master suites). Here, you will find large and plush outdoor living spaces, with kitchen (chef available too) and dining room.

Petite Le Bleu also has a large dining area, and features two master bedrooms. There is another kitchen and pool, as well.

With views of St. Martin and the Caribbean in the distance, infinity pools and lush green grass in your front yard and swaying palm trees all around, this villa spells glamour and luxury.

Pop stars have called this spot home!

Price: $$$

Anani Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 4 Bedrooms

Location: Little Harbour

Description: Anani Villa is a luxurious villa rental that offers stunning views and top-notch amenities.

With its modern design and spacious layout, this villa is perfect for families or groups looking for a relaxing getaway.

Inside, you'll find a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable living spaces, and beautifully appointed bedrooms.

The outdoor area features a private pool, lush gardens, and direct access to the beach. And of course, picturesque views of St. Martin to the south.

Price: $$

Triton Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 5 Bedrooms

Location: Little Harbour

Description: A private, secluded getaway, Triton Villa is a luxurious five-bedroom perches over the grassy rocky edges of Little Harbour with access to its own private nook.

Their chic, ultra-modern design comes fully equipped with newly renovated ammenities.

It boasts a whopping 3 master bedroom suites as well has a fully equipped entertainment system as well as a built in beachfront pool bar.

Serene, luxurious and very sophisticated, Triton Villa is perfect for a family getaway or a group of friends looking to unwind in style.

Price: $$$

Limin' Da Coconut Villa

Size: 5 Bedrooms

Location: Little Harbour

Description: With a punchy name like Limin' Da Coconut, you know you're in for an unforgettable experience staying there.

An architectural marvel, perched over the lowlying cliffs of Little Harbour is this stunning 2-story villa.

Each of the 5, themed bedrooms come equipped with their own ensuite bathroom, gorgeous powerful showers and sizeable closet spaces.

At night, the charming serenity comes alive in a romantic symphony of lights dancing on the ocean waves sleepily slapping the rugged shoreline.

Price: $$$

Sea Winds Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 Bedrooms

Location: Little Harbour

Description: Sea Winds Villa is a charming three-bedroom villa located right on the beach in Little Harbour. Modestly designed it manages to boast two masterbedroom suites as well as a generously sized 40-ft pool that overlooks St. Martin.

Centrally located, Sea Winds is perfect for travellers that want to relax on a budget without sacrificing any style or comfort.

Price: $

Fletch's Cove



Photo Credit: Fletch's Cove

Size: 2 Bedrooms

Location: On a small, sandy beach.

Description: Fletch's Cove is a one bedroom villa, inspired by the city of Santa Fe. The villa has a Mexican vibe, with stylish furniture, decor and architecural design.

The master bedroom is on the top floor and features a beautiful king sized bed. On the first floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen, facing St. Martin.

Outdoors you will find a cool swimming pool and a small cabana. If you would prefer to swim in the Caribbean sea, you don't have to go far!

A secluded sandy beach that is good for snorkeling, is only a quick walk away.

Price: $