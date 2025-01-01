Anguilla Villa Rentals

Sherricks Bay

The red pin (below) is Sherricks Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Just around the corner from Shoal Bay West's popular shores, you will find a far more secluded, private beach... Sherricks Bay.

Sherricks Bay is a small, sandy beach that faces south out to St. Martin, just a deathly-hike away from Lower West End Point.

This little bay remains quiet, gazing out to St. Martin, but one abandoned Anguilla villa sits on its shores now...

The Pavilion

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: By itself right on Sherricks Bay, next to Shoal Bay West.

Description: Covecastles (currently closed) had a strong reputation for dealing with the high-end traveler, offering the most luxurious Anguilla accommodations.

Most of their villas are located on Shoal Bay West, but their exclusive, four-bedroom villa, The Pavilion, is tucked away on the secluded Sherricks Bay.