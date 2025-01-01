Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Little Bay Villas

The red pin (below) is Little Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Little Bay

Anguilla has three types of beaches... the beautiful, the very beautiful, and the extraordinarily beautiful!

Little Bay falls under the last category.

Little Bay is beyond impressive, rivaling even, what "experts" call, the best beach in the Caribbean, Shoal Bay East.

It used to be that Little Bay was untouched, a spot to visit and be completely undisturbed.

Now, you can wake up every morning to the beauty of Little Bay!

Ani Villas

Size: Up to 10 bedrooms

Location: On the Eastern cliff overlooking Little Bay.

Description: Ani Villas is in a league of its own.

Ani is made up of two luxury villas, Ani North and Ani South. Both sit atop the rocky cliff overlooking one of the island's most idyllic and remote beaches, Little Bay.

This villa is not defined by location alone.

These luxury villas' minimalistic and "zen" design is truly extraordinary, the service five-star.

Price: $$$

Little Bay View Villa

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: On the Western cliff overlooking Little Bay.

Description:

Little Bay View villa is positioned above the iconic Little Bay beach with stunning views of the dramatic cliffs in its surroundings.

Just 15 minutes to Shoal Bay East, Sandy Ground, Rendezvous Bay or Meads Bay beaches and restaurants.

Price: $$

