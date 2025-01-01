Anguilla Villa Rentals...

West End Bay

The red pin (below) is West End Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

West End Bay is a quiet beach on Anguilla's western end.

Many local Anguillian families frequent West End Bay's serene shores... Whether they're swimming, fishing, or catching sunbeams, local families are almost always here.

There aren't many Anguilla villas on the beach, however there are some rentals in the area.

Indigo Reef

Size: 1-4 bedrooms

Location: In the gardens and on the sea rocks of West End Bay (direct beach access)

Description: Indigo Reef is the brainchild of architect Iain Smith. Once you see Indigo Reef, you will not forget it. Its architecture and colors are unique and bright, influenced by exotic locales and Meditarrenean destinations.

Indigo Reef is made up of several separate villa units. Some are privately owned and some are available to rent.

Each of these range in size, amenities and proximity to the beach. Each villa is afforded great privacy by the lush gardens that surround them.

Price: $$

Kandara Villa

Size: 8 bedrooms

Location: On the cliff side of lower West End Bay.

Description:

With 8 suites across the main house and guest house, a state of the art gym, pickle ball court and a complete staff, this dream villa accommodates 16 guests.

Price: $$$

West End Bay Apartments

Size: 1-2 bedrooms

Location: Inland of West End Bay.

Description:

West End Bay Holiday Apartments is an exclusive nine-unit complex in West End.

Bright and tranquil - these quiet, self-contained vacation apartments offer are comfortable and offer spectacular views of Shoal Bay West Beach.

Price: $