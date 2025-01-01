Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Captain's Bay

The red pin (below) is Captain's Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Captain's Bay

Captain's Bay is a fierce beach. On some days this beach has a deathly strong undertow!

But there is something so appealing and attractive about this beach and its beautiful, dark, severe waters.

The east end of Anguilla, in general, is one of the most desolate areas on the island. Captain's Bay is almost completely void of homes and residents, but there are a few villas in the area.

There is one villa right on the beach...

Exclusivity Villa

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On the rocky cliffside on Captain's Bay Eastern side.

Description: This massive villa has housed celebrities like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and even Robert De Niro.

The European-inspired Anguilla villa rental has five bedrooms, an "olympic-sized" swimming pool, a private gym, tennis court, and... in case you really need it... a helicopter pad!

Click here to read about our experience at Exclusivity Villa.

Villa Stella Maris

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On the cliff side.

Description:

Set on 2.5 acres in the serene and private Captain’s Ridge area, this villa captures the spirit of Anguilla in every detail from its 430 feet of rugged oceanfront to its contemporary ship-inspired design.

Inside, the villa is thoughtfully designed with custom Anguillian artwork, designer furnishings, and clever touches like in-floor outlets.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring granite countertops, brand-new appliances, and an espresso machine to start your mornings just right.

When it’s time to play, head to the villa’s tennis and pickleball courts or take a stroll to nearby hiking trails that lead to Captain’s Bay, Windward Point, and Savannah Bay.

Read more on Villa Stella Maris here.

Price: $$

Villa Soleil

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On the hill above Captains Bay.

Description: This four bedroom villa gazes out to Anguilla's most remote and enigmatic beaches, Captain's Bay and Savannah Bay.

With an orange and yellow color scheme, a blue pool and the Anguilla-blue sky above and sea beyond, Villa Soleil embodies the feeling of Anguilla.

True to its name, Villa Soleil is built for taking in all of Anguilla's endless sunshiny days.

Read more on Villa Soleil here.

Price: $$$