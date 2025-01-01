Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Sandy Ground (Road Bay)

The red pin (below) is Sandy Ground. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Sandy Ground

Sandy Ground (the official body of water is called Road Bay) is Anguilla's night life center.

Down on the beach and along the single road that passes through the community, it is bars and restaurants galore with dancing and dining.

There are a few lower-priced Anguilla hotels and inns you can stay at amongst these nightspots, but away from it all, tucked up in the hills that surround the crescent beach and local town, you will find many more Anguilla villa rentals...

Spyglass Villa

Location: On the Northern ridge overlooking Sandy Ground.

Description: Does this view look familiar? It should if you watch House Hunters International! Spyglass Hill Villa was featured on the popular HGTV show.

Spyglass Villa (officially called "Spyglass Hill Villa", but commonly referred to as simply "Spyglass") is a chic luxury Anguilla villa, nestled into Sandy Ground's northern cliff.

It is a four bedroom villa tastefully designed and furnished with a high end entertainment center and top of the line kitchen appliances.

The master bedroom has a private balcony with panoramic views out to Sandy Ground and the Atlantic Ocean. The second master bedroom opens up onto the large tiled-patio, complete with a spectacular swimming pool, facing the beach. The guest room has its own private entrance, with an entertainment center. On the way to the guest room you will find the private gym.

The negative edge pool is particularly breathtaking. It seems to just drop off. Below? Nothing but air and lasting views of Sandy Ground's crescent beach, dotted with picturesque sail boats and yachts.

Spyglass villa is a favorite for many travelers to Anguilla. Visitors rave over owner Janine's five-star service, and the Sandy Ground sunsets.

Click for more on Spyglass Hill Villa.

Price: $

Topaz Villa



Photo Credit: Topaz Villa

Size: 1 - 3 bedrooms

Location: On Back Street Road (located on the Southern hill overlooking Sandy Ground).

Description: Topaz Villa is a three bedroom Anguilla villa that is currently renting as a long-term Anguilla apartment.

Topaz is made up of two rental units, the "Imperial" and the "Pinnacle."

Each unit has a fully equipped kitchen, living room, and patio, all furnished with Thai accents. Topaz's Pinnacle unit also has an infinity edge pool with views of Sandy Ground in the distance.

Price: $

Villa Nirvana



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 1 - 4 bedrooms

Location: Tucked into the Northern Hill overlooking Sandy Ground.

Description: Villa Nirvana is a spacious four bedroom villa.

This large Greek-style villa features multiple marble decks gazing out to both Sandy Ground and Road Salt Pond. With a full kitchen and different living areas, I would never object to a night in at home.

An Anguilla villa vacation here just may be, as the villa name suggests, like reaching Nirvana!

An incredible setting with large, expansive outdoor living space and tremendous views. As for service, the staff go above and beyond to welcome you and ensure you have a wonderful stay.

Price: $$

Ocassa Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3-5 bedrooms

Location: In the Eastern hill in back of Sandy Ground.

Description: Ocassa Villa is a two-storey high-end villa that overlooks Sandy Ground and Road Bay Salt Pond in the distance.

The villa has three balconies/porches that take advantage of this view, one of them is on the second floor. The main porch has a refreshing pool and outdoor furniture. Inside there are five bedrooms, a full kitchen with new appliances and a high-end dining area. The home is accented with plenty of dark woods.

The rooms are large and spacious, clean and comfortable, without any clutter. There is a/c in the bedrooms and certain bedrooms have high-vaulted ceilings!

Price: $