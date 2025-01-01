Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Shoal Bay West

The red pin (below) is Shoal Bay West. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Shoal Bay West is a picture-perfect, white, sandy, crescent.

Unlike its cousin Shoal Bay East, Shoal Bay West faces due south towards St. Martin and truly caters to the high-end traveler.

Jay-Z and Denzel Washington have been spotted here!

In fact, the very villa Denzel Washington stayed in can be rented...

Altamer

Size: 4-5 bedrooms per villa within Altamer

Location: On the Eastern part of the sandy beach of Shoal Bay West.

Description: Altamer is made up of three large luxury Anguilla villa rentals, Antilles Pearl, Blue Diamond, Petit Topaz.

These villas are super luxurious. They have even housed the likes of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (pre-break up), and their friends Courtney Cox and David Arquette!

Here, every luxury is afforded.

As you can see, these villas each have plenty of privacy and feel like totally separate Anguilla villas.

Altamer is one of the "elite" of the luxury Anguilla villa rentals, a favorite to celebrities.

Price: $$$

Click here for more on Shoal Bay West.