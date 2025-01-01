  • Instagram
Anguilla Villa Rentals...
Corito Bay

 
 

The red pin (below) is Corito Bay.

As you drive through the Corito Bay area, passing the charming, pastel-colored cottages, you can't help but notice them... Conch shells are everywhere!

They adorn every home... From fences, to foot paths paths, to front steps.

Corito Bay is a cute, quiet area with the most conch shells I have ever seen!

Coralito Bay Suites

coralito bay villas
Photo Credit: Coralito Bay Suites

Size: 1-2 bedrooms

Location: On the rugged Corito Bay, on the southern shore of Anguilla, overlooking St. Martin.

Description: Coralito Bay Suites is a small collection of one and two bedroom suites, each with a full kitchen, living room, and dining area.

Each suite has a private patio or balcony with views of St. Martin. The suites are decorated in a charming, Caribbean style.

Price: $

Mainstay Villa

mainstay rental Anguilla
Photo Credit: Mainstay Villa

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: On secluded Elsie Bay, just to the West of Corito Bay, on the southern shore of Anguilla, overlooking St. Martin.

Description: Mainstay offers three bedroom, two and a half bathrooms, and a large pool deck overlooking St. Martin. Sunrises and sunsets are spectacular! This villa is versatile and is comfortable for a couple or up to a family of six.

While on the sea, this villa is on a rocky coast and the pool is there for cooling off. There are plenty of gorgeous sandy beaches to visit on Anguilla if you're looking to take a dip in the sea.

Mainstay has ocean views from every room in the villa.

Price: $

Tigh na Mara Villa

Tigh na Mara Villa
Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 4 bedrooms

Location: On rocky sea-shore to the West of Corito Bay.

Description: Month after month, year after year, La Petite Maison d'Amour consistently gets rave reviews.

A good value option, this charming West Indian-style cottage looks out to St. Martin, with clear views of the Caribbean sea and majestic mountains ahead.

The villa has a complete kitchen, small but comfortable indoor living space, and covered outdoor dining area downstairs. Upstairs you will find the bedroom (queen size) that has a television, bathroom and a balcony.

Located on the South Shore, gentle breezes flow through this little, charming house. A sandy beach is nearby, though not a terrific swimming beach, you will find snorkeling here.

Click for a review on Tigh na Mara Villa.

Price: $$

