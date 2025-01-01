  • Instagram
Barnes Bay

 
 

The red pin (below) is Barnes Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Barnes Bay

Barnes Bay is home to the most (in quality and quantity too!) luxurious villas in Anguilla. How luxurious?

Well, one winter Robert De Niro, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal were all neighbors on this beach.

De Niro doesn't strike me as the kind of guy who would settle for any kind of Anguilla villa rental, beach or island even!

He and his fellow Hollywood friends definitely chose the best beach for a Beverly-Hills-quality Caribbean getaway.

Barnes Bay is lined with luxury Anguilla villas, but the problem is, many of them are privately owned and rather difficult to rent (i.e. the villa De Niro stayed in).

But there are few Anguilla villa rentals...

Four Seasons

four seasons anguilla barnes bay villas

Location Eastern End of Barnes Bay

Description: Four Season's makes an honourable mention on this list because of its pristine luxury villas that line Barne's Bay's eastern cove.

With a record-breaking 181 available accommodations Four Seasons holds the title for the leading brand in sophisticated, luxury living on Anguilla.

Their chic, ultra-modern beachfront villas gaze out over Barnes Bay's dazzling beachfront seascape. They range in size from 4,8000 - 8000 square feet and are undoubtedly the luxury standard of Anguilla villa rentals.

Click here for a full read on Four Seasons.

Price: $$$

Cerulean Villa

four seasons anguilla barnes bay villas

Size: 9 Bedrooms

Location: Western End of Barnes Bay

Description: Cerulean Villa has had a reputation for hosting the who's-who of hollywood on their Anguilla getaway vacations.

Modestly private, Cerulean Vila successfully transforms traditional Caribbean architecture into an elegant and ultra-modern beachfront property.

Each of their 9 available rooms have breathtaking views of Barnes Bay's calm, shimmering blue waves. Additionally, Cerulean Villa comes with a built in 1000square-foot fitness center, swimming pool and access to a plethora of water sporting equipment.

Price: $$$

Click here for more on Barnes Bay.

