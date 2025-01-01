Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Maunday's Bay

The red pin (below) is Maunday's Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Maunday's bay is simply a perfect sandy crescent beach, dotted with Cap Juluca's picturesque, Morroccan-inspired villas.

Apart from Cap Juluca, Maunday's Bay's shores are free from other Anguilla hotels, villas or restaurants.

But the resort itself is partly why this is true... Their own hotel units and mouth-watering restaurants line the soft, golden, sandy, beach.

If the on-the-beach units at Cap Juluca don't interest you, there is another option...

Sheriva

Size: 10 Bedrooms+

Location: Inland

Description: With panoramic views out to the Caribbean Sea, and just a 2 minute drive down to Maunday's Bay, Sheriva's location combines views with easy beach access.

On top of having a picture-perfect setting, Sheriva is known for its ultra-luxurious and huge villas, ranging from 14,000 - 21,000 square feet.

And their warm, friendly staff takes care of your every need!

Price: $$$

Click for our review of Sheriva Villas.