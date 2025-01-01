Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Meads Bay Villas

Meads Bay is one of Anguilla's best "big beaches."

Jagged cliffs book-end the beach, each adorned with luxurious Anguilla accommodations... Four Seasons Anguilla and Malliouhana.

In between these ritzy resorts lies a bed of soft, golden sand and a sea so blue and clear.

Meads Bay is also home to some of the most mouth-watering restaurants and a few pristine Anguilla villas.

The Beach House

The Beach House on Meads Bay



Size: 8 bedrooms

Location: Beachfront on Meads Bay

Description: A showstopper. Directly on Meads Bay’s white sands, The Beach House is Anguilla’s most iconic luxury villa, blending indoor-outdoor design with a full suite of amenities: pool, gym, cinema, and more. It’s a favorite of celebrities like Justin Bieber and LeBron James.

Price: $$$$$

Click here for more on The Beach House.

Twin Palms: Coconut Palm and Beach Palm

Size: 2-3 bedrooms

Location: Inland of Meads Bay, a short walk to Meads Bay.

Description: Twin Palms is made up of tow separate Anguilla villas, Coconut Palm and Beach Palm.

These homes are just a short walk from Meads Bay, and overlook them from a small hill behind Meads Bay (views best enjoyed from the roof-top!). The lush landscaping is very nice and makes each villa feel quite private.

Price: $$$$

Our good friend, Jackie Pascher of Island Dream Properties has terrific, high-value villa rentals! Here are some of her beautiful properties on Meads Bay...

Jasmine Villa

Size: 1-2 bedrooms

Location: Inland.

Description: Jasmine Villa is a tastefully designed and furnished villa that is just a short walk from the beach.

A full kitchen and entertainment center is downstairs, including the sundeck and pool. Upstairs, in the "look out", you will find the master bedroom that provides spectacular views out to sea.

The second bedroom is located in a separate guest house.

Price: $$$$

Valentino Villa

Size: 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Location: Walk to Beach – Meads Bay

Description: A luxurious villa steps from Meads Bay, Valentino Villa is perfect for families or groups seeking upscale comfort and island charm.

Price: From $2,000 per night

Villa Solais

Size: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Location: Walk to Beach – Meads Bay

Description: Elegant and peaceful, Villa Solais offers the perfect balance of space, views, and proximity to the beach.

Price: From $1,217 per night

The Cottage at Meads Bay

Size: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Location: Beachfront – Meads Bay

Description: This beachfront escape is perfect for those looking to wake up to waves. Modern, spacious, and ideally located.

Price: From $1,708 per night

Meads Bay Beach Villas

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: Meads Bay

Description: Contemporary beachfront villas with private pools and unmatched access to Meads Bay’s sand and sea.

Price: From $1,045 per night

Kishti Villa – Meads Bay West

Size: 6+ bedrooms

Location: Meads Bay

Description: A sleek, modern beachfront villa with top-tier amenities, Kishti is ideal for large families or luxury retreats.

Price: From $6,027 per night