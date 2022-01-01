Four Seasons Anguilla...

Sophisticated Luxury at Anguilla's Largest Resort

Four Seasons Anguilla... the name says it all.

One of the world's largest and leading luxury hotel brands, Four Seasons Anguilla opened its doors October 2016. It is the Caribbean's second Four Seasons hotel, and was the first to open in 25 years.

Four Seasons assumed management from Viceroy Anguilla. Viceroy was the first international hotel brand to plant its flag in Anguilla. A hip boutique hotel chain, Viceroy Anguilla grew to be one of the hottest hotels in the Caribbean, revered for its hyper-chic, custom-designed Kelly Wearstler interiors.

The luxury resort enhanced Anguilla's reputation as the "Caribbean lifestyles of the rich and famous." It became the Anguilla-cool place to see and be seen.

With its unmatched reputation for luxury hospitality, Four Seasons Anguilla took "cool" to "school" in 2016, pushing the property to a whole new level of sophistication. Since assuming the mantle, Four Seasons has brought the breathtaking property up to its sky-high standards.

Four Seasons delivers on the promise of sophisticated luxury at an unprecedented level.

For an inside look at Four Seasons Anguilla, see the video above.

Let's "check in."

Welcome to Four Seasons Anguilla

Four Seasons' elegant touch is apparent from the moment you arrive. Light wood flanks the entrance, lending polished warmth to clean, stark white walls.

Welcome to Four Seasons Anguilla



The entrance flows seamlessly through an open hallway into the bright lobby.

Into the Resort's Lobby



Crisp curtain backdrops provide a marked sense of sophistication. The lighting is flawless. Industry experts Bouyea & Associates overhauled the resort's lighting. A subtle detail that adds a world of refined difference.

The Lobby



At Four Seasons, it is as much about the big picture as it is about the details.

Front Desk



Step inside the lobby and the staff's passion and eagerness to assist does not go unnoticed. Four Seasons' training is legendary. The reasons why are evident.

From the lobby? It is on to your villa, residence, suite or room.

The Accommodations

Four Seasons offers a plethora of accommodation options. It is Anguilla's largest resort at 181 accommodations. Let's start at the top.

Villas

Four Seasons' villas are some of Anguilla's most impressive.

Villa at Four Seasons Anguilla



Modern in design, they gaze out to Barnes Bay blue.

Barnes Bay Views



Inside, the villas boast an oversized and chic living and dining room, kitchen, and 3-5 bedrooms. The total square footage for Four Seasons' villas range from 4,800-8000 square feet.

Living Room



Bedroom



Worth noting is the level of privacy. Four Seasons' villas are tucked away on the exclusive and quiet Barnes Bay. Tranquility and privacy is at a maximum whether your villa overlooks Barnes Bay or is directly on its sandy-smooth shores.

Beachfront Villa



Next in Four Seasons' accommodation options are their townhomes and residences.

Townhomes & Residences

The townhomes line the coast that stretches between the property's Barnes Bay and Meads Bay sides. The residences are all located on Four Seasons' Meads Bay side. Each residence includes a private plunge pool, full kitchen and dining area.

Perhaps most impressive of all is the Penthouse Residence at 3,700 square feet. There are few views that compare.

Penthouse View of Meads Bay



Penthouse View of Meads Bay & Pool



As with the villas, the residences' interiors boast a clean design with special Kelly Wearstler touches. Travertine marble floors, driftwood lamps and Four Seasons' plush linens all complete the experience.

Penthouse Bedroom



Two Bedroom Residence Living Room



Two Bedroom Residence Shower



Suites & Rooms

The suites are next in line.

Rooftop at 750 square feet

Deluxe Ocean View One Bedroom at 976 square feet

One Bedroom Ocean View at 976 square feet

The rooftop suites are one of Four Seasons' most popular, particularly with honeymooners. They are perched on the second floor of the resort's mainhouse overlooking Sunset Lounge and Barnes Bay.

Rooftop Suites



The suite is complete with a private patio and upstairs terrace with plunge pool and breathtaking sunset views.

Rooftop Suite Pool View



The one bedroom suites overlook Four Seasons' coolest pool, in the middle of the property. They come complete with a kitchenette and terrace with plunge pool and ocean views.

Last but not least is Four Seasons' collection of rooms.

Deluxe Ocean View Studio Room at 662 square feet

Ocean View Studio Room at 484 square feet

Resort View Room at 483 square feet

All rooms boast Kelly Wearstler touches and private terrace. The ocean view rooms also include a private plunge pool.

Resort View Room



Once checked into your Four Seasons room or suite, it's time for the beach or pool and a cocktail and bite, too.

Beaches, Pools & Dining

Four Seasons stretches from the eastern end of tranquil Barnes Bay to the western corner of magnificent Meads Bay. They are two of Anguilla's most impressive beaches, with completely different "personalities."

Barnes Bay

Home to Four Seasons' villas and Half Shell beach restaurant (open for lunch only), Barnes Bay is a tucked away, quiet gem. For a peaceful day at the beach, this is the place to be.

Barnes Bay



Half Shell serves up a variety of Caribbean beach eats. Two of our favorites?

Avocado Hummus with Garlic & Jerk-Spiced Pita



And a Caribbean classic...

Conch Fritters



More on Half Shell Beach Bar.

Overlooking Barnes Bay is one of Anguilla's most popular evening spots...

The Sunset Lounge

The modern architecture in contrast to the striking blue views of Barnes Bay has made Sunset Lounge a must-visit for every visitor to Anguilla.

The Sunset Lounge



Its bar is one of the island's most iconic with its marble bar-top and elegant bar stools. With views that drop off to Anguilla blue, it is one of the most eye-catching settings in Anguilla.

The Bar at Sunset Lounge



Two steps down from the bar, plush couches and rattan chaises layout lounge-style, creating a comfortably-cool and casually-chic dining environment.

Sunset Lounge Seating



The far western corner of Sunset Lounge is our favorite. This area stretches out to the pool. With fresh water to one side and the sea to the other, it is the most intimate corner of the room. It is closest to the ocean with a commanding view of the entire lounge.

The Western Corner at Sunset Lounge



It is one of Anguilla's most premier spots for sunset viewing. And after night fall? Sunset Lounge comes alive with live music nightly.

Sunset Lounge Seating Addition in Background

DJ/Live Music Stage in Foreground (Right of Photo Below)



It all pairs so well with Sunset Lounge's pan-Asian menu and forward-thinking cocktail concepts (like Froze!). More on Sunset Lounge here.

The lounge opens onto Sunset Lounge's pool. With bright white lounge chairs and umbrellas, it is immaculate. The fine lines are off set by swaying palms and the rustling of their green frawns. It is Caribbean luxury at its most elegant and refined.

Sunset Lounge's Infinity Edge Pool



SALT

Across from and adjacent to Sunset Lounge is Four Seasons Anguilla's fine dining restaurant, SALT. SALT doubles as Four Seasons' breakfast and dinner restaurant.

A note on breakfast: It is one of the finest in Anguilla. The buffet offers seemingly endless choices of homemade granolas, gluten free pastries, breakfast meats and the must-have, an omelet station.

Breakfast Plates at SALT



Come night, SALT is Four Seasons' signature dinner restaurant. Locally-inspired cuisine rules the menu at SALT.

Secret Coves

In the middle of the luxury resort's grounds lies the hotel's largest pool, and perhaps its coolest.

Aleta Pool



Its geometric design with palm-tree squares captures the eye. It is built for parties and events, lined with cabanas and with built-in benches inside the pool.

This particular stretch of coast is also home to one of Four Seasons' most special secret coves.

Secret Cove



At the outer edge of the pool lies an old hidden stone staircase down to the beach. *NOTE: The staircase is rough on the feet and a tough climb out. But it sure sparkles...

Sea Sparkles



Meads Bay

Moving further east is magnificent Meads Bay.

Meads Bay



One of Anguilla's most popular beaches, it has become a destination in and of itself. For a true "day at the beach," Meads Bay is the place to be. It is home to Four Seasons' third pool, the family pool and the resort's Sea Center. Kayaks, SUPs, sailboats and snorkel gear can all be rented daily, and tubing and water skiing is available.

The Family Pool at Bamboo Bar & Grill on Meads Bay



When hunger calls? Bamboo Bar & Grill answers.

Bamboo Bar & Grill

Similar to Sunset Lounge, Bamboo Bar & Grill is another Four Seasons Anguilla "destination" for non-hotel guests. A casual beachfront restaurant, it is loved by all for its location just a few yards from the waves of Meads Bay.

Beach cuisine is the flavor of the day at Bamboo (think: olive, caper and lobster pizzas). A cuisine choice so perfectly suited to spending a day at the beach.

Bamboo Bar & Grill's Spacious Deck Over The Beach



Bamboo's spacious wooden deck stretches right over the sands of Meads Bay...

Watching Meads Bay's Waves



... offering sweeping views down the coastline.

Sweeping Views of Meads Bay



It is a favorite to relax, eat, drink and enjoy the sounds of the sea, whether day or night.

More on Bamboo Bar & Grill.

After an afternoon of dining and lounging on the beach and in the pool? Four Seasons Spa offers tailored remedies to soothe your skin.

The Spa

Prepare for utter relaxation as you enter Four Seasons' Spa. Its dramatic ocean views grip you from the moment you enter the calming ambiance.

Ocean View From Spa



Step out onto the terrace and you feel worlds away...

Outside Seating Area



Hailing from Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, Spa Director Toni Sullivan has revolutionalized the Spa since joining the team in Anguilla. Toni's Spa menu encapsulates the very spirit of calm that defines Anguilla. Utilizing ingredients naturally available on-island (ex., salt), the experience is categorically "Anguilla calm."

Lemongrass Iced Tea & Citrus Water Refreshments



On an island known as "Rainbow Island," the "Double Rainbow" treatment comes highly recommended. It is a "two in one." A fifty minute treatment, it includes both reflexology on the feet and a leg massage, and a customized radiance facial.

Four Seasons uses Emergen C, an organic line with natural Vitamin C and oils (including avocado and jojoba), as well as an anti-aging and hydration mask, rich in antioxidants. Before applying the oils, creams and mask, your skin is purified with a pomegranate cleanser and a Frutality exfoliation.

The treatment is adjusted based on your skin type.

TIP: Estitician Fanny and masseuse Suze work like synchronized swimmers. Ask for Fanny and Suze.

Swing Bed at Spa



From the Spa, you always emerge renewed.

Final Thoughts & More

From dining to beach, to pool and suite, the offerings don't end there...

Activities & Boutique "Kids For All Seasons" kids center with creative activities daily (ex., pirate crafts, cupcake decorating, etc.)

State of the art rock climbing wall, pro-level basketball court, soccer field and tennis

Four gyms (spinning, yoga, strength and cardio)

An ultra-chic boutique with brands like ERES and Mikoh

More Amenities 24 hour room service

Nightly turn down service

Complimentary WiFi ($20/day to upgrade)

Complimentary kayaks, SUPs, sailboats, towels, water, sunscreen and aloe

Four Seasons Anguilla is world-class.

As you walk the grounds and speak with staff, the Four Seasons experience soaks in. Its elegant distinction emerges. You can feel Four Seasons' luxurious brand in motion.

The staff beam, the property sparkles and it is a credit to the all-star Four Seasons team who give this project their all every single day. With industry expertise and proven track records, Four Seasons Anguilla is a top luxury hotel.

Cheers to Four Seasons!



For a video overview of staying at Four Seasons Anguilla, see below.